HDV: Not My Pick For High Yield In 2019

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) as an attractive investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that is always on my radar, as I favor ETFs with either a high yield or dividend growth focus. While I have recommended HDV in the past, I feel its short-term move higher may be due for a correction. This is largely because I believe the strong performance of the energy sector was too much, too fast. While energy has rebounded along with the rest of the market, the fundamentals of high supply and stable demand should continue to weigh on the price of oil for quite some time. While OPEC has announced further production cuts, U.S. production continues to soar, and I do not see much sustainability in these higher prices. Any correction will undoubtedly pressure profits for some of the top holdings in HDV.

On a positive note, HDV has a fair amount of exposure to consumer staples and healthcare, which should provide some downside protection even if the market becomes more volatile. That said, I still feel the heavy energy weighting will outweigh this benefit, especially if oil prices reverse course.

Background

First, a little about HDV. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities". The stock currently trades at $91.04/share and yields 3.41%, based on its 2018 distributions. When I last reviewed HDV, back in October, I recommend the fund. Since that time, HDV has seen a gain of around 5%, which is solid performance considering the volatility we have seen over the last few months. However, I believe HDV is due for some volatility in 2019, and I am steering towards other high-yield options this year, and I will explain why in detail below.

Energy: Driving Short-Term Gains

To begin, I want to first examine the positive developments in the energy sector, even though my overall thesis is that the exposure will hurt HDV this year. This is because it is important to recognize that this space has been performing very strongly in the short term. Therefore, it is not that I am blind to the positive attributes of this exposure, but simply that I feel the turnaround may be a bit too optimistic and likely will not be in the position to drive further gains.

To see why, let us consider how energy has performed over the past year. Coupling a volatile Q4 and oil price fluctuations saw the energy sector underperform the broader market over the past trading year, illustrated below:

However, the start of 2019 has seen a sharp reversal of this performance, with energy acting as a market leader, beating the S&P 500 by about four percentage points, as shown below:

Source: Fidelity

There are a couple of reasons for this performance. One, the sector was extremely beaten down and investors began to look for value in the high yielding, low valuation energy space. This continues to help drive share prices higher. Second, oil prices have been on the rebound, which is likely to boost future profitability of the sector as a whole. In fact, the price of crude oil is up about $10/barrel since 2019 began, which is a pretty sharp pop in just six weeks, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

This gain represents an increase of over 20% in just over six weeks. This has occurred for a couple of reasons. One, in late December, OPEC announced a higher than expected production cut forecast for 2019. In an effort to combat the rising level of supply, OPEC proposed production cuts of at least 800,000/ barrels per day (bpd) to up to 1.2 million/bpd in 2019, with the 1.2 million number being one that was higher than previously considered. This has helped drive up prices on the outlook of less future supply and also on the belief that OPEC would be willing to adjust future cuts based on market conditions. This has helped convince the market that higher prices will be supported by OPEC.

Two, U.S. supply of crude inventories was reported to have risen by less than expected in late January, which also helped drive short-term prices higher. As reported by Reuters, U.S. crude inventories rose by 919,000/bpd, which was considerably lower than the expected rise of 3.2 million/bpd. Part of this drop in inventory was due to a third development, which was the announcement of "Sanctions Against PDVSA and Venezuela Oil Sector" by the U.S. government. In an attempt to prevent the current Venezuelan government from profiting from the country's oil reserves, the U.S. determined individuals operating in Venezuela's oil sector would be subject to previous sanctions. This action is helping keep Venezuelan crude out of the global market and severely limits Venezuelan imports into the U.S.

Given the substantial drop in oil prices in the second half of 2018, these three developments helped continue the trend of rising oil prices into the new year. However, there are a few reasons why I believe this aggressive price action is unlikely to last going forward, and I will explain why below.

Energy: Why Gains Won't Last - Part 1

I have just laid out some of the key reasons behind oil's price moves, and how this has benefitted the energy sector and HDV by extension since 2019 began. Given how far oil prices had fallen, it was not a surprise to see a bit of a rebound and this exposure was actually a primary reason why I recommended HDV back in October. However, now that the gain has materialized, it is critically important to examine whether or not these gains can continue. There are a few reasons why I believe this rally is short-lived, and I am advocating moving into different sectors, and therefore, different dividend ETFs, for now.

