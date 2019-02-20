The good news for GLD longs is it's extremely cheap to do so now, as I show here.

In the event those dovish expectations are dashed, GLD longs may want to limit their downside risk.

Gold bullion. (Photo credit Reuters via the Financial Times).

Gold Hits A Ten-Month High On Central Bank Dovishness

Gold hit a ten-month high on Tuesday, which the Financial Times, at the link in the image caption above, attributed to expectations of further dovishness by central banks going forward:

The metal's latest high point today coincides with dovish central bank chatter and data, all of which suggests a higher risk of much lower global bond yields and weaker economic growth. True, that entails subdued inflation, but gold's solid performance of late reflects expectations of a greater willingness among central bankers to try to stimulate consumer price pressures through easy money.

Whether that comes to pass or not, there was some good news for gold bulls who are long the metal via the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD): that ETF is extremely inexpensive to hedge now. So, gold bulls who are concerned that economic growth might come in stronger than expected and prompt central banks to tighten can buy cheap protection against the impact of that on their GLD shares now, as I show below.

Adding Downside Protection To GLD

Often, for hedging examples, I show protection against greater-than-20% drops. I got the idea for that, initially, from this market commentary by John Hussman:

An intolerable loss, in my view, is one that requires a heroic recovery simply to break even… a short-term loss of 20%, particularly after the market has become severely depressed, should not be at all intolerable to long-term investors because such losses are generally reversed in the first few months of an advance (or even a powerful bear market rally).

Essentially, a 20% decline tends not to be an insurmountable one; so, since it's typically less expensive to hedge against a greater-than-20% decline than, say, a greater-than-15% decline, I usually aim for 20% decline thresholds. In the case of GLD today, though, it's cheap to hedge against >10% declines, so I've used a 10% decline threshold in both examples here, which assume you have 500 shares of GLD. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of GLD against a >10% decline by late September.

The cost of this protection was $260 or 0.41% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts; in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

Another indication of how cheap it is to hedge GLD now is that we were able to find a negative cost collar for it with a cap twice as high as our decline threshold. If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same downside protection as the first hedge over the same time frame:

After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg of this collar than the strike of the previous hedge. In this case, the cost was $225, or 0.36% of position value, calculated at the ask. The income generated by selling the call leg was slightly higher though: $266, or 0.42% of position value, calculated at the bid.

So, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $40 when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

If you have a higher risk tolerance, you may have the opportunity for higher potential returns in shares of a gold mining stock, rather than the gold-tracking ETF GLD, due to the operational leverage miners have. That's a point I made a few weeks ago when I noted that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) was a top Portfolio Armor name. However, the inexpensiveness of hedging GLD makes it an attractive way to stay long while limiting your risk.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 63.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.