Quotient Limited: MosaiQ's Approval And Launch A Few Months Away

Quotient Limited (QTNT) is a perfect example of how management change can make a huge difference. I was very encouraged last year when the company announced that CEO Cowan is leaving and that Franz Walt would take his place. At the same time, I was cautious because of the difficulties the company had with the development of MosaiQ. Since then, Franz Walt turned the company around completely – from a company constantly missing deadlines, extending development timelines and putting the company in a dire financial situation to a well-capitalized company with clear development and regulatory timelines and execution in line with the provided timelines. 2019 is a crucial year for Quotient with several important events and milestones and I believe the stock has more room to run given MosaiQ's addressable market.

EU approval for MosaiQ pending

We are just a few months away from MosaiQ’s approval in the EU. The last step is the CE mark, which the company expects to receive in March or April. CEO Walt commented on the fiscal Q3 2019 earnings call that EU regulators have their hands full lately and that a minor delay is possible (relative to the company's guidance), but that it should not take long for MosaiQ’s initial IH microarray to receive its CE mark. The guidance for the CE mark was six months and the submission was in late September – this translates to the company receiving the CE mark in late March if everything is on time and late April if we add one month to the process.

I want to emphasize two things:

1. The initial IH microarray will have a limited menu which will limit MosaiQ’s initial uptake.

2. The customer setup process will take 9 months on average, which means that MosaiQ sales won’t show in the company’s financial statements until calendar 2020.

Nonetheless, even getting the initial IH microarray approved is a big and very important step for Quotient as it allows the start of commercialization and getting a foot in the door of the most important customers in Europe.

Other development/regulatory updates and expected milestones

Quotient also announced in late January that field trials for the initial SDS microarray are underway. This means we should see results within the next 2-3 months. The company also guided for filing for approval in the EU for the initial SDS microarray in the first half of the year.

The expanded IH antigen microarray verification and validation study is expected to commence in 1H 2019 as well. Quotient reported strong results from the development studies (which precede the verification and validation study) and the results demonstrate equivalent or improved performance for the antigen assays included on the initial IH microarray.

Source: Quotient limited fiscal Q3 earnings report

After a successful verification and validation study, the company expects to start U.S. field trials – also in the first half of 2019. After U.S. field trials, the company will conduct a bridging study in the EU and submit for approvals in both the U.S. and the EU in the second half of the year.

If everything goes as planned, Quotient should have an attractive menu in 2020 – the expanded IH microarray and the initial SDS microarray. I believe MosaiQ revenues will become visible in quarterly earnings reports in the second half of 2020 and that a significant ramp-up will occur in 2021. The presentation slide below shows how Quotient envisioned MosaiQ’s uptake. The first three quarters represent the customer setup process I mentioned earlier in the article and assuming an average price of $8 per microarray, quarterly sales should hit $20 million in the fourth or fifth quarter of MosaiQ’s launch and more than $70 million a quarter before the end of the third year on the market.

Source: Quotient presentation

MosaiQ has significant potential beyond the transfusion diagnostics market

I believe Quotient has significant upside potential beyond the transfusion diagnostics market in the next few years. The company intends to present independently-derived evaluation data for molecular disease screening later this year. Management also outlined opportunities in other areas at the R&D day last summer. The technology itself is not limited to transfusion diagnostics and potential areas of interest are allergies, women’s health, respiratory diseases, GI diseases immune diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, among others. This means that the addressable market for MosaiQ could expand several-fold in the 2020s.

Source: Quotient presentation

So, I believe Quotient has additional upside potential far beyond my $14-21 price target range, which is based on MosaiQ generating $300 million to 400 million four years from now and only in the transfusion diagnostics market.

Risks

After the December 2018 equity raise, Quotient is in the strongest financial position since I started following the stock. The company ended calendar 2018 with $107.7 million in cash and equivalents and it has access to $25 million under its Senior Secured Notes – the access to $25 million is dependent on MosaiQ IH microarray getting the CE mark. Talking about the operating cash burn, CFO Lindop said the following on the fiscal Q3 2019 earnings call:

If you take the non-cash expenses, our operating burn is sort of averaging our outlook for the full-year is averaging at the high-end of the $4 million to $5 million range. I think that's where we're going to settle down for the foreseeable future and probably just a little under five and a little over five.

If we take the high end of the range, we get $60 million a year. To that, we need to add approximately $15 million in annual interest expenses and capital expenditures of $5 million, and we get an annual cash burn of approximately $80 million, or $70 million if we take the lower end of the operating cash burn guidance. This means Quotient will end calendar 2019 with $27-37 million in cash and $52-62 million if the company draws the additional $25 million mentioned above. The last time I checked (and this was not mentioned recently), Quotient was also entitled to a $10 million milestone from Ortho upon receiving the CE mark for MosaiQ IH microarray.

All the math above assumes the company doesn’t generate material sales from MosaiQ in calendar 2019, which seems likely given the expected launch dynamics, but seems unlikely for 2020. I believe Quotient should start generating MosaiQ sales in the first half of 2020, which should help offset the cash burn. I would assume the company may need to raise more cash in 2020 (but not significantly dilutive) to bridge its balance sheet to cash flow break-even. But overall, the financial situation is much better than it was just a few months ago and dilution and financial risks have been greatly reduced.

Another risk at this point, but also much less so than it was in prior years is execution – can the company do everything it promised in a timely fashion? Based on the execution since Walt took over as CEO, I would say it can and say so with higher confidence after seeing evidence of great execution since mid-2018.

Conclusion

A meaningful inflection point for MosaiQ is around the corner. The approval and the ('soft') commercial launch in Europe could happen as early as March and most likely in the April-May period. The company is also well on its way to having a significantly expanded offering in 2020 – the expanded IH microarray and the initial SDS microarray. Anticipated news flow throughout 2019:

CE mark/EU approval for the initial IH microarray in March/April.

Results from EU field trials for the initial SDS microarray in 1H 2019 (likely March/April).

Submission for EU approval for the initial SDS microarray in 1H 2019 (soon after field trials, most likely closer to mid-2019).

Start of MosaiQ’s commercialization in the EU in 1H 2019 (after receiving the CE mark).

Verification and validation study results for the expanded IH antigen menu in 1H 2019.

Start of U.S. field trials for the expanded IH antigen menu in 1H 2019 (after verification and validation study is completed).

U.S. and EU regulatory filings for the expanded IH antigen menu in 2H 2019.

Results from external trials for MosaiQ molecular disease screening by late 2019.

