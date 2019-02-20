Tilray Leverages Its Overvalued Stock In A Retail Partnership

Tilray will be able to sell its products to consumers with new avenues and they are creating value by transferring overvalued stock for eventual cash.

The company's stock is well overpriced and they just handed over some $66M in stock which I believe to have an intrinsic value of only $15M.

Tilray (TLRY) may be the most overvalued company in the cannabis scene based on what the company can produce and earn from its capabilities. While I have shorted the stock numerous times and done well with those positions, the stock remains lofted. During this, Tilray continues to plod away at building a global business; they have recently added four key individuals to their ranks that with their respective experience adds significant value to the company's executive list. The company also recently inked a deal with a major retailer where Tilray gave $66M in stock in exchange for being sold by Authentic Brands Group. Keep in mind, I see the stock as being significantly overvalued and it might be that Tilray thinks the same thing. That $66M is likely only worth $15M; this is a sweetheart move on Tilray's part to capitalize on its stock price being above its intrinsic value.

The stock has come off of its highs from the past few months but remains lofted at the current levels:

Like all cannabis companies, Tilray is doing some solid hiring. Just recently the company added key individuals to their executive staff. These individuals bring many years' of experience to the company and will go far in creating a growing global product base:

Greg Christopher, Executive Vice President, Operations , joins Tilray with over 30 years of global experience in operations and supply chain across the many product categories at Nestle SA most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations for Nestle in Canada. Greg will oversee the strategic development and expansion of the company’s global operations and cannabis value chain across Tilray and all its subsidiaries.

, joins Tilray with over 30 years of global experience in operations and supply chain across the many product categories at Nestle SA most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations for Nestle in Canada. Greg will oversee the strategic development and expansion of the company’s global operations and cannabis value chain across Tilray and all its subsidiaries. Rita Seguin, Executive Vice President, Human Resources , served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Diageo North America and most recently as Vice President of Human Resources for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits Distributors. Rita’s appointment represents Tilray’s commitment to the long-term growth and success of the people within the organization. She will oversee the synchronization of the company’s growing global team and recruitment of talent all over the world.

, served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Diageo North America and most recently as Vice President of Human Resources for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits Distributors. Rita’s appointment represents Tilray’s commitment to the long-term growth and success of the people within the organization. She will oversee the synchronization of the company’s growing global team and recruitment of talent all over the world. Dara Redler, General Counsel , most recently served as Vice President and Senior Counsel for Coca-Cola North America and held a number of leadership roles in the legal division during her tenure at The Coca-Cola Company. In her role as Tilray General Counsel, Dara will oversee the strategic global growth of Tilray and all its subsidiaries with the legal team and work cross-functionally with all teams within the organization.

, most recently served as Vice President and Senior Counsel for Coca-Cola North America and held a number of leadership roles in the legal division during her tenure at The Coca-Cola Company. In her role as Tilray General Counsel, Dara will oversee the strategic global growth of Tilray and all its subsidiaries with the legal team and work cross-functionally with all teams within the organization. Charlie Cain, Vice President, Retail, served as Vice President of Concept Development and Franchising for Starbucks Corporation before joining the cannabis industry as CEO of Dockside Cannabis, one of Washington state’s original and most respected cannabis retail chains. Charlie brings more than 15 years of retail strategy, innovation, and operations experience to the development and oversight of Tilray and High Park’s North American retail strategy.

These individuals will ultimately add to the companies overall global outlook and ambitions. I see the moves as being solid given the diversity and the experience the respective individuals have. I've not seen too many moves within the cannabis scene that shows any one company making bad moves. The entire industry will grow and expand. Tilray will be one of those companies.

Tilray Products

Tilray seems to have a limited product line at this time. On their product page, they have nine types of products in either a THC based product, a CBD product or a balanced product between the two:

Source: Tilray Product PageTo give you an example of the products and where this could put Tilray, the 25 has approximately 40 ml of product and each ml has a target of about 24 mg of THC (with a tiny portion of CBD) for the bottle's target of 1,000 mg. of THC. The above products sell for about C$86.00 or about $65.00 USD. The company can produce a total of about 145,000 kg. of cannabis annually.

If we take the average of the 10 and the 25 for a 17.5 average, that would mean the company could produce ~8 million bottles of this product and sell them for about ~$540M in revenue, assuming a linear relationship. If the company were to earn a healthy 17% net margin and investors were to bid the company at 20-times earnings (The current average for the stock market is 29.5-times) then Tilray could be worth ~$1.8 billion. It is not. Tilray has a valuation of some $7.8 billion; they are significantly overvalued. By my count that is over 4-times overvalued. This is a subject that has been harped on by me and many, many others (And I will touch on this more below).

How to use an overvalued stock to return value to investors

Tilray has just recently signed a deal with another company, Authentic Brands Group, where Tilray will pay some $33M in cash up front and another $66M in stock for Authentic to sell Tilray's products. There is a potential of additional payments of up to $250M in cash and stock over the course of the deal.

Right now, Tilray is selling direct-to-patient. But, Authentic counts Walmart (WMT) and Macy's (M) as companies that sell some of its products. Authentic also has a pretty large online presence and will be able to sell Tilray's products there, as well. And, the final bit, and what might be the best part of this deal is that Tilray will receive 45% of the net profits from the sales of the cannabis sold by Authentic with a guarantee of $100 million over the course of 10 years.

But, it was the math on the stock deal that I wanted to point out. Tilray can only win in this deal. Given a $75.00 stock price, Tilray's bill for the $66M will be 880,000 shares. But, by my math, Tilray's stock is overvalued by 4.3-times. This means the value of the shares that will be provided to Authentic is actually only about $15 million in total. But, mind you, Tilray gets back the $66 million in cash over 10 years' time. Tilray has strategically leveraged its overvalued stock price. Nice move on their part, if you ask me.

Some will point out the deals with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (BUD) as a potential increase in revenue for Tilray. That is true, these two companies are working together to create a new THC infused product. But, Tilray is still limited in its capacity for producing cannabis with their current capacity levels. They need to build additional capacity to justify its current market capitalization.

In the meantime, the moves by Tilray to bolster its retail presence by adding key players was a smart move as well as aligning itself with a company that specializes in the retail end of the products. Tilray can do the work of adding additional products and growing cannabis for those products. The company now needs to focus on getting more products on the shelves of dispensaries in Canada and around the world. These key executives will help in this process as they bring a significant amount of experience to the company. And, the Authentic deal, getting a company with extensive connections in the retail side of the business was a solid move. But, giving away $66 million in shares of its stock - which likely is only valued at $15 million - was the best move so far.

I have shorted Tilray a few times and done well with the stock on moves to the downside. However, I am currently not trading Tilray simply because the stock does not want to move lower in a natural sense. There is an old saying for stock market traders: The market can be irrational far longer than I can stay solvent. While I have profited every time I've shorted the stock, I am not so sure that the stock will ever move down to its rational level. In the meantime, Tilray may be taking advantage of this opportunity and handing over shares of stock in deals and creating more value to its investors. Smart move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.