Procter & Gamble Hits $100 A Share

We wrote about Procter & Gamble Company (PG) recently and stated that shares were well worth their forward earnings multiple of around $22. Since that piece, shares have continued to go from strength to strength and actually hit $100 a share in intra-day trading on the 19th of February.

Earnings beats have been driving the share price forward. We saw this in the second quarter when the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share which was well above expectations. Guidance for the fiscal year was consequently increased.

The elephant in the room remains the grooming business. Its lackluster performance continues to be seen in the numbers as the division makes up around 10% of sales. P&G knows there is something amiss here regarding this division's value component. Young upstarts have come in here and taken market share as former customers must feel that the value (compared to competition) doesn't justify the current difference in price.

This is why we expect P&G to continue to double down on its R&D and innovation initiatives in order to make its products stand out. We believe it can continue to invest aggressively behind its brands because the financial condition of the company is sound. Working off a solid foundation is imperative for innovative companies. On that note, let's take a look at the balance sheet to see how the firm's numbers stack up at present.

If we look at the P&G's trends over the past 10 quarters, we can see that the firm's current assets have actually dropped by almost $11 billion to $24.4 billion. The drop though was from a one-off asset (almost $9 billion) being removed 10 quarters ago. What we look for here is how cash, receivables, and inventories have been trending compared to the top-line. Revenues ($17.43 billion in Q2) are up just over 5% on average over the past 10 quarters. The increase in receivables and inventories are around the same number (5%) which is perfectly normal. Total cash (including short-term investments) has dropped close to $2 billion to hit $12.1 billion in Q2. We do not see any big red flags here considering the amount of cash still on the balance sheet.

On the current liabilities, this metric has been pretty much stable over the past 10 quarters as it came in at $31.2 billion in Q2. This gives us a very low current ratio of 0.78. Considering though how expansive P&G's operations are, we do not feel this number is a cause for concern. A low current ratio is much more worrying for a small company with much less diversity with respect to where it does business or how many products it sells.

When we go to the non-current assets section, goodwill of almost $47 billion sticks out immediately. This number alone makes up around 38% of the firm's total assets. There is no getting away from the fact that this number is higher than we would like. This key metric can be very difficult to put an accurate price on because its value is based off future profits. If a past acquisition doesn't do in sales what management expects it to do over time, then a portion of that goodwill would eventually get written-down. This obviously has ramifications for the balance sheet as the net worth of the company would drop which would increase the debt to equity ratio. However, from a trend point of view, P&G's non-current assets have been trending higher which is encouraging when compared to the liabilities side.

On the equity section of the balance sheet, we like how the firm's "Retained Earnings" has been trending upwards. Remember that P&G buys back plenty of stock and also pays out $2.87 per share in dividend payments annually. Furthermore, P&G also has close to $100 billion of "Treasury Stock" in the equity section of the balance sheet. This is stock that the company has repurchased but has yet to retire. Growing Treasury stock purchases is a testament to the cash flows P&G is able to spin off every year. We like to see plenty of it on the balance sheet. This company's debt to equity ratio is presently 0.41 but that number is based off a negative $100 billion of Treasury stock. If we removed the $100 billion from the equity section, we would get a debt to equity ratio of just 0.14. Suffice it to say, P&G's financials look to be on a sound footing here.

To sum up, when dealing with a company with higher intangible assets than normal, it is imperative that the firm is standing on a solid financial footing. P&G has plenty of goodwill on its balance sheet, but its key "return on asset" metric is trending back towards double-digit percentages. Furthermore, goodwill is trending in the opposite direction to sales and earnings. We continue to like the trends here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.