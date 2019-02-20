Apple's Buyback Bonanza Is A Key For Future Total Returns

Apple: Shareholder returns are a key factor for the total returns that shareholders will be able to generate

Many tech companies are growth-focused, which means that the majority, or in some cases, all of the cash flows that the company generates, are reinvested into the business, in order to grow the business further. This is why many tech stocks do not offer any dividend payments to their owners.

Apple (AAPL), one of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization, is a different breed of tech stock: The company produces gigantic cash flows through its operations, and only a minority of those cash flows are reinvested into the business - capital expenditures are still sizeable in absolute terms, though. The large free cash flows that Apple generates are returned to the company's owners through a combination of dividend payments and share repurchases, although the focus clearly is on the latter. These share repurchases are highly beneficial for long-term investors because they drive share price gains in the long run, which allows for higher total returns from an investment into Apple.

Company Overview

Apple is a technology company that designs and markets products such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers, notebooks, etc. The manufacturing of these products oftentimes is outsourced to other companies, which has resulted in low capital intensity for Apple's operations. On top of being a hardware company, Apple has also established itself as a software and services company. Its offerings include iTunes, Apple Music, the App Store, Apple Pay, etc.

Apple, which was founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Ronald Wayne, and Stephen Wozniak, is headquartered in Cupertino, California. The company is currently valued at $804 billion, which makes it one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world. In recent weeks Apple, Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) have battled for the number 1 position, which is currently held by Microsoft.

Apple is a research-driven company that has established new markets and created new product categories several times in the past, with items such as the iPad, which established the tablet market, or with the iPod, which made mp3 players go mainstream.

Apple's ability to generate massive cash flows from its operations

Companies need cash in order to finance all major ways through which shareholder value can be increased:

for investing in the company's operations, e.g. by increasing research and development spending to create new products, or by opening new stores or production plants

for growing inorganically via takeovers of other companies

for paying down debt, which leads to lower interest expenses

for shareholder returns via dividends and/or share repurchases

It is, therefore, important for companies to be able to produce significant cash flows from their operating activities. This is something Apple has been very successful at, as we can see in the company's SEC filings:

Source: SEC filing

During the last fiscal year (fiscal 2018), which ended September 29, 2018, Apple has generated operating cash flows of $77 billion. Apple's cash flows during fiscal 2018 were 20% higher than the cash flows that the company has generated during the previous fiscal year.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, fiscal 2019, Apple has generated operating cash flows of $26.7 billion. This was slightly less than the cash flows that Apple has generated during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 ($28.3 billion), but the decline was not overly large, at 5.7%. If Apple's cash flows during Q2-Q4 would decline at a mid-single-digit pace compared to the respective quarter in the prior year as well, Apple would generate operating cash flows of $73 billion during the current fiscal year. Despite being down slightly versus fiscal 2018, this would still represent an immense capability to generate cash flows.

Apple's investments into its business: High on an absolute level, but only moderate on a relative basis

With these dozens of billions in operating cash flows that Apple generates, the company does a multitude of things, the first one being investments into the company's operations via capital expenditures. This includes capital spending for R&D, investments into new Apple Stores, and things like the expansion of its headquarters.

source: SEC filing

Apple has invested $13.3 billion into new property, plant and equipment during fiscal 2018, which was 6% more than the capital expenditures that Apple has made during fiscal 2017. This shows that Apple's ability to generate free cash flows is subject to operating leverage: The company has to increase its capital spending as its business continues to grow, but the capital expenditures growth rate is lower than the growth rate of its operating cash flows, which has a major positive effect on Apple's free cash generation.

Apple spent more than a dozen billion dollars on capital expenditures during the last year, which is an astonishing feat in absolute terms - most companies do not even get close to that level of capital spending. Relative to the cash flows that Apple generates through its operations, that is not a high spending level at all, though: Apple has spent ~17% of its operating cash flows on capital expenditures. This, in turn, means that more than 80% of Apple's operating cash flows are turned into free cash flows, which makes them available for other needs.

Apple's free cash flows during fiscal 2018 totaled $64.1 billion, which was more than the net profits that Apple has produced during that year ($59.5 billion), resulting in a free cash flow conversion ratio of 108%. A free cash flow conversion ratio of more than 100% is a major positive, as this shows that the business is not capital intensive, but rather capital extensive, which bodes well for a company's ability to return cash to its owners, to pay down debt, etc.

Apple's shareholder return program and what it has done for investors so far

Apple has not been a heavily indebted company in the recent past, which has resulted in a situation where Apple is not forced to focus on debt reduction. In fact, Apple has a positive net cash position, which means that its cash and investments are larger than the company's debt levels. It thus does not make a lot of sense for Apple to utilize its free cash flows for reducing the company's debt, as Apple already has a very strong balance sheet. Apple thus has the ability to use its large free cash flows (and existing cash position on its balance sheet) for either acquisitions, or for shareholder returns.

