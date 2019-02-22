13% Yield, Record Earnings, Business Is Booming: USA Compression Partners LP

"Business is booming" - the CEO said this week on the Q4 earnings call.

The yield is 13.49%, with much improved 1.19x coverage in Q4 2018.

Looking for a high-yield vehicle that's hitting its stride? Here's what USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) CEO Eric Long had to say on this week's Q4 2018 earnings call:

The business performed very well in the fourth quarter, and we're positioned for a strong 2019. First, our business is booming as the macro drivers of the natural gas market are strong. This demand-driven growth for natural gas needs to continued demand for large horsepower compression services for the near future. Second, our business has responded as fleet utilization, pricing, operating margins, and distribution coverage are all up. Third, we are capitalizing on the current market strength to increase pricing on our existing contract book in terms of certain month-to-month contracts. Fourth, we will continue to self-fund our highly selective growth CapEx program in 2019 as we did in 2018. For 2019, we have no plans to issue equity in connection with organic growth projects."

How's that for a bundle of good news for USAC unit holders? Business is booming, demand is strong, continued capex self-funding - so no new debt and no dilution in 2019.

Profile:

Founded in 1998, USA Compression is a third-party provider of mission-critical compression services to customers across the oil and gas industry. Our compression equipment provides the means by which our customers are able to move natural gas through the domestic pipeline system. We also provide specialized compression applications aiding in the production of crude oil. We are one of the largest independent providers in the US. (Source: USAC site)

Since its inception, USAC has focused primarily on large horsepower (typically over 1,000 HP) applications, which have seen greatly increased demand from larger players in the US energy industry.

As of 12/31/18, 70% of its fleet was 1000 HP or greater, with 93% utilization. These large units tend to have staying power with customers for whom it can be expensive to relocate them. Utilization in the mid 90% area means that USAC is just about sold out. Management has 132,000 new horsepower being delivered throughout 2019.

At this point in the year those units are already committed to customers with many of them fully contracted." (Source: Q4 call)

Another positive feature of USAC is that they've had very little bad debt in their history - less than 1% in the past 13 years-plus. This is due to its long-term relationships with a diverse customer base - its top customer, a 17-year account, accounts for only 8% of USAC's business.

(Source: USAC site)

Performance:

85% of USAC's business is installed in natural gas-based applications, so it's linked much more to the production of and demand for natural gas than crude oil.

However, its price tends to fluctuate with oil prices, getting lumped in with other energy-related stocks.

(Source: USAC site)

Like many other energy-related stocks, USAC has had a strong start in 2019, rising ~20%. However, looking at its one-year performance initially shows a big price underperformance vs. the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500:

But when you include USAC's hefty distributions, the variance isn't so pronounced - yes, it still underperformed both benchmarks over the past year, but by a much narrower margin:

Major Acquisition In 2018 Also Eliminated IDRs:

USAC closed on the CDM acquisition on 4/2/18. CDM was the compression services arm of Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equities, which merged into Energy Transfer LP (ET). CMD was valued at ~ $1.8B. This deal included the following:

1. The contribution of ETP's subsidiaries, CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC, to USAC.

2. The cancellation of the incentive distribution rights, IDRs, in USAC.

3. The conversion of the general partner interest in USAC into a non-economic general partner interest.

As part of the transaction, ETE acquired the ownership interests in the general partner of USAC and approximately 12.5 million USAC common units from USA Compression Holdings.

Robust 2018 Earnings:

As a result of the CDM deal, USAC's earnings started blowing through the roof in Q2 2018 and kept up a torrid growth pace for the rest of 2018.

Q4 '18 saw company records in revenue, EBITDA, and DCF once again:

For full-year 2018, USAC had revenue growth of 108%, EBITDA growth of 114%, and DCF growth of 60%. The big rise in units was due to the IDR swap deal USAC did in April 2018 as part of the CDM acquisition.

The company exceeded the high end of management's guidance for 2018 EBITDA, $320M, by $12M. It also beat 2018 DCF high-end guidance of $180M by $9M:

Distributions:

USAC pays in the usual Feb./May/Aug./Nov. LP cycle for LPs and issues a K-1 at tax time. At $15.57, it yields 13.49%, one of the higher yields we've seen for an energy-related company with this much growth.

Management has maintained a $.525 quarterly payout since August 2015, right through the energy downturn.

USAC struggled with distribution coverage in 2017 as its business tends to lag the energy market. Its GP at the time, however, subsidized the payouts, and USAC was able to maintain the $.525 quarterly payout.

Coverage improved greatly in 2018, rising 22.5%, as USAC integrated the CDM assets it acquired in 2018. Coverage hit a company record of 1.19x in Q4 '18:

Tailwinds:

The four major demand drivers for natural gas are still very much intact, with US LNG exports continuing to build more projects, Mexico continuing its conversion to natural gas, growing demand from petrochemical companies that are taking advantage of competitively priced US supplies, while US coal production continues to give way to cleaner natural gas.

(Source: USAC site)

Natural gas demand is expected to increase ~20% by 2020 vs. 2017, with further increases expected thereafter.

Shale gas is expected to be the main source of natural gas in the future.

This is key for USAC since shale gas is produced at lower wellhead pressures, meaning that more compression is needed for pulling shale gas into and through pipelines.

(Source: USAC site)

Risks:

UBTI over $1,000/year can create tax liabilities for IRA holders. At any rate, you'll gain more tax deferral advantages via holding USAC in a taxable account. USAC's 2018 payouts will most likely be classified as return of capital, which offers a tax deferral advantage but does serve to reduce the cost basis of your units.

Debt and Dilution - USAC looks to be in a good place for 2019 as management intends to maintain a self-funding approach to capex growth projects. As we detailed at the top of this article, they don't see a need for any unit issuance in 2019.

Analyst Price Targets:

There's quite a spread in analysts' price targets for USAC - they range from a low of $12.50, (which is odd, given USAC's much-improved prospects) up to a high of $21.00, with an average target of $17.25, which is 10.8% above USAC's $15.57 price:

Valuations:

At $15.57, you can buy USAC very close to book value - its current price/book is 1.02x, considerably lower than energy services industry averages. Its price/DCF of 6.49x is also one of the lower values we've seen in the energy patch lately.

Financials:

USAC's financial ratios declined in 2018 as it added more debt to finance the new CDM assets. ROA and ROE fell due to higher non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.

Trailing net debt/EBITDA rose a bit to 5.28x. However, using Q4 '18's higher EBITDA amount, net debt/annualized EBITDA was 4.26X.

Debt and Liquidity:

USAC has a $1.6 billion revolving credit facility (subject to availability under its borrowing base), with a further potential increase of $400 million and has a maturity date of April 2, 2023.

It finished 2018 with ~$550M in availability under its credit facility.

(Source: USAC 2018 10-K)

Options:

Summary:

We rate USAC a buy based upon its much-improved earnings and distribution coverage and its ability to self-fund growth capex.

