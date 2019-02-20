The Rolling Stones And Your Retirement

Shrinking Your Dollar

“Let’s explore for a minute that grueling path taken by each dollar of those savings before ending up safe in an individual’s bank account. That dollar probably starts as $5 or maybe even $10 on a paycheck. It’s slashed by an employer’s payroll tax contribution, and then by the employee’s payroll contribution, only to be taxed at the federal, state and local levels…Total taxes subtracted from your paycheck could amount to 15% (total payroll) plus 37% (federal) plus 12-13% (state and local). That’s as much as 65%...stripped away before you see your dollars.” (Bogumil Baranowski)

The New Tax Law And Your Tax Bill

“Many are finally getting to see how the new Tax Cut and Jobs Act, or TCJA, tax law is affecting them. Unfortunately, the airwaves are filling up with misinformation on this topic, often politically charged…So…see if your tax actually went down, as the name of the new tax act implies, or are you one of the less fortunate households whose actual tax bill went up under the new tax law, or did it stay about the same?” (Bruce Miller)

Tough Timing For Retirees

“The main problem for 60/40 portfolio is when you are in distribution mode, you are slowly selling (reducing share count of positions) to meet spending needs during retirement. If 60% of your portfolio suffers a 50% decline - the S&P 500 fell ~50% in the last two recessions, peak-to-trough - and you are selling as this crash unfolds, then those shares are not there during the recovery. The results can be catastrophic for portfolio longevity.” (Alpha Gen Capital)

‘Green New Deal’ Impact

“There would be a surge in most technology and many green energy stocks over time. However, the conventional energy, utility, healthcare, and transportation sectors would likely be absolutely pummeled. The banking industry would also likely suffer from greatly increased regulation.” (Kevin Wilson)

Money Manager-Client Relations

“I always say the three most important words to me are 'I don't know.' If a client asks me a question I don't know the answer to, I tell them I don't know the answer . . . We should prepare our clients for our own imperfection.” (Oaktree Capital’s Howard Marks, quoted in CFA Institute Contributors)

The Rolling Stones Rock Retirement

The Alliance for Lifetime Income has announced that it is the sole sponsor of the 2019 Rolling Stones "No Filter" Tour. The alliance was formed last year to teach people that when it comes to planning for retirement, you don't want to be under the thumb of financial planners and that time is not on your side (no, it isn't). Jean Statler, executive director of the alliance, said in a press call that when presented "with the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic bands in the world, we said yes. This is the audience that we're looking to educate." (Pensions & Invesmtents, HT: Moshe Milevsky)

Thought For The Day

At the age of 32, a young Mick Jagger was quoted by People magazine has having said:

I'd rather be dead than singing 'Satisfaction' when I'm forty-five.”

Well, he’s now 75 and will be rocking retirees, pre-retirees and possibly 32-year-olds, whose satisfaction may require a performance of that hit in the Rolling Stones’ upcoming U.S. tour, starting this April. The above-quoted article tells us that the hitherto unknown “Alliance for Lifetime Income” (ALI) will be the tour’s exclusive sponsor, and if you’re wondering how a non-profit can afford access to such an illustrious band, a glance at its membership will assure you that ALI will be able to afford the gig without breaking a sweat.

The Alliance allies the world’s largest asset managers, heavily skewed toward the insurance side (e.g., AIG, Allianz, Mass Mutual, etc.), and all with products suitable for retirement. Given the state of retirement preparedness in America today, and the age and demographic fan base of the Stones, it would seem that ALI has found the perfect partner. One wonders if guaranteed income rider illustrations will flash on a background screen when Jagger intones:





You can't always get what you want But if you try sometime you find You get what you need”

And that would be a worthy message for the audience. It is part of the psychological make-up of most people to be short-term in their orientation, whereas it is human culture which can tilt people in a longer-term direction – sometimes, such as during World War II, when Americans rationed certain products so that they’d be available for the war effort. But in the current age of instantaneity, if it takes a coalition of self-interested asset managers to broaden people’s time horizons, we should be grateful.

Psychologically, people don’t generally make efforts toward things they feel are unachievable. Quite naturally, that just feels like wasted effort. To achieve the rule-of-thumb retirement savings level of 10-times-your-income is unfortunately one of those things that feels impossible to folks today, given the cost of living and – of equal importance – the standard of living people feel they must have. And so more financial education and a greater orientation toward undertaking what you need really should be the order of the day. The perfect time for a message from the sponsor may come when the audience sings along to “'Cause I try and I try and I try and I try” – and that message has got to be that they can get satisfaction.

--

