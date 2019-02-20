Galectin Therapeutics Likely To Appreciate On Clinical Results, Further Partnerships

Galectin is likely to enter further partnerships in 2019 as drug companies seek to investigate the effects of drugs targeting galectin-3 and other inflammatory markers.

NASH cirrhosis is a serious disease for which there are no approved therapies. NASH therapies will be of growing interest in the coming years.

Galectin is already in a partnership study with Merck to see if GR-MD-02 may be a combination therapy with Keytruda, the leading immunotherapy, and initial results appear promising.

Galectin Therapeutics is a micro-cap biotech with a promising drug that targets an inflammatory protein and which have multiple possible uses, including unmet NASH cirrhosis and next generation cancer treatments.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) is a small biotech company that is currently focusing on developing therapies treat chronic liver disease and cancer. I believe the company is primed to appreciate in the coming months. This appreciation is likely to be due to market revaluation of GALT's pipeline, and biotech pipelines more broadly, as well as recognition of their particular drugs becoming possible treatments for certain liver diseases, and combination therapies for use with cancer treating immunotherapies. These are both significant markets that need new therapies, and any positive data is likely to reward the stock pricing.

GR-MD-O2 has the potential to treat many serious conditions

GR-MD-02 is a drug that targets galectin-3, which is a lectin protein that is involved in the pathogenesis of fatty liver disease and fibrosis. Galectin-3 plays a significant role in diseases that involve scarring of organs, including fibrotic disorders of the liver, lung, kidney, heart and vascular system, and drugs that target it have the potential as treatments for problems related to such scarring. Galectin is focusing on developing GR-MD-02 into a treatment for fibrosis and plaque psoriasis, as well as a possible cancer combination therapy with immunotherapies.

(Source: Galectin September 6, 2018, Corporate Overview Presentation)

According to GALT (source GALT 1/15/2019 Press Release):

Preclinical data in animals have shown that GR-MD-02 has robust treatment effects in reversing liver fibrosis and cirrhosis. Phase 2 clinical data have shown that GR-MD-02 showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in reducing the primary endpoint measurement of HVPG (hepatic venous pressure gradient) in comparison to placebo in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") cirrhosis patients without esophageal varices, which represented 50 percent of the patients enrolled in the clinical trial.

NASH with cirrhosis is the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis and is the most common liver disease. Additional development programs exist for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and in combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma (and possibly other malignancies).

GALT noted that it "seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development." This is code for it hopes to find big pharma partners that will be interested in studying GR-MD-O2, or other galectin protein targeting therapies, as combination therapies.

GALT already got a great start to establishing such a study partnership with Merck (MRK), where they are studying it as a combination therapy with Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Moreover, studies appear to be going reasonably well. The Providence Cancer Institute is conducting the phase 1b clinical trial and Brendan D. Curti, M.D., Director of the Providence Melanoma Program commented that,

"We are very encouraged by the objective response rate and the disease control rate observed in patients with advanced melanoma. These response rates were higher than expected with Keytruda alone."

Dr. Curti also noted that "the combination was also very well tolerated, and treatment appears to be associated with fewer adverse events than expected with Keytruda alone."

(Source: Galectin September 6, 2018, Corporate Overview Presentation)

Keytruda is an immunotherapy that is gaining popularity as a cancer treatment. It works by blocking the PD-1 pathway, where it is believed many cancer cells may use the PD-1 pathway to hide from T cells, effectively preventing T cells from attacking cancer cells, which allows cancer cells to so quickly grow and spread. Combination therapies that are shown to improve immunotherapy efficacy are likely to find growing interest and possible use.

While cancer therapies are certainly needed, NASH cirrhosis is also an important disease that requires treatment options. There is currently no treatment for NASH cirrhosis, a progressive disease that can lead to death, and the only currently available therapy for NASH cirrhosis is a liver transplant. Once NASH progresses to cirrhosis, patients are at risk for severe complications that are generally irreversible by lifestyle changes.

