PagSeguro Earnings Preview: Short-Term Missteps Need Support From Long-Term Trends

PagSeguro is undervalued relative to its comps, but management will need to convince investors the long-term growth drivers remain intact given the recent missteps in prior quarters.

We believe investors saw missteps in the rollout of 2019 Guidance, and a narrative has been building that competitive offerings are impacting PagSeguro growth. Short interest is now at a 52-week high.

We are looking for management to provide updates on future drivers such as 1) 2019 Guidance 2) Lending opportunities and 3) Services Revenue generated from the company's payment ecosystem.

In our opinion, the company will need to outperform investor expectations during 4Q18 in three key metrics: 1) Revenue 2) Take Rate and 3) Active User Additions.

PagSeguro (PAGS) is scheduled to report 4Q18 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 21 after the market close, with a conference call beginning at 6:30pm ET.

Introduction

PagSeguro (PAGS) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter, and full-year 2018 results, on Thursday, Feb. 21st after the market close. Shares remain down from levels prior to the company's third quarter 2018 report, even after seeing a strong year-to-date (YTD) rally of ~28%.

Since going public in January 2018, PAGS has never missed consensus estimates for the reported quarter (has not yet provided specific quarterly forward guidance), and only missed consensus revenue forecasts once, which was during the third-quarter 2018. One would anticipate that this would've led to a favorable increase in the company's stock price given the consistency in earnings forecasts and margin profile. However, the stock price has not seen favorable price action following its quarterly reports as a public company.

Following its reported third-quarter results, investor concerns regarding competitive alternatives began to become a more leading narrative, given the slowdown in reported sequential active user growth and revenue miss. Total short interest now equals ~20m shares (Float ~160.2m) vs. ~15.9m prior to third-quarter reported earnings, and ~1.4m in the prior year. We see the recent increase in short interest to >12% of the current float as an opportunity for investors ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. If the company can restore investor confidence in the long-term fundamental growth drivers following its fourth-quarter earnings report, current short interest could provide fuel to a potential valuation reset.

Trading at ~20x its next 12 month EPS estimate of ~$1.15, we believe the company remains undervalued relative to public comparables. However, management is now in a "show me" mode, and will likely need to assuage investor concerns that long-term trends haven't been derailed.

PAGS top 20 institutional shareholders list continues to sport a "who's who" of investment firms who have previously been able to identify emerging growth opportunities. We view this as a potential positive confirmation that leading investors still believe in the long-term growth trends for PAGS.

We see opportunity for both short-term and long-term investors in shares of PAGS ahead of fourth-quarter results. Short-term investors could benefit from the potential short squeeze which may occur following positive results and confidence in long-term trends. Longer-term investors can benefit by acquiring shares at what we believe is a discount to the long-term potential offered by the company's payment ecosystem and lending opportunities.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Preview

We estimate PAGS will report fourth-quarter earnings of BRL 0.97, or in USD, $0.26 (assumes USD=3.71 BRL). Our non-GAAP revenue estimate for the fourth-quarter implies revenues of BRL 1,265.3m, or in USD, $341m. Our quarterly revenue estimate equals ~13% sequential growth and year-over-year growth of ~55%. Within our estimates for fourth-quarter revenues and EPS, we assume that the company's active users will grow ~9% sequentially. Total payment volume (TPV) is estimated to equal BRL 24,300m, up ~20% sequentially and ~78% year-over-year.

Customer acquisition costs could grow ~61% year-over-year, with our estimates implying ~6% sequential increase. PAGS will need to address how it can moderate growth in acquisition costs in a stable, or declining, take rate environment. We project an average take rate of ~4.9%, which is flat sequentially. If there are further declines in the company's take rate, investors will begin to question the company's valuation without being able to provide data suggesting increasing contribution from a broader payment ecosystem and lending.

We believe there are three key metrics investors should focus on from the company's fourth-quarter earnings: 1) Revenue 2) Take Rate and 3) Active user growth. PAGS has been defined as a high-growth stock with very favorable margins, thus supporting investors who believe a premium multiple may be justified in valuing shares. Without stable or increasing revenues, take rate, and active user growth, investors may be unwilling to assign a premium multiple more in-line with other public comparables.

In order to restore investor confidence in long-term growth trends, we hope PAGS management will discuss the progress, if any, in its lending opportunities and whether these opportunities offer margins similar to or greater than the corporate average. In addition, investors will likely look for additional data or clarification regarding the revenue contribution of services revenue generated from the company's payment ecosystem.

