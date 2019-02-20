Should Aurora Cannabis Acquire Aphria?

At the end of the day, we think there is a decent chance that Aphria could attract interests from cannabis companies around the world.

Aurora would benefit from Aphria's best-in-class Canadian asset and business profile, but too much capacity and tainted reputation would deter it from making a move.

Aphria (APHA) has undergone a turbulent 2018 in which its stock lost two-thirds of its value as a result of a series of short reports alleging insider trading. Then there comes Green Growth (otcqb:GGBXF) which just launched a no-premium hostile takeover bid for Aphria. After we've articulated why Green Growth's bid is likely nothing more than a publicity stunt, we began thinking about who else could actually acquire Aphria. The most natural thought was Aurora Cannabis (ACB), arguably the most acquisitive cannabis company in the world.

Why Aphria Needs To Be Sold

We think the Aphria brand is damaged and small management changes are probably not going to work for this company. From the initial Nuuvera insider scandals to the LatAm fiasco, the company has failed investors from time to time. However, we still believe that Aphria's Canadian assets hold tremendous value.

Aphria's most valuable asset is its Canadian operations. We think Aphria's international assets , which were acquired from the questionable Nuuvera acquisition and the LatAm deals, are of little value. The Canadian operation consists mainly of its production facilities in Canada supported by its long history of operating in the Canadian medical market and recreational supply agreements with all provinces in Canada.

Aphria's domestic production sites consist of the following:

10,000 kg from Broken Coast

100,000 kg from the original Leamington site

140,000 kg from Aphria Diamond greenhouse

(Investor Presentation)

More importantly, besides the cultivation assets, Aphria also holds supply agreements with all ten Canadian provinces. The company also is a supplier to Canada's largest pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart and has signed wholesale deals to provide cannabis to other licensed producers such as Emblem (otcqx:EMMBF) which covers 175,000 kg over 5 years. It is not an exaggeration to say that Aphria's domestic execution has been quite impressive. We think so far the companies that had secured access to all ten Canadian provinces are Canopy (CGC), Aurora (ACB), and Aphria (APHA).

What's Aurora Been Up To?

Aurora became a household name in the cannabis sector after its well-publicized hostile takeover of CanniMed successfully concluded. Unsatisfied, the company went on to acquire MedReleaf in a blockbuster C$3.2 billion acquisition which remains the largest cannabis deal of this date. Since the acquisition of MedReleaf closed in July 2018, the company has been spending time on integrating the two acquisitions and preparing for the arrival of legalization. Aurora reported strong results last quarter on the back of impressive gains in the domestic medical market and the inclusion of MedReleaf. We are optimistic that Aurora has achieved strong market shares across the provinces after legalization as it was one of the readiest LPs in Canada. Aurora had more capacities under production as its MedReleaf and CanniMed assets were both some of the most mature assets in the industry. As other LPs are struggling to complete their construction and licensing in time for the legalization, Aurora was able to capture more market share as others floundered.

Would Aurora Be Interested in Aphria?

We think there are two reasons why Aurora would be interested in Aphria:

Attractive valuation : After the selloff caused by the short report, Aphria trades at attractive valuation among the top 5 large-cap stocks. Aurora is likely looking at an accretive deal assuming normal premiums.

: After the selloff caused by the short report, Aphria trades at attractive valuation among the top 5 large-cap stocks. Aurora is likely looking at an accretive deal assuming normal premiums. Undisputed Number #2: If Aurora were to acquire Aphria, the combined entity would become the undisputed #2 in the Canadian and global cannabis market. Canopy is still a few miles ahead in terms of market value and industry recognition, but Aurora will be closing the gap and arguably surpass Canopy in the Canadian market.

On the other hand, we think there are also two potential reasons why Aurora wouldn't want to acquire Aphria:

Too much capacity : we think Aurora has already arguably built too much capacity in the short term; the Canadian market is destined to be severely oversupplied and Aurora investors could balk at adding more capacity.

: we think Aurora has already arguably built too much capacity in the short term; the Canadian market is destined to be severely oversupplied and Aurora investors could balk at adding more capacity. Damaged Goods?: Any potential suitor of Aphria, including Aurora, has to think hard about the risks associated with Aphria's tainted industry reputation and loss of investor confidence. Aphria's management team has to go in any case, but they are definitely incentivized to be acquired and be paid whatever severance they are entitled to.

Conclusion

As Aphria tries to move on after the short attack, we think sharks are probably circling around this name due to its attractive asset base in Canada. We see Aphria's Canadian assets as highly appealing to potential suitors and Aurora has historically been an acquisitive company in the industry. We see potential reasons why Aurora would want to acquire Aphria mainly to beef up its domestic business. In fact, Aurora would surely surpass Canopy to become the undisputed leading operator in Canada by capacity and market share. However, there are also reasons why Aurora would not acquire Aphria especially after the recent scandals that sent shockwaves throughout the business communities.

At the end of the day, we think there is a decent chance that Aphria could attract interests from cannabis companies around the world. Green Growth was not the suitor that Aphria shareholders would have hoped and its bid is doomed to fail. But companies like Aurora would come in and make a serious move if they see strategic merit to a combination. Until then, Aphria needs to remain focused on executing its Canadian business plan, shaking up its management and Board of Directors, and avoid any more mishaps.

