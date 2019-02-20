Frontier Communications Bond Maturity Windfall

Introduction

For whatever reason, the securities in the various tranches of Frontier Communications’ (FTR) capital structure have a hard time maintaining relationships with each other that the “rules” of corporate finance say should exist, as I wrote about a little over a year ago relating to one of FTR’s preferred issues versus its common equity. Well, another instance has reared its head, this time involving Frontier’s 3/15/2019 7.125% bond / CUSIP 17453BAW1 (the “Bond”).

The Trade

The Bond matures on 3/15/2019, a little over three weeks from now, and is, as of 2/19/19 at 2:13 EST, being offered at 97.50, which produces a yield to maturity of 44.36%. While it’s true that you’re only earning that monster yield for a little over three weeks, assuming you executed today at 97.50, you would stand to make a total of $65.37 (net of accrued interest, etc.) for each $1,000 of bond face that you purchase – not bad for a three week hold.

This becomes really perplexing when you consider that, since February 1st, the dollar price of the Bond has fallen from the 99-area to 97.5 where it is now. With such a short maturity window, the Bond’s price should be exhibiting a “pull to par” effect migrating close to 100. However, over the same time period, Frontier’s equity has rallied from its $2.00 close on 1/31/2019 to $2.75 where it trades as I write. Newsflash: if the Bond ends up defaulting, in all likelihood Frontier’s equity will be worth zero. In other words, the price of the Bond falling this close to maturity while the equity simultaneously rallies makes zero sense whatsoever. Either 1) the bond is undervalued and should be trading closer to par (or even at a slight premium), or 2) the equity is not taking into account the default / bankruptcy risk associated with the Bond’s maturity and is consequently overvalued.

I believe the Bond is undervalued here and represents a great opportunity. Rationale to follow.

Analysis

By now I’m sure you’re thinking, “yeah, but any bond that trades with a 40%+ yield must have credit problems, right?” Well, you’re generally right, but there are a few really, really significant mitigants to this problem as it pertains to this particular bond.

While Frontier does have some issues with its capital structure, the general consensus among SA authors, rating agencies, and the broader analyst community (quick search of other Frontier articles will show you what I mean) is that those issues are not likely to rear their head until at least 2021. To illustrate my point, below is a graphic showing Frontier’s various bond maturities in the future:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, things don’t really get cute until 2021; and many analysts believe that Frontier’s reckoning won’t happen until 2022.

Now, in the graphic above, I want to point out the light and dark green sections at the top of the 2022 bar. The light green section represents $480 million available on Frontier’s revolver maturing in 2022; the dark green section represents $300 million currently drawn on the same revolver. Note that the total amount outstanding on the Bond (which constitutes the entirety of the blue portion of the 2019 bar) is $405 million.

So, in other words, even if Frontier made no payments on their revolver since early October when they last reported its balance, they still have ample cushion to take a draw on the revolver and pay off the Bond. I’m also completely ignoring the $238 million of cash the company reported as of 9/30, not to mention the ~$80 million of proceeds recently received by selling certain non-core assets (though these proceeds may be required to be paid to the senior lenders).

Taken from Bloomberg’s transcript of FTR’s last earnings call on 11/6/2018, here is what Frontier Interim CFO Sheldon Bruha had to say about the upcoming maturity:

Following the close of the [third quarter], we repaid the remaining $431 million of our 8.125% unsecured notes maturing on October 1. We also drew $450 million of our revolver on October 1. As I mentioned earlier, given the timing of our interest payments, Q4 along with Q2 are large cash generation quarters for us. As such, we have already repaid $150 million of the revolver balance leaving us with $300 million currently outstanding, and we expect to have the revolver fully repaid well in advance of reporting our fourth quarter results in February.

We have about $400 million of unsecured notes coming due in March 2019, anticipate drawing our revolver at that time as well. Once again, that draw will be temporary and we will pay that down as our quarterly cash flow swing back to cash generation.

So, if Frontier has plenty of room on the revolver to pay off the Bond in March, what’s the risk here?

The risk is, if Frontier trips a covenant and consequently isn’t able to draw on their revolver to make the payment. In this case, the only real risk would be if Frontier tripped its only real material negative covenant in its financing agreement and, as of 12/31, let its Senior Leverage Ratio fall below 1.50:1.00 (see Frontier 8-K filed 1/25/2018; Exhibit 10.1, page 90). Now, if that were to happen, not only would Frontier not be able to draw on its revolver to pay off the Bond, but it would also technically default on all its first-lien loans. Without a waiver from the first-lien lenders, that would spell bankruptcy for Frontier (recall, the stock has been rallying – imminent bankruptcy in three weeks seems really, really unlikely).

You might also be wondering, well, if the Bond is trading at such a discount and Frontier has plenty of room on its revolver, why isn’t Frontier drawing on the revolver now and buying these bonds up at 97.5 instead of waiting three weeks to pay 100? The answer to that is simple: volume. In looking at the depth of the market for the Bond, the most Bonds I’ve seen offered for sale at any price less than par is about $1.5 million of face value. The minimum draw on Frontier’s revolver is $10 million. There just doesn’t appear to be enough Bonds available to purchase to make it worth Frontier’s while to go through the brain damage. I still believe it would be prudent for Frontier management to be purchasing the Bonds (and other maturities) at a discount to the extent they can, but, let’s be honest, this is the same Frontier management we’re talking about that has succeeded in driving the stock price from $125 to $2.5 in the space of four years – these guys aren’t exactly winning any accolades for managerial prowess.

Summary

There just isn’t a lot to summarize here – Frontier has plenty of liquidity to pay off the Bond coming due here in three weeks and yet, the bond is trading at a material discount. Frontier’s liquidity position has been reinforced by the equity markets driving up the price. Purchasing the Bond at sub-98 prices, where it’s currently offered, will produce ~3% simple returns in three weeks with very little risk.

Stay tuned for a similar article on Frontier’s 4/2020 bond currently trading in the high 80s…

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR 7.125% 3/13/2019. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and you should not make any investment I recommend based on this articl. Please do your own thorough research before making any investment decision.