Sometimes, there are rumors that Apple could be interested in a large acquisition, analysts have thrown around names such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Disney (NYSE:DIS), but so far, Apple has not made any such moves. The company makes smaller acquisitions from time to time, such as music and image recognition company Shazam, which was acquired for $400 million in 2018, or machine learning company Turi, which was bought for $200 million in 2016. Overall, Apple does not spend a large amount of cash on takeovers, though, at least relative to the immense free cash flows that the company creates.

During Apple's hyper-growth phase, the company just let its cash pile on its balance sheet increase without using this cash for anything, but at one point, management recognized that this was not the most shareholder-friendly strategy, which is why Apple has started a very large capital return program that has been expanded several times since its inception.

Shareholder returns can be done either via dividends or via share repurchases. Both of these have their unique pros and cons and address the needs of different types of investors. Dividend payments are the ideal way for corporations to return cash to shareholders if the shareholder base seeks income, e.g. to fund a retirement. This is the usual way for REITs, MLPs, and traditional income stocks such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to return the vast majority of their cash flows to the company's owners.

Share repurchases do not provide income to the owners of the company, which makes buyback-focused companies less suitable for income-oriented investors. These share repurchases reduce the number of shares, which means that each remaining share's portion of the company's net earnings continues to rise over time. This, in turn, leads to higher share prices, as stock prices are, more or less, tied to a company's earnings per share. Share repurchases thus lead to increased total returns as well, although those are only realized through share price gains once the investment is sold. Due to the fact that dividends are taxed immediately, whereas share price gains are only taxed upon realization, share repurchases can be a tax-advantaged way for corporations to return cash to the company's owners, which is why investors such as Warren Buffett prefer share repurchases over dividend payments.

Apple returns cash to its owners through a combination of share repurchases and dividends, although the focus clearly lies on share repurchases: Data by YCharts

Apple started its capital return program in 2012. Since then, both Apple's spending on share repurchases and its spending on dividends have increased. The dividend was raised annually, but the dividend yield that investors receive is not overly high, at 1.7%. Apple has paid out about $40 billion a year in the form of share repurchases in the 2014 to 2017 time frame. In 2018, this amount has grown to an even larger level, as the company has spent more than $70 billion to repurchase its own common stock during the last four quarters. This is in line with management's goal of bringing the net cash position down to zero in the long run.

As Apple's net cash position is positive right now, the company has to spend more than its free cash flows every year in order to reduce the net cash position over the coming years. Investors can, therefore, expect that dividends and buybacks will remain above the free cash flow level on a combined basis for the foreseeable future.

When we look at the impact that these share repurchases have had on Apple's share count, we see the following:

Data by YCharts

Apple's number of shares outstanding has declined by 28% from the peak in 2013, to 4.72 billion right now. This 28% share count reduction has made each share's portion of the company's net profits rise by 39%, all else equal. This has added significantly to Apple's earnings per share growth over the last five years - even without any net income growth, Apple's earnings per share would have risen at a rate of 6.8% thanks to the impact of Apple's share repurchases.

Apple's ability to generate cash flows will likely not go away. Its history points to rising cash flows over time, although there are some ups and downs in between, as some iPhone releases are stronger than other ones. Most people have smartphones and other tech items already, so finding new users will not be so easy for Apple, the company has to focus on replacement of older devices and on growing through its services segment and the introduction of new products, such as its AirPods. It will, in all likelihood, not be possible for Apple to replicate its immense growth over the last five years during the future.

Thanks to Apple's strong shareholder returns, which could create mid-to-high single-digit earnings per share growth all by themselves, investors don't have to worry about a reduction in the company's overall growth rate too much, though. If, for example, Apple grows its net profits by 3% a year going forward, while it buys back 5% of its shares a year, Apple would still produce compelling earnings per share growth of 8% a year. When we then add in the company's dividend yield, Apple would produce total returns of close to 10%, even when we make assumptions about Apple's company-wide growth rate that seem not aggressive at all.

Takeaway

Some investors favor dividends over buybacks, for example, if they need regular income to fund their retirement. Buybacks also are not necessarily value accretive, if management employs them at the wrong times they can be destructive of shareholder value.

If, however, buybacks are done at the right time and at the right price, they can drive shareholder value substantially. Apple is a company that has employed share repurchases successfully, and it looks like that will not change in the future. The company's strong pace of share repurchases, coupled with moderate growth for the company as a whole, could produce compelling total returns for Apple's shareholders.

Apple will likely not replicate its explosive growth from the last decade, but thanks to its massive shareholder returns, Apple could still be an investment that generates attractive total returns throughout the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.