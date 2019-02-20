How The Fed Could End Up Further Inverting The Yield Curve

After hiking the fed funds rate four times in 2018, the Federal Reserve is currently keeping rates on hold. Their claim to be patient with rate hikes this year is signalling to markets that they are either at the end, or approaching the end of the rate hiking cycle. This has helped trigger a rally in treasuries this year, as interest rate risk has essentially diminished. Nevertheless, the Fed’s aggressive tightening from last year has resulted in the front end of the yield curve already inverting, and the widely watched spread between the 2yr and 10yr has narrowed to 14 basis points at present, reflecting weaker economic conditions ahead. This article assesses potential future moves by the Fed, and how this will impact treasury prices and the yield curve.

Fed could potentially turn less dovish going forward

While there were several factors that induced the Fed to turn more dovish and "patient" with rate hikes this year, some of these concerns have actually eased lately. Financial market conditions have improved (compared to Q4 2018), another government shutdown has been averted, and the chances of a trade deal between the US and China are increasing. These developments could allow the Fed to turn less dovish, and may even try to signal one or two rate hikes this year to the markets following the Fed meeting on Mar. 20, 2019.

In fact, Franklin Templeton believes the market is currently underestimating the probability of rate hikes this year, and that the Fed could certainly raise the fed funds rate once or twice this year. If the Fed does indeed hint at more rate hikes ahead, then this would push the front end of the yield curve higher. Rising interest rate risk would drive short-term treasury yields higher, and cause the inversely correlated bond prices to move lower. Therefore, while short-term bond investors may have enjoyed a lucrative rally over the past few months, they should beware of a potential return of interest rate risk as various concerning factors show signs of receding.

Nevertheless, while these positive developments may encourage the Fed to turn less dovish, both the domestic and global economies are facing a slowdown. If the Fed chooses to continue hiking throughout this economic weakness, then this would return fears of the Fed hiking too far and hurting the economy, and induce the 10yr yield to move lower, and cause the yield curve to invert further. Though this may not be the only factor that could push the 10yr yield lower.

Fed planning to end balance sheet unwinding soon

The Fed is also planning to end its balance sheet unwinding sooner, as during the press conference on Jan. 30, chairman Powell addressed the needs of depositary institutions to hold higher levels of excess reserves at the Federal Reserve to meet regulatory requirements. The Fed is currently allowing $50 billion to “runoff” its balance sheet every month, out of which approximately 60% is treasury securities. Given that the average maturity profile of its treasury holdings is currently around 8 years, any actions regarding the balance sheet mostly impacts the medium to long-term section of the yield curve (including the 10yr).

While Powell had not provided any specific timeline regarding when it will end its balance sheet unwinding, Fed governor Lael Brainard has expressed that she wants to end it this year. If other Fed members share Brainard’s point of view, and the Fed does indeed stop shrinking the balance sheet this year, and this would ease the supply pressure of treasuries in the market, as the Fed would continue to reinvest proceeds from maturing bonds into new treasuries. Thereby, this would support the prices of bonds near the 10yr section of the yield curve, and push their respective yields lower. Hence, this would further increase the chances of the 2y/10yr section of the yield curve inverting, and signal a recession ahead.

The Fed is currently utilizing two monetary policy tools simultaneously, the fed funds rate and balance sheet unwinding. My anticipation is that the Fed will take advantage of this by tightening using one tool, and maintaining accommodative conditions using the other, in order to ease the impact of tightening on financial markets. That being said, I believe the Fed could potentially be considering raising the fed funds again this year, and simultaneously announce the end of its balance sheet unwinding to allow depositary institutions to maintain a sufficient level of excess reserves. This will push short-term rates higher, and medium to long-term rates lower, and thereby induce further inversions in the yield curve, which will signal worsening economic conditions ahead, if not a recession.

Strategy

Following the rally in treasury prices, I recommend cutting exposure to short-term bonds in order to evade the potential return of interest rate risk. Instead, I would recommend holding exposure closer to the 10yr section of the yield curve, as the end of balance sheet unwinding and worsening economic outlook will push medium/ long-term yields lower, and allow bond prices to climb higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.