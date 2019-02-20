CenturyLink Is In A Value Price Range

The growth of 5G and the Internet of Things will propel further increases in business.

CenturyLink (CTL) looks like there is a good buying opportunity here.

This article is composed of a narrative portion and analytical portion.

With the growth of the tech industry and service providers moving forward we believe the market is presenting a great buying opportunity for data transmission infrastructure company CenturyLink.

Industry Outlook

We believe the advent of 5G and its demand on the back-end service providers who provide the infrastructure for telecommunications companies is significant. And we expect to see strong long-term growth of fundamental demand for services. Why is this?

There are a variety of new technologies that are starting to gain traction.

The development of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) technologies are going to provide an increasing pressure on the overall telecommunications network to provide bandwidth at greater and greater speeds. As a result of the widely anticipated increasing demand for capacity, and at the same time lower latency demanded by consumers, CenturyLink's fiber assets are substantially undervalued at this time as all 5G traffic will ultimately be routed through fiber lines in order to traverse long distances. The development of IOT (internet of things) technologies will also create demand for this critical bandwidth and capacity.

Virtually all electronic devices will need to be connected to the internet. Self-driving vehicles are also on the horizon and will likely place more demand on the new networks than the growing video transmission market.

Let’s see how this development plays out. Self-driving vehicles not only need to know what they are doing but they need to know what the other vehicles are doing. In order to accomplish this, the cars are collecting massive amounts of data. That data needs to be exchanged with other parts of the network and since each vehicle will be running as a mobile computer network, they will need to be able to have high speed reliable access to the backbone network.

The need for 5G capacity will be essential to supporting these vehicles. 5G will have the ability to run at up to 10Gbps or about 1000 times faster than 4G. This is a huge increase in performance and will provide the supply-side runway for increasing demand for bandwidth on the backbone landed wires that 5G relies on, and CenturyLink has in spades.

Deloitte sees significant opportunities for telecom companies in 2019.

Company Outlook

CenturyLink has completed its acquisition of Level 3, one of the largest nationwide backbone providers in the US. Giving it much greater reach and scalability. The move gives the company key assets in their transformation from a local service provider to a multi-service enterprise provider.

The company recently cut dividends to shareholders from $2.16 to $1 per share (February 13th Press Release). This has resulted in a shocked base of investors and tanked the market capitalization from $20 billion down to $15 billion. We expect today's $14 per share to be the bottom as the market begins looking for an uptick in performance come next quarter's financial results.

Cash flow trails revenue and we expect CenturyLink to grow the bottom line as integration expenses fall off the books.

CenturyLink management is forecasting run rate savings from synergies and transformation initiatives within the company that will contribute to take-home net income by about $800 million to over $1 billion in the next three years. This will add to the profitability of the company. We forecast free cash flow after accelerated debt pay down to be around $1 billion in the next year based on a conservative reference to the trailing twelve months data showing $3.8B in free cash flow generated by the company. And compared with their market cap of $15 billion or $13.84 per share, we are looking at a favorable valuation for a major subscription based company.

CenturyLink achieved their originally projected annualized run rate synergies as a result of their acquisition of Level 3 of $850 million in 2018. This is earlier than expected. We do agree with management, this company is tasked with a long period of paying down debts. Because of this there may be a delay in seeing the share price move up again.

Another factor that supports our long thesis is the incremental cost to maintain current subscriber revenue is stable and does not require large costs to maintain. This makes it easier for CenturyLink to keep their subscriber base growing and in place for relatively little incremental cost. We appreciate the above-average corporate gross cash income margin on revenue this business enjoys.

There is also the real possibility of greater growth thanks to synergies with Level 3 and expanding this service to tier 2 customers who can't afford today or tomorrow's best in class service. These tailwinds operating in tandem will generate results exceeding analysts’ predictions and bring CenturyLink even better results on the bottomline and stock price per share.

If we couple this revenue growth at the company level with the macro level demand that is forming as outlined above, we're seeing a bright future for CenturyLink. Deloitte has stated that consumer demand for mobile data and data-centric apps is continuing unabated.

There seems to be no end in sight for the growing bandwidth demand as new modalities for remote communication become more widely employed. And this in turn provides service providers such as CenturyLink with a stable and consistent demand for B to B bandwidth from upstream service providers. CenturyLink made the right move when they acquired Level 3 and they acquired the right company for the future. We should keep our eye on this company in the near and even medium-term future.

Analysis

CenturyLink's integration of the Level 3 acquisition inflated runrate expenses by $171 million during FY 2017 (March 2018's 10-K). Total expenses remained over their true runrate during 2018 which we will see quantified in their forthcoming FY 2018 10-K Annual Report.

The market's punishment of the share price on the recent surprise dividend cut has opened up this opportunity today.

Total revenue at the company for the trailing twelve reported months is $23.44B and we expect the business to report a similar number for 2018. Keeping in mind, total debts exceeding total revenues is generally a warning sign against a stock, CenturyLink's high gross margins cancel the importance of the classic Revenue-to-Long-Term-Debt Ratio rule of thumb. CenturyLink's revenue of $23.44B compared to total long term debts of $36B is not unfavorable considering the gross margin ringing in at 53%.

