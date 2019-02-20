An Excellent Move By Uniti Group

It’s a fascinating time for shareholders in Uniti Group (UNIT). With concerns over what will happen to the company now that its largest customer (and former parent) Windstream Holdings (WIN) has lost a major legal battle with hedge fund Aurelius that could result in Windstream’s eventual bankruptcy, investors should expect some extreme volatility. At this time, it’s imperative that management operates under the most bearish assumptions possible, so that in any case where the picture for Uniti worsens, the company is on the best footing it can possibly be on. In a sign that the company’s head is screwed on right, management just made an announcement that (investors would be right to hope) will lead the firm to optimize its assets and focus more on cash flow accretive growth.

A look at the news

February 19th was an awful day for shareholders in Uniti. Shares of the fiber/telecommunications REIT tanked to close down more than 37% out of fears that a negative ruling against Windstream (which itself fell over 61%) will result in severe pain for Uniti. Previously, I had written on the matter, detailing for investors how and why Windstream lost and giving a suggested range of scenarios that could unravel. The worst of these scenarios would be a complete bankruptcy of the firm that would result in either a dissolution of the firm and/or a decision by the new owners not to stick with Uniti as a telecommunications asset provider. A better, and probably more likely, scenario (bankruptcy or not for Windstream) would see Uniti be forced to take a sizable haircut on what it charges Windstream for the use of its assets every year.

In order to address these concerns, the management team at Uniti announced on February 19th that the company believes its Master Lease agreement with Windstream will remain in place. In their statement, the company assured investors that it was not a party of the litigation and that its assets are needed by Windstream if the business wants to maintain operations. It also stated that Windstream intends to continue fighting this legal battle, giving some hope that an appeal might reverse the decision.

While Uniti’s statement may ease the minds of some investors, action speaks a million times more loudly and only through action can the firm better position itself to prepare for the worst. The best way to do this is to sell off bad assets and to use the cash proceeds from those sales to reinvest in valuable parts of the enterprise in a way that will diversify Uniti away from exposure in Windstream. After all, in the first three quarters of the firm’s 2018 fiscal year, 69.6% of its revenue and 85.7% (excluding corporate) of its EBITDA came from business with Windstream.

Fortunately, management’s first big step in this direction is looking positive for shareholders. According to management, the company struck a deal with a company controlled by Phoenix Tower International whereby Uniti will sell to the business its entire Towers business in Latin America. This consists of telecommunications towers spread throughout Mexico, Colombia, and Nicaragua.

This is a great move by management

Unlike most companies, where sub-segment data isn’t always offered in the amount analysts would like, the data provided by Uniti pertaining to its operations in Latin America is very thorough. Back on January 31st of 2017, the company acquired a firm called NMS (Network Management Holdings), a business that owned, at the time, 366 towers spread throughout Latin America. 212 of these were located in Mexico, 54 were in Nicaragua, and a further 100 were in Colombia. The price paid by management for these assets came out to $62.6 million.

In addition to the units in place, there were another 105 being built, and management had pledged to acquire each of those as they came to completion. At the time the acquisition of NMS was finalized, this amounted to 50 towers, for which Uniti paid $5.1 million, or about $102k apiece. Through the third quarter of last year, 16 towers in development were cancelled, while 89 had been had been completed, but that’s not all because that would come out to only 455 towers and at the end of the third quarter last year the tower count in Latin America came out to 495, with management saying in their current press release that they are selling ‘approximately’ 500 towers.

If we take the 500 tower number management gives us, assume the price paid for NMS was accurate (with management unable to extract any additional value out of those assets before selling them), and we tack on the $102k price per tower up to 500, the total investment made by Uniti in Latin America should be around $76.27 million. This deal, then, represents a nice payoff for Uniti because they have agreed to sell these 500 towers in exchange for $100 million, giving shareholders a nice short-term gain.

The gain on this sale is nice to see, but this article wouldn’t be worth publishing if that’s all there was because, compared to Uniti as a whole, the gain achieved is small. What is important, though, is that not only is management flipping these assets, they are also unloading a business that, frankly, has been a loser ever since they acquired it. Sales for its towers operations in Latin America in the first three quarters of last year came out to $7.06 million, comprising 69.4% of the company’s tower-related revenue for the period.

While EBITDA data is not broken up between its towers operations in Latin America versus those in the US, the segment as a whole over that nine-month period generated negative EBITDA of $0.42 million. Annualized, we can conclude that the company’s business in Latin America should generate revenue of around $9.4 million and EBITDA of about -$0.39 million.

This has been, in essence, not only an unprofitable line of business for Uniti, but one so small and likely with so limited upside relative to the growth required to capture real opportunities that investors would be correct to label it a distraction. This is even more true when you consider the risks now facing the firm because of Windstream. A better use of the capital might be for management to allocate it toward its Fiber Infrastructure segment, which includes services related to cell site backhaul and dark fiber.

In the first three quarters last year, Uniti Fiber generated revenue of $204.49 million and realized EBITDA of $87.08 million for a fat EBITDA margin of 42.6%. An even better option might be to continue investing into its leasing operations that Windstream falls under, with the goal being to acquire new customers. After all, that segment managed to generate an EBITDA margin of 99.7% on sales of $521.48 million, so any sort of expansion on that front that would diversify away from Windstream would be meaningful.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that Uniti is experiencing some pain, but this latest move by management makes me believe that at least the company is flexible and understands that taking a nice gain today and putting the cash back toward the firm is for the best. So long as we continue to see moves like this, I believe that all is not lost, but to really insulate itself, the business will likely require further efforts aimed at diversifying away from Windstream. Until that diversification is completed and/or until we know what the legal fallout will be for Windstream, this results in some degree of speculation, but any sort of action is better than management sitting on its hands.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space: Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.