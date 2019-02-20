Carrizo Oil & Gas: Set To Deliver Positive Cash Flow In 2019

Valuation could return to the $20s with sustained mid-$50s oil and a return to more historical valuation multiples.

As expected, Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) is reducing its capital expenditure budget for 2019 in order to avoid significant cash burn with oil in the $50s. With oil prices recovering a bit and the Midland-Cushing oil differential narrowing, Carrizo now looks like it could deliver moderately positive cash flow during 2019 at strip prices, while keeping production around Q4 2018 levels.

With the narrower Midland-Cushing oil differential, Carrizo is also increasing its activity in the Delaware Basin again. Carrizo is reducing its Eagle Ford rig count from four rigs to one rig by the end of Q1 2019 while going from two Delaware Basin rigs in 1H 2019 to three rigs in 2H 2019.

Projected 2019 Results At Strip Prices

Carrizo's guidance for 2019 calls for a midpoint of 67,300 BOEPD in production, with a 63% oil, 17% NGLs and 20% natural gas production split. At current strip prices, Carrizo may be able to generate around $1.031 billion in oil and gas revenue before hedges.

The Midland-Cushing oil differential has narrowed significantly, so Carrizo may be able to achieve around NYMEX WTI for its oil production in 2019. The WAHA natural gas differential remains pretty large (around negative $1.45 for 2019), so Carrizo's Delaware Basin production will drag down the overall realised price for its natural gas.

Carrizo is likely to have some modest hedging losses due to the narrowing Midland-Cushing oil differential, so net of hedges, Carrizo is expected to deliver around $1.019 billion in revenue in 2019 now.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 15,475,635 $56.00 $867 NGLs 4,175,965 $26.00 $109 Natural Gas 29,477,400 $1.90 $56 Hedge Value -$12 Total Revenue $1,019

After subtracting production expenses, G&A and taxes, Carrizo is expected to deliver around $727 million EBITDA in 2019.

$ Million Revenue $1,019 Less: Production Expenses $178 Less: Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $60 Less: Cash G&A $54 EBITDA $727

This results in an estimate of $75 million in positive cash flow for Carrizo in 2019 at current strip prices, assuming around $102 million in cash interest and preferred dividend payments, along with a $550 million capital expenditure budget for drilling, completion and infrastructure.

Notes On Break-Even Point

The $550 million capital expenditure budget for 2019 is roughly a maintenance capital expenditure budget for Carrizo. The 67,300 BOEPD in production that it expects to average during 2019 is around 1.5% lower than its Q4 2018 production. However, it also expects Q4 2019 production to be higher than Q4 2018 production.

Carrizo is planning on completing 85 to 95 net operated wells, while drilling 65 to 75 net operated wells during 2019, so it is seeing its capital expenditures benefit a bit from drawing down some of its DUCs with the large multipad projects that it drilled during Q4 2018.

If we assume that $550 million is roughly a maintenance level capital expenditure budget though, Carrizo's unhedged break-even point would be roughly $50 to $51 WTI oil.

Valuation

Carrizo's leverage is expected to be around 2.0x to 2.1x at the end of 2019 based on current strip prices and its 2019 capital expenditure plans. This only includes its long-term debt, and adding the value of its preferred shares on top of that would be another 0.3x projected 2019 EBITDA.

This amount of leverage isn't that bad, as Carrizo's unsecured notes are trading at around par and yielding around 7% to maturity. At a share price of $12.57, Carrizo's enterprise value is around 3.9x its projected 2019 EBITDA at current strip prices.

If Carrizo's EV to EBITDA multiple rebounds to 5.0x, then its shares would end up with a valuation of approximately $21 per share. An EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x would result in a valuation of approximately $29 per share using around $56 WTI oil.

Conclusion

The market is placing an emphasis on oil producers being able to reach positive cash flow at the moment, so Carrizo's decision to trade growth for positive cash flow seems reasonable. Carrizo appears to have a break-even point of around $50 to $51 WTI oil and should be able to deliver modest production growth and/or some positive cash flow at mid-$50s oil.

A value in the $20s for Carrizo seems to be fair given longer-term oil prices, assuming that it can deliver on plans to reach positive cash flow during 2019 while maintaining production levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRZO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.