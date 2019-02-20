Microsoft Is Firing On All Cylinders

Microsoft corporate logo. Source: The Wall Street Journal

Microsoft (MSFT) has been firing on all cylinders. Its cloud revenue has been growing like a bad weed, but every other segment has shown strength as well. Its diversification away from Windows revenue has been impressive. Has revenue and earnings peaked or do they have more room to run?

All About The Cloud

In the past, I had been a big critic of Microsoft's stagnant top line. The company's computer licensing business provided steady cash flows that could be invested in fast-growing, high-margin businesses. Those investments appear to have paid off. Last quarter revenue of $32.5 billion was up 12% Y/Y; this followed double-digit revenue growth in the previous quarter.

Office Commercial and Office Consumer revenue were up 11% and 1%, respectively. Their growth was partially hampered by the continued shift to Office 365 commercial and Office 365 consumer. Revenue from LinkedIn and Dynamics were up 29% and 17%, respectively. Their outsized growth helped Productivity, Business Processes' total revenue surge by double digits.

Revenue from the More PC segment was up 7%. Windows revenue fell 2%, while revenue from Surface and Gaming was up 39% and 8%, respectively. A "PC Refresh" had previously been a catalyst for the personal computer market. According to Gartner, worldwide PC shipments fell over 4% in Q4 2018. At some point, this could impact the More PC segment. This likely hampered Windows revenue this quarter. A stagnant PC market could negatively impact revenue from Windows and the More PC market for the rest of the year.

Ultimately, the key driver of Microsoft revenue could be cloud services. Intelligent Cloud revenue was $9.4 billion, up 20% Y/Y. Server products and cloud services revenue (including GitHub) increased 24%, driven by Azure. Revenue growth for Azure was 76% on higher infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service consumption-based and per user-based services. Server products grew in the low-single digits.

Azure could have a competitive advantage vis-a-vis cloud offerings at Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM) or Oracle (ORCL). Microsoft can potentially lead with its core suite of products and introduce customers to Azure post-sale. Azure is also the first cloud service to offer a secure platform to protect confidentiality of data while in use. Microsoft recently introduced advanced capabilities for identity and threat protection, information protection and compliance. Microsoft 365's comprehensive approach to compliance is a big selling point, and could provide a side benefit for Azure.

Another selling point could be that Microsoft is the "anti-Amazon." Amazon is disrupting the retail space. In certain instances, retailers could choose Microsoft's cloud services over Amazon's if they view Amazon as a competitor in their core businesses. The company has announced cloud services deals with everyone from Walmart (WMT) to Albertson's to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Certain of these corporations within Microsoft's PC ecosystem were becoming digital companies. As they made their digital transformations, they chose to partner with Microsoft. Such services usually take the form of infrastructure used to compute.

Microsoft also provides value-added services, such as helping clients analyze their data:

Then on top of that, of course, all this compute means it's being used with data. So the data estate, one of the largest things that happens is people consolidate the data that they have and so that they can reason over it. And that's where things like AI services all get used. So we definitely see that path of -- where they're adopting the layers of Azure. But it doesn't stop in Azure. In fact, if you take Walgreens Boots Alliance, it was Microsoft 365 as well as Azure. In many cases, it's Dynamics 365.

The breadth and depth of cloud offerings is creating revenue synergies with other parts of Microsoft's businesses. The company appears to be selling an ecosystem, in addition to cloud services. This could help drive Microsoft's total revenue growth going forward.

Margin Expansion

Another potential driver of Microsoft's bottom line is margin expansion. As revenue grows, the company could garner leverage in certain of its operating expenses. The company's gross margin of 62% was practically unchanged versus the year earlier period. Gross margin declines at Productivity, Business Processes and More Personal Computing were offset by a favorable sales mix. Operating income margin of 32% was 200 basis points higher than the year earlier period. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses (down 200 basis points) and G&A expenses (down 100% basis points) led to the improvement.

Gross margin also included a 5 percentage-point improvement in commercial could, primarily from Azure. This was a pleasant surprise. I had previously assumed Azure's margins would decline due to a loss of pricing power and heightened competition. Secondly, as Azure became a higher percentage of Microsoft's total revenue, it would drag down total company margins. That has not been the case. Azure's margin expansion implies Microsoft does not have to sacrifice margins for cloud growth.

I expect management to continue to hold the line on SG&A expenses. As these expenses grow less than revenue, the company's margins should expand even further. Microsoft has several levers to pull to grow the bottom line.

Conclusion

MSFT could grow operating income by double digits for some time. A P/E of 25x appears justified given earnings growth potential. Broader financial markets may have gotten ahead of themselves, though. MSFT is up nearly 15% Y/Y, but a pullback in broader markets could stymie the stock. I rate MSFT a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.