The most recently reported figures show this company generated $3.85B in free cash flow after maintaining time with their interest payments for the year, while net income measured in at -$1.75B. Obviously, the accounting keeps track of last year's periodic profitability, and I believe the company's cash incomes are sufficient to keep the business in good standing with their creditors so there's no looming risk for equity's survival over the coming years:

Moving toward valuation, homing into the cash returns the business may provide to equity is paramount here. The company generated $3.8B of free cash flow during the trailing twelve months making for a stock price to cash available to common stock shareholders of $3.80 per share, presenting a theoretical maximum dividend yield potential of 27%. This is a compelling figure considering the powerful and valuable (although less leveraged) company Apple Inc (AAPL) offers a maximum theoretical cash yield of 7.8%.

Tuning our valuation deeper into more directly comparable businesses I selected Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA), Windstream Holdings (WIN), and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI). While no two of these businesses are directly engaged in operational competition with one another, they're all involved in data transmission and earn the majority of their business through subscription deals.

In order to compare valuations I took a ratio of their stock's trading price divided by their trailing twelve month's free cash flow per share. The largest and most directly comparable companies here are CenturyLink and Liberty Global. A lower price/free cash flow per share ratio represents a better bargain:

As the chart indicates, CenturyLink is trading at a 34% discount compared to John Malone's Liberty Global (4.20 versus 6.39)

Why did I include Windstream Holdings and Cogent Communications Holdings? First, you need to know something about their businesses. Windstream was previously a data transmission infrastructure business most similar to CneturyLink. They owned the backbone fiber wires which transmit data most swiftly, but their recent spin-off of their real assets into Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) resulted in Windstream's transformation into an internet connection marketer or modern ISP. This makes Windstream most comparable to Cogent Communications, which has always been in the modern ISP business.

You can see in the former's valuation at just .694 price to free cash flow per share, the market has severely punished Windstream for their relinquishment of real estate and tangible assets. While the latter company, Cogent Comm., is valued richly at 33.88 times free cash flow per share. The point here is that the strongest internet service marketers such as Cogent Comm. are being valued very highly by the market because their potential benefit from the elimination of net neutrality is being built-in to their price.

Unique Insight Into Profit Generating Power At CenturyLink

The revelation underlying our long thesis for CenturyLink is that the market has not yet recognized that the benefits modern ISPs will enjoy through the free marketization (the removal of net neutrality) of the internet will result in real infrastructure providers such as CenturyLink taking action to increase prices as they see their ISP clients growing profits at a much greater rate than themselves. This aspect of the long thesis will take three to five years to play out in our view.

On a book value basis, CenturyLink is drastically underpriced compared to peers at a market capitalization of $14.85B. For reference, Liberty Global PLC's market cap. is $20.81B. CenturyLink is trading at a 25% discount to book value while similar data infrastructure company Liberty Global is trading at 359% book value:

Returning our focus to the ability for CenturyLink to generate shareholder returns, we are most concerned with their ability generate excess cash. The figures from their most recent five years worth of financial reports show the business generated substantial positive cash flow from operations after covering all interest expense obligations:

The Bearish View On Management & CenturyLink

Contributor Olsny Freitas claimed the decision to cut the dividend makes the company uninvestable in CenturyLink Management Loses All Credibility And Makes Shares Uninvestable. While I sympathize with Olsny's disappointment with management's decision to cut the dividend to $1 per share after previously stating there was no dividend cut expected, this point has nothing to do with whether or not the business is undervalued at today's price.

Many expert analysts are incapable of picking up on the correct facts when valuing a business and I believe this is the error Olsny is making when he views his relationship with the company's management through the lense of interpersonal relationships. Rather, the numbers in the books and the money added to the bank account is where the focus must be in the case of successful stock picking such as what you are witnessing in this article.

Valuation: What The Market Is Missing Under $20 Per Share

At a sustainable $1 per share dividend combined with a valuable and growing business we believe the company is worth 20 times distributed cash flow. Therefore our price target is $20 per share.

The rationale for the 20 times distributed cash flow valuation target is straight forward. This business has a cash-rich subscription income model based on permanent infrastructure assets. These assets are difficult and expensive to replace, duplicate, or displace with substitute services. For example, the company's large base of fiber wires is not able to be substituted by satellite services or other over-the-air transmission.

In order to impress the value of these extremely high data transmission capacity fiber assets ("internet highway fiber lines") upon the reader, I will use an analogy with an actual highway. The Lower Manhattan Expressway, which tours through the most important parts of New York City. There is no air bridge nor tunnel which can reasonably be put into place and remove the importance nor diminish the value of the Lower Manhattan Expressway. Similarly, high capacity fiber lines are nearly priceless assets owned by CenturyLink and undervalued by the market at this time. Major investor SouthEastern agrees and has recently gone to work attempting to unlock the value they too see in these installed assets.

Because of the immutable value of CenturyLink's physical assets we're imputing a value of 20 times distributed cash flow as a conservative estimate of the value this growing business ought to command.

Considering the variance between the company's book value of $19.83B with profitable, cash-rich operations, and their market capitalization of $14.85B we have an inherently discounted company.

Therefore, at $1 annual dividend per share, well-funded by existing profits generated by operations, and with the company's growth prospects as a kicker, we're bullish CenturyLink under $20 per share.

Final Word

While many investors are not pleased with the company's recent dividend cut, we believe the market price of CenturyLink today marks an opportunity in an undervalued business. Their assets and customer relationships are difficult to duplicate or replace and combined with their subscription based earnings indicate high quality cash flows.

The business is offering a sustainable $1 dividend per share in four quarterly installments per year and there is room for operations to continue improving as their growth narrative plays out.