GR-MD-02 has also shown activity in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis where inhibiting galectin-3 modulates inflammatory responses.

Source: Galectin July 2018 Corporate Presentation

All 5 patients treated in GALT's Phase 2a open-label trial showed improvement in disease activity by an average of 50 percent, with no drug-related serious adverse events. It is likely that GR-MD-02 and other drugs seeking to directly attack sources of inflammatory scarring will be studied to treat an increasing number of diseases, as inflammation is a common characteristic of internal disease and also often a contributing factor to the exacerbation of primary disease symptoms.

Near-term concerns

GALT is far from a sure thing. It is, in fact, a highly speculative biotech. As such, prudent investors are unlikely to allocate a significant portion of a portfolio toward it. Investors should be aware of key risks. The primary risk here would be study failures that end continued studying due to safety or efficacy concerns.

Thus far, GR-MD-02 appears reasonably safe, but efficacy is relative and still inconclusive. Similarly, other companies are competing to find targeted therapies. For example, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) just announced its Phase 3 study of obeticholic acid for the treatment of patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH had met its primary objective. Intercept noted that the trial showed statistically significant improvement when it came to its first endpoint, the reversal of fibrosis, though the results did not appear to contribute towards the resolution of NASH. Another such drug making it to market before or instead of GR-MD-02, even if for a slightly different condition, could significantly reduce possible future revenue to subsequent similar treatments.

Another concern is the need for cash. Clinical studies are expensive. GALT appears to have enough cash to make it into and possibly through the second quarter of 2019, but it is almost certain that the company will need outside cash to continue to fund studies after that. GALT appears to have tipped its hand that it is hopeful to fund continued studies through joint ventures with large pharmaceutical peers, like the existing study with Merck's Keytruda. Such partnerships are likely to have the partner funding much or all of the future costs, at least up front, and may come with a down payment of cash. While the announcement of any such arrangement is likely to be very supportive of GALT's stock price, if the company is not able to enter such an arrangement before the second half of 2019, the company will probably have to resort to a secondary stock offering that could be hard to existing stock holders.

New investors may soon allocate into GALT

GALT is breaking out of a mid-term downtrend, and if it is able to maintain this recent momentum, share pricing could appreciate significantly in the near term. It is likely that much of the selling last year at prices near or below current levels were due to a combination of retail investor capitulating and funds being forced out due to either their own capitulation or technical requirements forcing them out.

Many funds are restricted, by the penny stock rule, from owning equities with share prices at or below five dollars. Similarly, many traditional retail brokerages restrict retail ownership of lower priced stocks. This would have caused many existing holding funds to exit those prior positions during the third and fourth quarters of 2018 without regard to their investment thesis or market valuations, and precluded many possible investing funds from accumulating shares until the company could achieve and maintain a price at or above five dollars. The tension around the five-dollar mark appears palpable within the above chart, where GALT spent much of 2018's Q4 hovering.

GALT shares have, so far in 2019, spent most of the year at prices below five dollars, but the shares recently breached five dollars. If the company can maintain such an average valuation through the remainder of the month and quarter, some fund and retail investors are likely to return. Similarly, with a current market valuation of around $200 million, many funds are likely to categorize GALT as a micro-cap stock and may restrict themselves from investing in such small companies. This constraint may also lessen in the near future.

Conclusion

Though a highly speculative stock, GALT offers the possibility for significant appreciation in the near term due to the strength of their experimental drug, GR-MD-02, which has the potential to become a NASH cirrhosis drug and a possible combination therapy for the most widely used cancer immunotherapies, among other possible conditions. If shares can maintain their recent strength above the $5 mark, GALT is likely to attract a broader investor base from funds and retail investors. If it can do that while also releasing positive clinical data or a partnership with another major pharmaceutical company, GALT's valuation should appreciate significantly within 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.