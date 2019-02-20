Spotify Struggles To Become Netflix Of Audio

In 2018, investors cheered when Spotify (SPOT) went public that they pushed its stock price to an all-time high of $196. The enthusiasm faded and the stock priced declined to an all-time low of $106. This year, the stock has gained by more than 30% despite weak Q4 earnings. The company remains one of the biggest music streaming companies with more than 207 million monthly active users. Of these, 96 million are paying customers, who spend about €4.5 a month. This is a higher number than Apple Music, which has more than 56 million subscribers worldwide.

Spotify faces a number of opportunities and challenges ahead. The biggest opportunity is that of international expansion. Unlike other services like Apple Music and Deezer that are available in hundreds of countries, SPOT is only available in 78 countries. As a big brand, this presents an opportunity for the company to continue adding more premium and free subscribers.

The company’s challenges exceed the opportunities that lie ahead. First, it faces the challenge on how to deal with competition. A number of companies with more money than SPOT such as Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) have all come up with competing products. These companies don’t necessarily want to profit from the industry but instead want to improve the stickiness of their ecosystems. For example, Amazon Music offers a 20% discount to all prime subscribers. There are more than 100 million prime subscribers. Therefore, while Spotify has a better platform than its peers, it might have a challenge of raising prices. It will also continue to see its market share decline as it competes with other bigger companies.

Second, the company continues to face the challenge of the record labels. Spotify pays 72% to 80% of the revenue generated by each stream or play to the labels. The labels then pay the artists a loyalty, which is typically 15%. This arrangement means that Spotify’s margins are very thin. In 2018, its gross margins were about 25% but the operating margins were -0.9%. As mentioned above, since the company will have a challenge of increasing prices, it’s margins will continue being tiny. To deal with this problem, SPOT has started licensing music directly from independent artists. However, as evidenced by the decline of SoundCloud, dealing with independent artists will not lead to a major improvement in margins.

To diversify its revenue streams, SPOT is doing a number of things. A few years ago, the company followed the footsteps of Netflix (NFLX) and started launching its own originals. The originals that have been created include Life in Short, Singles, and Landmark. By producing original content, SPOT could take all the income they generate. In this, I believe the challenge is that most people don’t use SPOT for its original content. Instead, they use it for its music and the curated playlists.

To increase the investments in original content, the company paid $314 million for podcasting company, Gimlet Media. It also announced that it will spend about $500 million on podcast-related acquisitions. The acquisition helped solidify the thesis that Spotify wants to be a Netflix for audio.

While the Gimlet media purchase was relatively tiny, there are reasons to question whether it was a good strategy for SPOT. For starters, Gimlet Media is one of the biggest podcasting group in the world. Before its purchase, the company had raised more than $27 million from VCs. The company has produced 25 podcasts, which are shown below.

Source: Gimlet Media

By buying Gimlet, Spotify believes that it is acquiring the Warner Bros, Paramount, and Universal Pictures of audio. However, there are reasons to question this acquisition. First, the podcasting industry is so competitive, with new podcasts being launched every day. A good number of popular podcasts like Swindled, Unresolved, and Trace Evidence are usually a one-man operation. The barriers to entry in podcasting are usually very low because all you need is a good story, a microphone and a mixer. Because of the competitive nature of the industry, Gimlet Media’s podcasts did not rank well in 2018 in Stitcher, iTunes, and Podbay. In fact, there was no Gimlet Media show in Apple’s rankings of the best podcasts for 2018.

Another concern about the deal is the statements from the Gimlet Media founders shortly after the deal was announced. In an interview with Recode, they questioned whether the company would have continued to grow as an independent company. They also questioned whether the company would have continued to grow up to a point where it became public. Consider the statement below by Mark Lieber:

There was a path where we would be an independent company where we would get large enough and profitable enough that we could navigate the stormy seas of media and maybe eventually go public or flow so much cash that we could pay out distributions to investors. But increasingly, as we looked at the landscape, that became less and less appealing and frankly, like, less and less realistic

Another concern is on the global scale of the podcasting industry. Without a question, the industry has seen increasing growth and popularity over the years. This growth has happened because more people have smartphones and that more devices now accept podcasts. These include Alexa, Google Home, and other smart speakers. The number of shows has also continued to increase. In fact, the number of shows has grown to more than 600K. However, the revenue in the industry is still relatively low. In 2018, it was estimated that the total podcasting spend was about $658 million. The revenue is estimated to reach $1.6 billion in 2022. Therefore, by spending $314 million on Gimlet, Spotify was buying a 19% of the total podcasting industry by 2022.

Source: PWC

Final Thoughts

Spotify is a great company that revolutionized the music industry. Because of its excellent apps and personalized playlists, the company has continued to increase the number of subscribers. This growth will continue to grow as the company enters the new markets. However, the company continues to face more challenges as highlighted above. Even with these challenges, I believe that it is dangerous to short the company at the current valuation of more than $26 billion. This is because SPOT is a story stock whose price will be influenced by metrics like ARPU and MAU.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.