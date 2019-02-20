Fiber Optic Sensor Market - The Mastermind Behind Today's Technology

The companies with the last laugh would depend on the execution of its product differentiation strategies.

The advantages of fiber optic sensor over electrical sensor allow it to be used in some of the harsh and hostile environments, creating tons of applications for today's technology.

The upcoming years would serve the fiber optic industry well. Without further ado, we will cut to the chase and dissect the very pieces of information that you need to know prior to investing in this sector.

The emergence and advantages of fiber optic technologies

First and foremost, let's understand the background and the evolvement of the fiber optic technologies.

The predecessor of fiber optic sensor is electrical sensor, which failed to effectively function in extreme environmental situations. Because fiber optic is a bad conductor of electricity and possess immune characteristics for electromagnetic interference, it can be used in places that have high voltage electricity or any flammable material such as microwave, and some of the very harsh and hostile environments. It also has a higher refractive index than its surrounding region, allowing light to propagate through single or multimode fiber.

The fiber optic sensor is in growing demand for various high-end industrial applications along with sophisticated functions, including sensing temperature, pressure, rotation, vibrations, and concentration of chemical species.

Use cases that drive the future growth

As we have seen the advantages of fiber optic sensor, we ask ourselves, what does it bring to the table and why is it a huge deal?

In today's technology, optical sensors are typically embedded in smartphones and smart wearables for ambient lighting and other purposes. It can also be applied on the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, and the health and fitness technology. These sectors have been the primary drivers for increasing the demand for optical sensors.

Fiber optic sensor consist of fiber optic cable that is connected to a remote sensor or an amplifier. Because it has the ability to convert light energy into electrical signal, it has a wide variety of practicality in real-life applications. Couple examples would be the on-screen fingerprint scans on your smartphones and the measurement of light in the room to adjust the screen’s brightness accordingly in your IoT connected devices.

Not only does it apply to the residential settings, but also commercially. As reported, the city of Chicago is planning to replace 270,000 city lights over the next four years (2019-2022) with LEDs and intelligent controls. This initiative is expected to save Chicago US$10 million a year in energy costs as it does not rely on a manual on-off switch, but turns on light according to the natural light in the premises.

Other applications include Smart TVs, driverless cars, smart buildings, defense service operations, medical sector and more. According to Market Research Future, the global fiber optic sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~11% each year, reaching to a ~US$3 billion market in 2022.

Competition and strategies

Some of the major players include ROHM Co. (OTC:ROHCF), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Honeywell International (HON), OMRON Corp (OTC:OMRNF), and Agilent Technologies (A), etc. While the industry is fragmented and highly competitive, players adapt to the product differentiation strategy to move from pricing to non-pricing factors. For examples, Photon Control (OTC:POCEF) announced the release of a 4-channel temperature converter, reducing the space required for temperature sensing systems. Rockwell Automation (ROK) acquired Odos Imaging to provide 3-D, time-of-flight sensing systems for industrial imaging applications that can be used in automotive and general assembly, packaging and material handling, and logistics.

In conclusion, the fiber optic market has a high growth prospect. And we expect the companies with innovative solutions, great customer insights, along with healthy balance sheet, will continue to stay in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in POCEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.