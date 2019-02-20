CSS Industries: Look Past The Numbers

From any fundamental standpoint, craft, seasonal, and gift manufacturer CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) looks ridiculously undervalued. At the end of Q3, the midpoint of FY19 (ending March) guidance suggested an EV/EBITDA multiple right at 5x. But cash builds in fiscal Q4; balance sheet figures as of January 31st cited in the Q3 release move the multiple to 4.4x, and the actual year-end figures could get the number closer to 4x.

Asset-based valuations look close to ridiculous. Book value is about $25 per share, implying a 0.3x P/B multiple at Friday's close of $7.51. Tangible book value is over $18 per share. Net current asset value is over $11. Liquidation value calculated giving a 75% haircut to inventory and a 50% chop to PP&E still gets to $7.33, modestly below current levels.

But there's an obvious reason why CSS is so cheap and why it has fallen so far. (The stock is down 75% since November 2017 and hit a 28-year low after that Q3 report earlier this month.) The business is collapsing. Q3 numbers were hugely disappointing, and a substantial cut in guidance raises concerns about both management and end markets.

CSS, based on its current trajectory, should be cheap. And while there could in theory be a "cigar butt" case here, the company's apparent strategy going forward doesn't suggest a focus on shareholder returns and managing declines. The bounce after the Q3 miss isn't surprising and likely could continue in the near term (particularly with a 10%+ dividend yield). But I've long argued CSS is a value trap - and even at the lows, that's still the case.

The Q3 Concerns

CSS fell 25% after Q3 earnings were released - and with good reason. The quarter itself and the reduction in guidance not only suggest a substantial miss relative to both internal and external expectations but raise serious questions about the broader story here.

Fundamentally, the news is bad pretty much across the board. Organic revenue growth (per figures from the 10-Q) of -3.8% isn't that bad in the context of recent results. But, in Q2, revenue excluding the contribution from the late 2017 acquisition of Simplicity declined 10.1%. Per the Q2 call, a chunk of that drop came from a shift of sales of Christmas ribbons and bows out of the quarter - and into Q3. Even with that benefit, organic revenue still fell nearly 4% and missed management's expectations, as CEO Christopher Munyan admitted in the Q3 release.

CSS cut full-year revenue guidance by $10 million (at the midpoints of the respective ranges) as a result, which implies that organic growth will be nearly three points lower than previously expected. Updated guidance suggests a continuation of a troubling trend that CSS was hoping - and planning - to reverse:

Source: author using data from CSS filings. 2019 figure at midpoint of updated full-year guidance

The weaker-than-expected top-line performance led Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be pulled down as well. The cut - from a previous $26-29 million to an updated $21-23 million - is even bigger. Profits in the second half should come in roughly 20% lower than CSS projected at one month into Q3. There are some one-time impacts in the decline (more on that later), but much of the pressure is coming from top-line deleveraging along with higher manufacturing and freight costs. Adjusted gross margin compressed some 460 bps in the quarter, after a 280 bps negative move in Q2.

Purely in terms of the numbers, the Q3 report hurts the bull case for CSS stock. But the concerns raised by the report go well beyond the numbers to the sales and profit outlook for the company.

On the top line, the obvious question is when - if ever - the company can return to even flat organic revenue growth. Munyan insisted on the Q3 call that the company could get to "some low level of growth". But this is now a business that has averaged 4%+ revenue erosion over the last seven years (in a good economy, no less). It's exceedingly difficult after Q3 to even consider modeling in anything different any time soon, particularly since even the CEO admitted on the call that stabilization would come "over time".

In response to weakness in the legacy businesses, CSS has turned to acquisitions. And, it's focused on the craft space as an attractive adjacent market. It's made multiple acquisitions (with the $69 million purchase of Simplicity the largest) targeting the category. Craft revenues weren't even broken out as recently as fiscal 2014; guidance suggests the category will drive 40%+ of FY19 revenue, with the balance split between seasonal and gift.

In Q3, craft revenue, excluding Simplicity, declined 17.2%, per the Q3 call. Guidance post-Q2 was for organic revenue in the category to be roughly flat; those sales now are expected to decline 6 to 9%, per the Q3 call. (Even that seems aggressive: YTD non-Simplicity sales are down 13%+.) This is the industry in which CSS has spent $50 million-plus (excluding Simplicity) to reverse its fortunes. It's now expected to be the worst category in FY19, with seasonal sales down 4-6% and gift -5% to -8% (though management, too, expected that category to be ~flat this year).

