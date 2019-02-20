Brunch, Craft Beer, And Investing: Reallocation In Motion

Welcome to the Brunch, Craft Beer, and Investing Portfolio Review. If you've been here before, you know the holdings have nothing to do with brunch or craft beer. These are just hobbies of mine. For those who haven't been here before, my Roth IRA began three years ago during a college internship. I began writing for accountability: to monitor my portfolio, develop the portfolio, and learn.

In the previous review, I detailed concentrations that I was concerned about and my plans for alleviating those concerns. The 3Q18 review was written shortly after the "October Sell-Off", which exacerbated thereafter. This review is similarly timed as the market has regained some strength, albeit on below-average volume.

For review, I had a few concerns that prompted plans to reallocate capital:

~40% FANG+BAT concentration

~46% concentration in large-cap Ex-FANG/BAT

48% of the total 76% large-caps are FANG and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ is [66]% of the 26.5% total "recession-resistant stocks"

The reallocation strategy had three goals:

Diversify away from heavily concentrated positions Reduce dependence on Big Tech Balance the volatility of my speculative positions with more of a value focus

Through 2/15/19, my portfolio achieved a meager 2.35% return, which trailed the S&P's 3.42% return. YTD performance amounts to 10.9% versus the S&P's 12%. I understand that as I reshape the portfolio some, I may underperform the index in the short term. Below is the portfolio as of 2/15/19:

I intentionally went all-in through December, picking up a number of stocks on my watchlist after the sell-off. I want to continue diversifying, balancing out my big tech exposure with value-focused, lower-beta position. The following list is an update of my previous concerns:

36.6% FANG+BAT concentration (including IGM & BZUN)

41.4% concentration in large-cap, ex-FANG/BAT (ex-IGM)

49% concentration in FANG+BAT+Johnson & Johnson is 57% of large-caps

JNJ is 43.4% of the portfolio's 28.2% of "recession-resistant" stocks

My concentration in Johnson & Johnson is still concerning. I expect Amazon to remain a larger concentration, which I'm comfortable with. Furthermore, small- or mid-cap stocks make up 11.8% (about 3% less than last quarter). I have an arbitrary target of ~10%, for these stocks, but they also appreciated quite extensively YTD. There is still room to reduce exposure to FANG+BAT stocks, as well. The Chinese stocks account for 10% of the portfolio, a fair amount. I'd like to increase the share of recession-resistant stocks to ~1/3 of the portfolio. Fortunately, if we consider cash to be recession-resistant, I have achieved that.

I ended the year by reviewing all of my positions. I outlined 1) the original investment thesis, 2) how the thesis has played out, 3) if the thesis still holds, and 4) what concerns I have for the company. In some cases, after the outlines, I rotated out of the positions. I included brief, fundamental reviews based on factors I've outlined later on in this article.

Trades

Finisar (FNSR) was sold the day prior to the announcement of their merger. After reviewing its market position, hiccups in execution, and the competitive environment in front of it, I decided to cut my losses. Should I have held, I nearly would have broken even on the position. I suppose I made someone on the other side of that trade very happy.

McKesson (MCK) was sold prior to the publishing of my article on the stock. I wanted to eliminate my exposure to controversial stocks, and McKesson's business and reputation had become increasingly politicized, with exposure to potential legal ramifications. The long-term decline was exhausting, and I became uncomfortable with the uncertainty. I have similar, political concerns with Albemarle (ALB), Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF), and Facebook (FB).

Adobe (ADBE) was purchased mid-October. Its price fell 11% off highs through the day it was purchased. Despite the slowing-growth-motivated sell-off, I expect it to be a long-term winner. However, it may suffer the same stagnating, skeptical performance as Facebook without a resurgence of past growth. It's a market leader, but I may opt for a software ETF with generous Adobe exposure, in place of the stock directly.

Visa (V) was purchased at the end of October. Its price fell 12% from highs, more than the S&P 500. Visa has a wide moat, a growing (albeit small) dividend, and has demonstrated its ability to negotiate its fees (with some backlash). I almost exclusively pay with plastic (my barbershop is cash-only). Although most of my cards are American Express (AXP), investing in the big, four, plastic peers is probably a solid, long-term idea.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was reduced, as I do periodically to even out my concentrations. With such a concentration is, the shock of the talcum powder revelations from Reuters swung my portfolio a bit. I'm determined to manage that risk a bit better now.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was purchased in December. Iron Mountain represents a solid yield opportunity with a consistent legacy business (storage) and smaller, but growing, data center & services. It's near 7.5% yield made it an attractive pick to withstand a recession, especially considering that its cash flow and dividend are growing. The 78% payout ratio is acceptable.

ShotSpotter (SSTI) was sold after a 26% gain. I wanted to lock in this short-term gain. The risk for me was a decline in government investment if should the economy slows down. Although government spending would likely increase, the focus would not be on government technology. On the other side, police investment in response and training with regard to gun violence will likely be a focus of police funding and policy rhetoric.

DocuSign (DOCU) was bought and sold over two months, after a 25% recovery. My initial thesis emphasized DocuSign's partnership with Salesforce (CRM), expecting more of those partnerships to materialize (or perhaps an acquisition). While still a possibility, my confidence in the thesis waned after the acquisition of HelloSign by DropBox (DBX) for $260M. At an $8B market-cap, I decided that DocuSign was relatively overvalued, even after considering market-share difference. Stronger competition may slow its growth.

