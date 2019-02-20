Cargurus: Another Busted IPO

In a wave of busted IPO's over the past two years the market may need to add another scalp to its collection.

In terms of valuation Cargurus has what is considered a nosebleed multiple. It trades at 90x earnings while its competitors TrueCar has traded between 5.5-10x and Cars.com holds at 10x. This is the correct valuation for this sector as indicated with similar stocks across the global exchanges. Forty percent growth on a company that only generates $400 million in revenue and trades low volumes is in the kill zone where the air is thin.

TrueCar generates $345 million and carries a gross margin of 91.2% whereas Cargurus has a gross margin of 94%, leaving the two companies with identical margins. Cars.com is $211 million with 75% gross margin, so it's the runt of the litter. The difference is what they do with the money.

Over the past year, Cargurus' competitive advantage has come under question. Cargurus was originally premised in 2006 with a unique advantage. It offered the green, yellow, red light model on its pricing tool which hadn't been done and was highly successful due to the simplicity of its nature. Unfortunately, it wasn't proprietary so it's now utilized by almost every third party provider.

Their extremely heavy emphasis on SEM campaigns and retargeting has become its achilles heel. Unfortunately, it's a ride that quits when you stop feeding the meter. Cargurus' competitors have been waiting in the wings for the spend to stop, and cracks in the armor are starting to surface with increased costs stemming from Google and social media platforms. Their net margins are so low they can't continue compress any further and this was their one trick pony.

During the same span of time Cargurus' competitors have deployed capital to build a moat by adding bolt on services to their existing businesses. TrueCar mimicked Autotrader's (KBB's) trade in marketplace and bought Trade Pending to offer real time valuations for trade ins. They also structured a really unique lead referral program and spent two years partnering with over 500 of the country's largest companies to offer pricing incentives for those companies' employees and customers. This is really starting to pay dividends with lead generation and should be seen in the upcoming quarters. True Car also purchased Dealer Inspire which is a rapidly growing business that offers web design, inventory management, CRM, and a suite of products to tie into the platform.

Private companies like Cox Automotive (Autotrader/KBB) owns a true ecosystem of products that offers everything for dealers from the world's largest auction, the industry's best data analytic products, and arguably the most powerful marketing suite. Edmund's and Carfax are also private companies that help crowd the space but don't fall under the same pressures as the publicly traded companies like Cargurus, and sadly have taken a participation ribbon approach to the market.

In Cargurus defense they made one move that ultimately ended up damaging its reputation with its customer base and that's Carvana. Cargurus signed up Carvana for whom they created a program to advertise vehicles available for delivery to every zip code they choose. This has allowed Carvana to infect their platform like a virus and oversaturate every SRP the customer sees and often puts irrelevant cars from halfway across the country into the customers search results page.

Due to the fact that Cargurus has become a "pay to play" model this is sending Carvana's often higher priced cars to the top of the page and burying the better deals on page two and three which gets extremely limited eyeballs. This was one of the largest complaints at the NADA convention in San Francisco last month where new car franchises and manufacturers were in absolute uproar regarding this issue, and the alleged price gouging and high pressure sales tactics that Cargurus has engaged in. The Carvana partnership has been one sided and is phenomenal for Carvana but not so much for Cargurus.

According to Cargurus annual report they have obtained inventory feeds from over 90% of all dealers in the US whether through subscription or work arounds for their highly controversial web scraping that has been amended to "partnerships" with low budget DMS providers that feed the inventory without the dealers' knowledge. This gives them no room for organic customer growth stateside and can only raise revenues through raising subscription rates.

Unfortunately, many believe they overestimated the ceiling that dealers are willing to pay. This is derived from their model that didn't account for a downturn in the industry. Once annual contracts expire then many dealers, both independent and franchise, have already committed to exiting the program and have began giving notice. Many expire in June, so expect a large drop in customer base the second half of the year.

The second way Cargurus outlined in their report to continue growth is through international initiatives. Data has been pouring in from overseas regarding sharp downturns in auto sales. India, China, and Europe have all reported and Europe has had five negative months in a row and are finding that many dealers are cutting their ad budgets. This service was launched in June '17 and that's when the bulk of their dealers are set to expire there as well.

US sales have been flat for three years and it is widely recognized that the industry will suffer a significant decline in 2019. Credit deterioration and high delinquency rates are sparking higher repossession estimates in the upcoming quarter. Off lease market saturation at the end of last year accelerated depreciation of used vehicles according to NADA and BlackBook and this caused dealers to reduce inventory in an effort to mitigate depreciation risk.

This puts Cargurus in a precarious situation where unfortunately their growth story is at risk of coming to halt. Large chunks of shares have been quietly sold by insiders this week right before earnings are announced which also raises concern, and TrueCar whiffed their earnings last week which adds to the narrative.

So let's talk technicals:

The stock has had heavy volumes days roughly every two months and it's been over 3 months with decreased volumes. This is a good set up for heavy volume following earnings. On all 3 charts there were double tops which is an indicator that the stock will retreat. The RSI is in a downtrend and can be expected to go lower. Last week was a down week with wick and candle, but just barely. There is a slight uptrend as indicated in the trend line so if it breaks that expect it to fall to the 0% fibonacci line of around $28-$30 dollars which is under the IPO price.

(Image: Personal chart from IB platform)

The trade strategy I initiated is pretty straight forward. I believe the first place to cover is at $38.35 which is 9.8% from where I first initiated the short when the stock hit the monthly SMA at $42. That price is a bottom from earlier in the month as outlined on the daily chart and a wick bottom on the monthly. If the strike doesn't initiate a firm bottom then I believe it retraces to 100% fib line at $35 which is 12.5% from current levels. Expect a bounce there and reload the short if it feels right. It can get choppy so don't let the bull buck you off. If it does go to the $28-$30 0% fib line then it's officially a busted IPO. I set a tight buy stop at $41.08 to lock in some small gains from where I initiated. Second buy stop to exit the trade is at $43.37 where it would then form a wick higher than the top that it formed. It could quickly back down from there but then upside risk increases.

The company trades only 670k shares daily and last month was nearly half that. This does bring an increased risk for lots of manipulation and a volatile level of implied movement on earnings through options. So I would suggest to proceed with caution.

In closing, I do believe that Cargurus is a company that's not going out of business and will stay in the marketplace for a long time to come. Unfortunately, the stock trades at unsustainable multiples and has adapted its model over time to mirror those of Autotrader and lacks tangible differentiators from its competitors. The foundation of this company is premised off of spending money but unlike Netflix they haven't found a way to "develop their own content." I believe the technicals set up for a good short opportunity but with small cap stocks being a different animal the trade isn't for traders with a weak stomach.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CARG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.