One, while the OPEC production cuts helped boost the oil market, there are some reasons to think this will not last. Clearly, the announcement itself, and the subsequent January productions cuts, were positive for oil prices. However, the likelihood of these cuts continuing should be called into question. OPEC has a mixed history of remaining committed to supply cuts and it lacks material enforcement mechanisms to effectively punish supply cheats. Despite the cuts in January, there is evidence some OPEC members are already falling short of their commitments. According to a report by CNBC last week, OPEC did indeed make a meaningful production cut in January this year. However, the reduction of 797,000/bpd fell short of the stated goal of 812,000/bpd. While this is only a couple percentage points off the target, the details of the report shows mixed compliance by OPEC members, listed out in the chart below:

Country Difference between Goal and actual Output (bpd) Saudi Arabia (100,000) Iraq 157,000 Nigeria 107,000

Source: CNBC

As you can see, while Saudi Arabia exceeded its reduction quota, Iraq and Nigeria went the other direction. Of course, this is just a one-month snapshot, and these figures are likely to change going forward. But given that the overall goal was not met and Iraq, a historically incompliant OPEC partner (when it comes to production cuts), is currently not fulfilling its stated commitment, we have to question the effectiveness of stated quotas. For me, personally, I am looking to sell into strength at these levels, on the belief that OPEC's reduction of supply will make less of an impact on the global market by year-end than is currently being forecasted now.

Part 2 - High U.S. Production, Slowing Global Growth

The first part of my thesis had to do with why I believe a current positive catalyst for oil prices may not be sustainable. My second point has to do with continuing trends that have pressured oil prices in recent years - growing U.S. production and slowing global growth.

Starting with U.S. production, this has been the major story of the past few years, as the U.S. volume has had a tremendous impact on market prices for oil. While production has been growing for years, it is continuing to grow in the short term as well, as year-over-year productions levels attest, illustrated in the graph below according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA):

Source: EIA

As you can see, production is up significantly in a year-over-year comparison. This is especially notable for the short term, as the graph highlights a combination of production and imports. While imports are down sharply, shown in the graph below, the gains in production are offsetting this decline, helping to keep the domestic production numbers at high levels.

Source: EIA

Furthermore, a primary reason for this drop in imports is due to the Venezuelan sanctions, discussed earlier in the article. While this is not a story I expect to resolve immediately, I do believe there will be a government change in Venezuelan at some point this year, as the international pressure on the worsening situation there intensifies. A government change could result in the normalizing of oil outflows from the country, helping resume the continued uptick in U.S. production/import figures.

A second case for the near-term decline in oil prices has to do with forecasted global economic growth. In fact, lower growth forecasts are a key reason for OPEC's recent decision to increase their supply cuts. If slower economic growth does materialize, this will certainly have an impact on the demand for oil. While the long-term story for oil is probably higher prices, as the population expands and growing economies consume more natural resources, I am looking through a lens of the impact on this year alone.

Therefore, for now, I see a global economy that is growing less rapidly and will likely pressure oil prices over the next 6-12 months. In fact, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) world economic outlook update in January, global economic growth has been revised downward for the second time in just a few months. Citing trade tensions, primarily between the U.S. and China, as a negative catalyst for growth, the IMF projects the global economy "to grow at 3.5% in 2019 and 3.6% in 2020, which is .2% and .1% below last October's projections". Furthermore, the IMF lowered its forecasts for the price of oil to $60/barrel in 2019 and 2020, which is a decline from the previous forecast of $69 and $66 a barrel, respectively. My takeaway here is that we should not expect to see a rapid increase in the demand for oil over 2019 and, as long as production remains high, I expect prices to trend lower from here.

Heavily Exposed To A Few Names

A final point on HDV has to do with the fund's top holdings. While I focused my article predominately on the energy sector, it is true that HDV has many positive characteristics that could outweigh any drop in this one area. The fund's next two sectors (by weighting), consumer staples and healthcare, are both more defensive by nature, which could help buffer some downturns. With respect to healthcare specifically, this is an area I want to continue to be exposed to, in the short term and long term, because I think that is one of the best investment stories of this generation. However, there are other ways to get this exposure than buying HDV, so this in and of itself does not keep HDV on my "buy list".

Furthermore, I have concerns with how "top heavy" HDV currently is. While the fund holds 75 individual stocks, the top five holdings make up about 1/3 of the fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: iShares

As you can see, the performance of these shares will have a large impact on HDV's overall performance. While not necessarily a bad thing, it does indicate that HDV is not quite as diversified as one might think, considering how many stocks it owns. Couple this with the fact that 16% of the fund is comprised of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) alone, and one would need to be fairly confident in the energy sector prior to initiating positions. Clearly, that is not my position for 2019, at this point, so I can no longer get behind this investment choice.

Bottom-line

HDV is a fund I have long favored, as I am typically drawn to funds boasting an above-average dividend yield. This yield, coupled with heavy energy exposure, were my primary reasons for recommending the fund late last year. Since then, HDV has performed relatively well, coming out with a positive gain and continuing to offer income above many alternative dividend funds.

That said, a good portion of HDV's gains have come from the strong performance in the energy sector, which I anticipated, but now feel is overdone. The rally has been significant, to the point where I believe the positive catalysts have been baked into the current price of oil. With headwinds looming, such as continuing record U.S. production, unreliable OPEC reduction commitments, and slowing global growth, I see oil prices trading cautiously from here. Rather than chase further gains in this sector, I am recommending taking some of these short-term profits and rotating into other high yielding sectors, such as utilities or real estate, or into sectors with better long-term stories, such as healthcare. As such, I am initiating positions elsewhere and recommend my readers do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.