And, the issue in craft is that the problem isn't CSS - it's the industry. CFO Keith Pfeil said on the Q3 call that the lower expected sales were "reflective of retail store traffic around our products and do not represent competitive share losses". For the quarter, CSS cited lower replenishment ribbon sales with a major mass market retailer (likely Walmart (WMT)) as well as a leading craft chain (almost certainly Michaels Stores (MIK)).

CSS didn't make a bad product, or screw up pricing, or upset retailers. Rather, consumers simply aren't buying ribbons - which isn't a problem CSS can fix. From that standpoint, craft now looks just as secularly challenged as seasonal (where Christmas sales continue to decline) and gift (where revenue declines had been modest until this year). Per past commentary, CSS is #1 or #2 in most of its categories - which means its potential benefits from market share gains are smaller. There is no way to execute out of being the leader in a declining market - and Q3 suggests that's exactly where CSS finds itself at the moment.

Meanwhile, the sharp EBITDA guidance cut shows that those revenue declines are being magnified on the bottom line. CSS did see some higher expense in the quarter as it onshored ribbon production - which cost about $2.5 million, per the Q. Munyan said on the call that the company didn't expect those costs to repeat next year. Even adding that spend back, however, the midpoint of 2019 EBITDA guidance now is $24.5 million - against FY17 levels of $25.1 million.

The problem is that between those two years, CSS picked up Simplicity and The McCall Pattern Company, which added eight months of incremental earnings to FY18. The combined spend for the two deals was some $87 million. (CSS's market cap at the moment is $70 million.) On the Q2 call, Munyan said that the company, including synergies, likely had paid a "low 5" multiple for Simplicity - which in turn suggests something like $12-13 million in added EBITDA.

That's half of CSS's consolidated FY17 EBITDA. It suggests that - even backing out the one-time manufacturing costs in Q3 - the base business has lost half of its profits in two years. And, combined with the weakness in craft, the updated guidance completely blows up CSS's past strategy. The plan was to use the cash flow from the legacy business (plus borrowings) to build out the craft business via acquisition. Those acquisitions would drive profit growth despite declines elsewhere - with synergies adding value in a highly fragmented industry.

But now, the craft business, at least per CSS's commentary, is a mess. (As an aside, that's a big problem for MIK, too, which I've thought looks cheap itself.) And, the legacy operations are shedding profit at a rate fast enough to overwhelm a significant acquisition for which CSS levered up. That strategy is not working - and there's little evidence it can work. Indeed, CSS itself has decided to try another tack.

The Response and the Bull Case

To be sure, CSS isn't giving up on acquisitions. It's in the process of finalizing a new, larger asset-backed credit facility that will give it more dry powder.

But it's making two other moves in the face of what looks like potentially intractable brick-and-mortar weakness. First, it's ramping its omnichannel efforts. CSS is launching "Confetti Collection", a gift subscription service. It's also looking to digitize sewing patterns while improving access through online sales and a new app, an effort to drive online sales.

At the same time, CSS is slashing costs. Management had disclosed in Q2 that a consultant had been hired; the recommendations apparently led to two phases of cost savings efforts. Changes to the "core operating structure" should drive $1 million in savings in Q4 and an incremental $3 million in FY20. A larger, second phase will include a "significant, permanent reduction in SKUs", as Munyan put it on the Q3 call, and could drive $8-12 million in annual cost reductions while also driving $8-10 million of working capital improvements.

The bull case does get some help on both fronts. I'm personally skeptical on the subscription service, but sewing pattern sales could get a bump through better digital exposure. Given that Simplicity generated $90 million in annual revenue at the time of acquisition, and McCall another $32 million, sewing patterns are likely in the range of 30% of revenue. A bump in that category could offset some of the pressure in the remaining 70% of the business.

Meanwhile, the cost savings are substantial against the current earnings base. The low end of FY19 Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $21 million. FY20-21 results should see $2.5 million in unrepeated costs from the ribbon reshoring; $3 million in lower costs from the first phase of cost savings; and at least $8 million in benefits from the SKU reductions. Pro forma, Adjusted EBITDA gets closer to $35 million - putting EV/EBITDA under 3x based on January 31st balance sheet figures. (Add back the $8-10 million in cash generated from working capital improvements and the multiple gets to 2.6x or so.)

