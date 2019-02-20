Tesla Model 3 Leasing: Sooner Or Later?

A Model 3 leasing program is urgently needed if Tesla is to salvage the Q1 sales and revenue figures and maintain the growth story.

A Seeking Alpha news headline on Tuesday night said that Tesla is introducing leasing for the Model 3, but questioned the timing.

A Seeking Alpha headline from last night reads “Tesla preps for Model 3 leasing (sooner or later?)”. The information comes from the usual reliable source, an E-mail sent to Tesla employees and leaked to Fred Lambert at Electrek.

I will answer the question. It must be sooner – here’s why.

Status of European shipping and orders

Tesla (TSLA) is shipping Model 3 cars to Europe from Pier 80 in San Francisco via the Panama Canal to Zeebrugge in Belgium. The three ships that have so far completed the journey have taken 24, 23- and 21-days port to port. Adding time to marshal cars at Pier 80, time for loading and unloading and time for delivery from Zeebrugge to the customer we can assume that cars for delivery to Europe in Q1 will have to be manufactured before the end of February.

Tesla started shipping from Pier 80 on January 12th and are reported to have contracted an unloading company to process 3,000 cars per week at Zeebrugge. If that report is correct, by the end of February Tesla will have shipped 21,000 cars to Europe. Coincidentally, that roughly coincides with the estimated number of European firm orders.

If the reports we are seeing are correct Tesla will have manufactured enough cars by the end of February to fill its European orders backlog.

China shipping and orders

Model 3 shipping to China has also started. Four ships have left Pier 80 for China, the first one arrived in Tianjin last week and the others are still at sea.

Picture sourced from Twitter

However, China demand doesn’t appear to be very high. This quote comes from an article in the Daily Kanban and is credited as being from Junheng Li, Chief Analyst at J.L.Warren Capital, a leading China focused research house

“Due to the lack of actual cars (even in the stores) in China, thus no test drives, no user reviews, soft economic environment, and Chinese preference for big cars, the ongoing orders for 3 is not optimistic. We estimate that Model 3 orders nationwide are in hundreds as of today.”

It makes sense that Chinese demand would be relatively low since Musk has promised delivery of cars from the Shanghai factory by the end of 2019, at prices that are likely to be up to 40% lower than the prices for cars shipped from Fremont.

In the Q4 earnings call, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is now manufacturing only for Europe and China. If 3,000 cars per week are being shipped to Europe, that leaves something in the order of 1 to 2 thousand for China, depending on production. So, it appears that Tesla has already shipped enough cars to fill all outstanding Model 3 orders from China.

US supply and demand

Tesla’s North American demand collapse has already been covered in Seeking Alpha articles by John Engle, Tokyo Picker and others. There are three major factors driving the demand collapse in the USA:

The phase out of the FIT credit and the reversal of the “pull forward effect” The end of the orders backlog Tesla’s worsening reputation for poor quality and service

Inside EVs estimate of 6,500 Model 3 delivered in January is a 70% drop from December but even that may be a high estimate, and there are strong indications that February figures are even worse. Twitter user @Latrilife has been monitoring deliveries at the Marina del Ray delivery center (one of Tesla’s busiest), including time lapse video of activity at the center. According to his reports (see chart below) deliveries in January were down 85% from last year, and February deliveries are trending lower (a total of 6 cars delivered in the first 11 days of February).

Chart from @TeslaCharts

Reports posted on Twitter from locations in Colorado, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania show similar declines.

There is also a lot of unsold Model 3 inventory in the US. Twitter user @jakelangford6 has compiled the following lists of inventories at each of the delivery centers using information directly from Tesla’s website.

Refer to this link for the 2018 models, and this one for the 2019 models

The listed inventory includes 5,276 Model 3 made in 2018 and 5,574 from 2019 for a total of 10,850 cars. However, the list is not complete, a check of VIN numbers at delivery centers against VIN numbers on the inventory list (also done by Jake Langford) shows that only 85% of the cars are listed in the inventory. The real inventory is therefore close to 13,000 cars or 2 to 3 months of sales at the current rate.

Tesla could try to move some of the inventory by reducing prices. However, Model 3 prices have already been reduced by $3,100 this year with no measurable impact on sales. Tesla’s net profit per car sold in Q4 was only about $2,000 so it is hard to see how they can be profitable with further reductions in prices.

Tesla’s Dilemma

In the past, with sales of the S and X models, Tesla has organized its production and delivery to maximize revenue in each quarter by manufacturing cars for export at the beginning of the quarter and shipping them in time to be included in sales for the same quarter. Later in the quarter manufacturing is focused on North American sales which can also be delivered in the same quarter. That is why sales of the S and X have always been much higher in the third month of each quarter.

Tesla’s stock is priced for rapid growth. Any indication of slowing growth will likely put downward pressure on the stock price. Tesla is obligated to manage its business to maintain at least the illusion of growth, so it is important to avoid a massive revenue and sales drop in Q1.

Musk told us in the Q4 earnings call that there are not enough people who can afford to buy the Model 3 at its current price. However, Tesla cannot afford to cut prices further or to introduce the lower priced short-range Model 3 at this time.

Tesla has the option of continuing to manufacture and ship Model 3 overseas during March, irrespective of whether or not they have firm orders. However, they would not arrive in time to be included in Q1 sales.To maintain that growth story Tesla needs to sell most of its current inventory and its March production to North American buyers, which is not happening without a lease option.

Have no doubt about it: Tesla needs that leasing option and they need it now, not later.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long term puts