The Plan

My review revealed some revelations, turned resolutions:

Stop Hesitating - This applies to buying and selling. I need to be more astute with stop losses, more confident in my value ideas, and embrace reasonable risks more willfully. My revelation was that I frequently ignore value indicators, and talk myself out of buying strong companies after large price declines (leads into my next point). Similarly, I found some success investing idealistically in speculative biotech companies and small-cap tech companies. I'm much more hesitant to allocate capital into them now.

Maintain a Long-Term Outlook - Admittedly, I took on several short-term positions. In selecting stocks and watching economic indicators, it's easy to boil everything down to "the next year" or try for short-term gains. There may have been little benefit to investing over the last 18 months, about the time we hit a 4% unemployment rate, but the last 18 months was not my time horizon. Reinforcing a long-term focus will encourage my investment in strong stocks at lower prices. Rationally, such investments provide benefits over the long term, and they can reduce the effects of a recession if a dividend is involved.

Buy Like the Economic Cycle Doesn't Exist - This isn't an excuse for ignoring valuation. It's a rule to ensure I keep my head when an economic downturn takes hold. Even through this volatility, I've acknowledged my emotional responses. On up days, it's "maybe it will be fine, I'll hold it", and on down days it's "I should sell next time it goes up". In conjunction with maintaining a long-term view, this helps justify buying strong stocks at depressed prices, even when the next couple of years may be rocky.

Follow the Trend - If the indicators are souring and the market is acknowledging it, don't fight the market. Be aware of critical technical levels as they occur alongside critical economic information. Patience doesn't conserve capital when the market it falling, but it still collects dividends. The same goes for stocks going up, in a still-quite-strong economy. Be contrarian when value opportunities surface, and a momentum follower when economic conditions and forward earnings indicate continued growth.

Outlook through 2020

In three words: fear and volatility.

Take advantage of it.

I suspect fear will make the market even more headline-driven as numerous events are realized and digested: trade, Brexit, and the 2020 election. My economic focal points will be yield curves, industrial production, monetary policy, investment spending, consumer/business confidence, and labor statistics.

I expect short-term up moves on trade progress, and negative blips on any news of talks stalling. This is why I continue to hold Corning (GLW), despite my desire not to hold it through a recession. I expect it to be positively effected by trade progress. On the contrary, I think markets have developed somewhat of a willful ignorance on DC's scandalous news.

Furthermore, I remind myself that historically presidents are either elected or pushed out around the time of a recession. This may amplify the increasingly partisan and revolutionary rhetoric already beginning for 2020. Of course, it could be an anomalous year, too. Generally speaking, I'm trying to avoid adding retail exposure.

I'm skeptical of additional healthcare exposure with the change in legislature make-up. I expect CRMs to come under pressure with drug prices, also affecting the companies that have established drugs. I am focusing on the value component of CVS (CVS) for now, but am mindful of the political rhetoric taking shape. I would imagine a change of power in 2020 would positively affect stocks associated with government funding, particularly in health care, and those that serve the undesirable side of income inequality. I will be paying attention to where government spending is thought to be allocated as December 2020 approaches. With deficits and debt already higher, I bet the changes in the deficit will parlay into associated stock returns.

It is due to this uncertain nature that I still desire to rotate my portfolio to be more risk-off. I want to maintain exposure to small- and mid-cap stocks, but increase my share of hearty ETFs and mutual funds

For recession resistance, I'm looking at ROIC, leverage, cash flow growth, a well-covered and growing dividend, and a P/E around/under 15x. Sectors in focus are consumer staples, services, healthcare, telecommunications, and companies catering to wealthy consumers. In no order, my current list includes H&R Block (HRB), Amgen (AMGN), Walgreens (WBA), Snap-On (SNA), MillerCoors (TAP), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Verizon Wireless (VZ), Broadcom (AVGO), Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), CBS (CBS), and Bershire Hathaway (BRK.B). My interest in Berkshire stems from my hands-off desire, and its managers likely being more disciplined than I am. It hold numerous financials, a sector I've been avoiding. CACI Intl. (CACI), NIC (EGOV), Novo Nordisk (NVO) have exciting fundamentals and have been on my watchlist for awhile. Each carries government-related risk and recently had rapid price recoveries. Micron (MU), AMC Networks (AMCX), and Discovery (DISCA) are on my short list, but don't pay dividends.

For ETFs and mutual funds, I'm looking for dividends, software- and data-related tech, lower volatility, value, long/short strategies, and international exposure to politically stable countries. Some funds I'm looking into are iShares Expanded Tech/Software (IGV), First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity (CIBR), Invesco DJIA Dividend (DJD), Schwab US Dividend (SCHD), AGFiQ US Market-Neutral Anti-Beta (BTAL), iShares MSCI New Zealand (ENZL), iShares MSCI Canada (EWC), iShares MSCI Norway (ENOR), iShares MSCI All World Min. Vol. (ACWV), WisdomTree US Multifactor (USMF), and Fidelity Select Med Tech (FSMEX). Although I have less familiarity, I've begun exploring preferred shares and bond funds, but my due diligence may come too late.

After three years of investing and six quarters of reviews, I feel I have accomplished the original goal of holding myself accountable. While I seek further refinement in a broader strategy, I want to spend less time fawning over performance and opportune trades. To hold myself accountable, I'll write reveiws less often, perhaps annually. I'm leaning toward a predominantly cash-flow focused, dividend-growth strategy to enable less hands-on monitoring. Of course, a regular presence on SA will keep me up to speed on most things and most new ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN PORTFOLIO TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.