CSS, at $35 million in EBITDA, should be able to generate $15 million, if not more, in free cash flow ($4 million interest as the rate rises under the new facility; $4 million taxes; $10 million+ capex). That in turn suggests a sub-5x P/FCF multiple and a cash flow-based payout ratio for the dividend (currently yielding 10%+) potentially below 50%. Even assuming revenue declines continue, that level of cash flow means CSS can deleverage quickly, buy more businesses, and/or buy back shares - all of which can contribute in their own way to cash flow and earnings going forward.

That's enough to keep the business afloat for at least a few years. And, if craft strengthens, smaller competitors fall out, or CSS can find some additional margin benefits along the way, better performance in the legacy business suggests significant upside. This is a stock, after all, that was valued at $30 a year and a half ago. It doesn't have to get back there to drive huge returns from $7.50.

The Core Problem

The problem remains, however: this is a declining business. Cost savings may help in FY20 and FY21 - but SKU reduction is only going to add to the revenue pressure, offsetting a portion of the benefits below the top line. Even assuming EBITDA growth in FY20 and FY21, the issue simply pops up again. The long-term trend here remains sharply negative: excluding Simplicity (and including contributions from smaller acquisitions), Adjusted EBITDA has moved from $35.6 million in FY16 to something like $10-12 million in FY19. Even a slower rate of decline from FY19's $21-23 million still offsets a good chunk of the coming cost savings. ~Flat EBITDA isn't going to drive much in the way of margin expansion, not even from 4x+.

A declining business can create value, in the sense that future cash flow can be greater than the current overall market value. But, as far as shareholders go, that's only relevant if management is returning the cash - and treating the business as the vaunted "cigar butt". That's not going to be the case here, by all accounts. CSS is upsizing its credit facility. It's still in the market for M&A. Munyan still believes the company can get back to growth, despite seven years' worth of evidence to the contrary.

A 10%+ dividend admittedly helps the cause. The dividend was maintained the day before the Q3 report, and I'd expect that to continue for at least a few more quarters. CSS will be able to fund the distribution with the new facility, if need be, and steadyish EBITDA/cash flow from cost savings can probably support it into fiscal 2021.

Still, it's worth taking a step back. This is a declining business with little hope for stabilization any time soon. All three end markets are facing secular pressure. 20% or so of FY19 revenues are coming from Christmas, where sales have declined for years. A quarter of last year's revenue came from Walmart, which is notoriously tough on suppliers. Any hope for a turnaround - or even stabilization - already was dim. The Q3 results and the commentary about the craft space significantly undercut that hope.

Meanwhile, management's response to the first few years of decline - spending over $100 million on craft manufacturers - has to be considered a failure at this point. (CSS's enterprise value, based on January 31st numbers, is $102 million.) Its response to more declines, beyond the omnichannel efforts, is likely going to be to spend more money on M&A, hoping this time is different. As I've written elsewhere, this is one of the core problems with owning a declining business: managers generally want to manage more, not less.

The fundamental metrics admittedly seem to show value here. CSS could probably tear itself down and return $7 in share per cash to shareholders. Free cash flow over the 26 months (including what should be positive FCF in the last two months of Q4) could equal one-third of the current market cap, if not more. Even with legacy business declines in FY20 and FY21, the business on the whole still probably trades for 4x EBITDA and maybe 7-8x free cash flow.

But how does that value get to shareholders beyond the dividend? It's likely not going to repurchase shares after buying 300K this year; funds are going to be targeted for M&A. CSS is unlikely to be able to sell itself; there's no one larger in its end markets, and it's hard to imagine a suitor moving into these struggling categories. Private equity firms don't buy declining businesses.

The numbers work on paper. In practice, shareholder returns are unlikely to be impressive - or even positive. If CSS were declining, and focused on returning to shareholders every dollar it could wring out in the meantime, that would be one thing. But barring substantial success in the digital channel, a good chunk of those free cash flow dollars is going back into the business. We've seen how that strategy has worked so far. Betting on something different is foolish, no matter how cheap CSS seems to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.