Grinder Capital Estimates - PagSeguro

Source: Grinder Capital Estimates

PagSeguro EPS Surprise History

Source: Sentieo

PagSeguro Revenue Surprise History

Source: Sentieo

PagSeguro NTM Diluted EPS Estimates and Forward P/E

Source: Sentieo

PagSeguro NTM Revenue Estimates

Source: Sentieo

PagSeguro NTM EBITDA Estimates

Source: Sentieo

Short-Interest has Increased Meaningfully Over LTM, May Offer Investors an Opportunity

Total short interest increased significantly in shares of PAGS since its third-quarter earnings report, and also on a year-over-year basis. Current short interest levels of ~20m shares equal the highest short interest in the prior 52-weeks, and likely since the company went public in late January 2018. We believe the investor narrative regarding competitive alternatives has become the loudest voice in the room presently. PAGS will need to reassure investors that long-term growth trends remain intact, and provide clarity regarding its outlook for 2019. If the company can successfully persuade investors that long-term growth opportunities remain unchanged, current levels of short interest could provide a spark to move shares higher in the short-term, following its fourth-quarter earnings report.

We believe both short-term and long-term investors should look at PAGS ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings. Short-term investors may benefit from a potential short-squeeze in shares given the significant levels of short interest. Long-term investors are likely getting, what we believe, is a discount to the company's future growth opportunities at a valuation level we view more as a floor than a potential ceiling.

PagSeguro Total Short Interest

Source: Sentieo - (Magenta is 50dma/Golden is 200dma)/Black is total shares short)

"Who's Who" of Investors Remain Holders of PagSeguro Shares

During the fourth quarter, many well-known investors continued to add to previously held positions, or initiate new positions in shares of PAGS. A key new investor, who recently acquired shares of PAGS, was Artisan Partners. The firm recently acquired ~9.5m shares, while the largest seller in the firm's top 20 holders was Point72 Investment. Point72 sold ~3.7m shares, reducing its holdings as of 12/31/18 to ~2.7m.

We view the current list of leading institutional investors as a sign that future growth opportunities in PAGS likely remain intact, and recent missteps in 2018 will likely be overcome in future quarters.

PagSeguro Top 20 Institutional Shareholders List (As of 12/31/18, unless noted)

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Disconnect Created by Negative Investment Narrative; PAGS Will Need to Reaffirm Long-term Growth Drivers Intact

We continue to believe that shares of PAGS are undervalued relative to the significant growth opportunities highlighted by management and the macro trends within card payment usage in Brazil. However, at the current valuation, we believe the company will need to assuage investors and provide compelling data and forward guidance that solidifies the long-term prospects in order to see a premium multiple more in-line with its public comparables.

At ~20x NTM diluted EPS estimate of ~$1.15, shares of PAGS are trading at a meaningful discount to peers currently trading at an average forward P/E on NTM diluted EPS of ~200x, or ~41x, excluding MercadoLibre (MELI). On a price/sales multiple, PAGS is currently trading ~6.2x NTM revenue estimates versus public comparables ~7.4x, or ~7.2x excluding MercadoLibre. Looking at current EV/EBITDA multiples utilizing NTM EBITDA estimates, PAGS is currently trading ~14x, which is a significant discount to the average public company comp ~53x, or ~28x excluding MercadoLibre.

We don't believe based on comparative analysis that on a valuation basis shares of PAGS are overvalued. However, valuation alone cannot be a basis for investment. We believe the disconnect in valuation relative to peers creates a possible long-term opportunity for multiple expansion in shares of PAGS, and shares could benefit in the near-term due to what we view as excessive levels of short interest. Thus we see multiple catalysts which could propel shares higher, as we see current share levels as likely a floor over the longer-term.

PagSeguro Comparable Valuation Analysis (Dollars in millions, unless noted)

Source: Sentieo

Grinder Capital Long-Term Valuation Multiples

Source: Grinder Capital Estimates

Conclusion

We believe current short interest in shares of PAGS, along with a declining share price in light of rising estimates, creates a cocktail which could propel shares higher over the near-term and next twelve months. In our opinion, PAGS remains a high conviction international growth opportunity, and investors looking to diversify away from U.S. based equities should look at PAGS as a great building block.

The company remains in a "show me" mode with investors and will need to demonstrate that long-term growth drivers have not disappeared. Management will need to convince investors that recent perceived "missteps" in 2018 were simply a "road bump" in the longer-term growth of the company's payment ecosystem platform.

Given its valuation and macro trends related to payment processing in Brazil, we believe that shares of PAGS are not likely near a peak valuation currently. Rather, we believe current valuation is likely more a floor versus the long-term growth opportunities in the company's model.

While we have been wrong regarding our valuation of PAGS shares since our initial article published in late October 2018 (see our Seeking Alpha profile for prior articles and blogs), we continue to believe that shares remain undervalued given the company's continued revenue growth and high EBITDA margins, and now have a potentially meaningful near-term catalyst in short interest, not previously present during prior earnings announcements.

Investors looking for a short-term trading idea, or a potential long-term international growth opportunity, should look at taking a position in PAGS ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. Investors should do their own due diligence and see if shares of PagSeguro meets their own individual criteria for investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Grinder Capital also holds shares of Paypal (PYPL) in one of its investment strategies.



This report should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investing involves risk. Investors should conduct their own due diligence regarding securities discussed in this report.