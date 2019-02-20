Aurora Cannabis: The Only 3 Things Investors Need To Consider At This Time

source: seeking alpha

It's strange to me to see financial writers analyze Aurora Cannabis (ACB) as if it's in a mature sector and we need to start looking at its earnings performance as a current measure of success. This comes primarily from the failure to frame the cannabis sector correctly, and Aurora Cannabis' place within it.

In this article we'll look at the correct way to frame the cannabis sector, and why at this time the most important metric to watch is revenue.

Framing cannabis and Aurora Cannabis

If we don't place cannabis in the proper context of its current environment, it's impossible to make an accurate assessment of any company competing in it. To frame the industry first, and then place individual companies within that environment, is the only way to be able to properly assess a company.

With that in mind, the first thing to consider is what has been the catalyst that is now driving the legal cannabis industry, after so many years of illegal growing, sales and consumption around the world. The answer to that is tax revenue.

It was only a matter of time before governments around the world waited for the opportunity to legalize cannabis in some form. The potential tax revenue was too great to let the sector remain illegal. Even some of the conservative Asian governments have been either legalizing pot, or looking at how far they want to go in the legalization process. They aren't going to let other nations reap the benefit of revenue from pot sales without getting a share of it themselves.

What's important about that is the viability of the cannabis sector, and its longevity. At the macro level, this market is now ensured of long-term growth. There will be many more nations legalizing both recreational and medical pot. Once some research results in more medical breakthroughs, I believe the size of the medical cannabis market, and the cannabis market in general, will exceed current expectations.

Where the industry is at now

Within framing the cannabis market, another thing to consider is where the overall growth of the industry is at. If you measure it against the Internet bubble bursting, I think that the cannabis industry at this time is where the Internet sector was in the aftermath of that event.

There hasn't been quite the crash in the cannabis sector that was in the Internet sector, but there was a significant correction that took place which is now in the rear view mirror. I believe the reason it wasn't as steep as the Internet collapse was because the cannabis industry had been around longer, and its growth trajectory hadn't been at the same level. What I mean by that is cannabis, until fairly recently, had a lot of uncertainty and lack of visibility that resulted in it growing incrementally for some time until it became apparent it was going be legalized for the purpose of taxation. This is turn kept the sector more subdued than the Internet industry when the bubble burst.

I look at the cannabis industry as being born more within the last year when many countries started to legalize it recreationally and medically. Before that it was very small with little in the way of growth prospects. That has all changed.

Where Aurora fits within the framework

The question is, where does Aurora Cannabis fit within the framework? My answer is it should be considered a start-up. The reason for that is, even though it has been around awhile, the legalization of marijuana at the international level should be the way the company is measured in regard to its growth cycle.

Considering Aurora Cannabis as a start-up is important in evaluating its performance. It's why I continue to say its earnings and dilution at this time are irrelevant. Why would anyone look for earnings from what is essentially a start-up company with a couple of quarters of real sales under its belt?

As for dilution, the idea that Aurora won't become profitable fairly soon, and as it ramps up production and throws off consistent positive cash flow won't be able to buy back shares, is not being taken into account.

Finally, as I mentioned, medical cannabis is going to be a long-term growth catalyst for Aurora, and it will generate wider margins and solid earnings for the company. That means even with a fairly large number of shares, it'll still throw off earnings that will grow over time.

Sales as the key metric

With my thesis being Aurora Cannabis should be considered a start-up, then it only makes sense for revenue to be the key metric to watch in relationship to the health of its performance.

I don't care at all about dilution or earnings at this time, it's far more important for the company to prove it can boost capacity and revenue with the general time frame it has guided for.

Within about a year, the company has stated it should increase its production level to over 500,000 kilograms annually. It has the capacity within its current facilities to add a lot more to that if demand warrants it.

Having operational capacity isn't the same as generating revenue, but assuming the demand is there, Aurora's sales are going to explode over the next couple of years. A lot of that is going to be in the form of high-margin delivery systems and medical cannabis. For that reason I foresee a lot of improvement even on the earnings side.

Conclusion

Another element to take into account with losses is the fact Aurora is legally required to report its gains or losses for the companies it holds positions in. The prior earnings report that was a positive for the company, and in the last earnings report it was a negative. The point is it's all paper gains and losses, and that needs to be taken into account when considering the impact on its balance sheet.

For example, the next earnings report should benefit from a stronger quarter, and it'll appear losses will have shrunk considerably. Again, on paper they will, but it has no impact on the operational performance of the company unless it were to sell some of its holdings at a profit or loss.

Looking at Aurora, framing the cannabis industry and where Aurora stands within it at this time is crucial for properly evaluating the company. My conclusion is it should be considered a start-up, and in that regard revenue is the key metric to watch. The fact the company has guided for profitability in the near future underscores the strong performance potential it has.

On the other hand, if it falters in any way with revenue, it could be a sign it's not able to compete with in the market at levels it believed it could, or the timing of the completion of production capacity may have fallen behind expectations. I see neither of those as probabilities, but there could be some temporary issues that would have to be solved if revenue were to fail to materialize in alignment with production.

Last, it has to be understood that reaching production of 500,000 kilograms doesn't mean revenue will immediately reflect that amount. There is always a lag time between reaching full capacity and sales.

The bottom line to me is Aurora Cannabis remains on track to reach significant production, revenue and earnings growth in the near future, and as the industry continues to grow and expand, its value in its holdings is going to grow significantly with it. The risk/reward is heavily in favor of shareholders in my opinion, and well worth the risk of taking a position in the company.

As I've mentioned a number of times, this is still going to be a volatile stock, and shareholders shouldn't be tempted to sell at a loss because of downward swings in the share price. If you're prone to taking those types of actions, I wouldn't recommend taking a position in Aurora. You're likely to lose money if you get in and the share price temporarily drops.

This is why I laid out the framework for the cannabis industry and Aurora in particular. It should help guide you through the volatile times with confidence, as the company continues to rapidly grow its production capacity and revenue.

For at least the next two years I consider this a buy-and-hold stock. And if the global market expands like I believe it will, Aurora should enjoy rapid growth over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.