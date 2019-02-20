Sony Has Strong Growth Drivers Across Its Divisions

The stock price of Sony (NYSE:SNE) fell after their latest Q3 results. This is despite the fact that the results were impressive in the light of macro economic factors. The company remains in a strong position in its existing secular growth areas. It has promising new lines that could become substantial growth drivers in the future. The company remains a strong long-term buy investment.

Internet of Things Growth Story

As my article last year detailed, Sony is the world's second largest gaming company after Tencent (OTC:OTCPK:TCEHY). Unlike many of the other gaming plays, Sony is well diversified. Its PS4 base of users, its Pictures division, its Music division and its mobile phones give it a stronger digital entertainment hub than any other company.

This allows it to appeal to the key affluent youth dynamic that every marketeer targets. The synergies are excellent. They are a reason why the company will not sell off divisions to increase shareholder value as some have speculated. Promising new digital product areas should grow on the back of growth in established divisions.

Future Growth Areas

These can be summarised as follows:

(1) Its gaming division will continue to grow around the installed PS4 base. This is similar to how Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) thrives around its installed base. A PS5 is expected probably in 2020. The transition to mobile gaming from console gaming is happening, though not as rapidly as some had predicted. Sony seems to be managing this well. However, it is a process that has to be managed well. This month they did replace their head of the PS division. CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated that "we must constantly evolve ourself with a sense of urgency".

Sony's cloud-based gaming subscription service PSNow will face increasing competition as the giants of IT all seem to want a share of the action in what is seen as a US$140 billion industry. At the Q3 analyst call it was stated that the PS Plus membership service increased by 4.8 million subscribers year-on-year to reach 36.3 million. According to CFO Hiroki Took, software sales increased "significantly."

Their in-house developed games have greatly increased traction in the last 18 months. Their PS Network, offering online music and games on any device, has over 80 million monthly users. It is a central plank of the company's "Corporate Strategy for 2018-20". There have been reports that Sony may buy out the 42% stake AT&T (NYSE:T) holds in their GSN games social gaming unit, another possible growth area for the gaming division.

In fact mobile gaming will be more profitable for the company than console gaming. Charging users a subscription fee is more profitable than selling consoles at a small profit with the profitable physical games to follow. The marginal cost of moving a developed game into the cloud is virtually zero. So the division should become more profitable, not less, in the coming years.

(2) Allied to the gaming division is the VR (virtual reality) business. VR in general has not grown as strongly as many had anticipated. However long-term is should be a strong growth business according to forecasts. In the holiday quarter last year Sony was the market leader with 700,000 units shipped. This was followed by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with 550,000 units shipped. For the year as a whole Sony shipped 1.3 million units. Their total sales number about 3.4 million compared to PS4 consoles sold which total 91.6 million units. Over 876 million PS4 games have been sold.

The PSVR sales represent a small proportion of their PS4 sales. However Sony have the big advantage that users do not have to buy in expensive PC's and consoles to run VR games. The VR offering also helps Sony maintain its lead over the Xbox from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as Microsoft have pulled back on their VR plans. So VR will be a growth driver of their PS division in general.

(3) Sony's Music division is a strong focus for growth for the company. I examined this in an article last year. Corporations have figured out ways to make money from the change to streaming in the music world. Sony is the world's largest music publisher and the second largest revenue earner from streaming. Its position was stengthened by the buy-out last year which gave it 90% of EMI. Its investment in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) has been beneficial.

(4) Its Semiconductor division has strong growth opportunities amid industry changes. The company has long been the market leader in these components for smartphone usage. In line with the whole industry they suffered in Q3 from the worldwide slowdown in mobile phone sales. However they should continue to increase market share as high-end sensors for phones are likely to increase in demand. As a result, Sony is ramping up production capacity further.

Now it is working on CMOS image sensors which will have particular application for AI and for medical imaging. The AI application could be particular strong for the auto industry as the world transitions away from ICE vehicles. Autonomous driving and robotics are perfect fits for Sony.

In the field of robotics Sony's per dog Aibo pictured below is well known:

the verge

New CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has put particular emphasis on this and related products. Since its relaunch last year at the CES in Las Vegas this high price robot pet has sold over 20,0000 units in Japan and is now being launched worldwide. Its use of sensors, cameras and actuators tie in with Sony's key product strengths. It can, for instance, report back to the owner's smartphone as to what is happening at home with one's children or elderly parents.

Aibo will never be a huge revenue generator in itself. It is however a good signal of the company's strengths in robotics. This is primed to be a huge growth market particularly in Japan. German and Japanese companies are the leading players in the new fields of robotics. A special focus is on robotic nursing for Japan's increasingly ageing population. By 2060 40% of the population will be 65 or over. The trend is similar in other developed countries.

As Japan's population ages, the the growth market for robots will move from industrial machines to service robots. Industrial robot sales are currently seven times that of service robots but that is slated to change rapidly. Service robots will enable elderly people to be more self-sufficient and mobile for longer. They are even targeted to help with loneliness for old people living alone, an increasingly common trend in the country. The Japanese government has a "national robot strategy". One of its targets is for 80% of elderly people to have access to some sort of robotic care by 2020. The only factor slowing down sales is the pace of technological advancement.

AI & Product Development

Much of the company's future capex and product concentration will be centered around the semiconductor division.

Sony has a dedicated "Startup Acceleration Division" which is primarily focused on robotics and AI. Apart from robots it is concentrated on AI for vehicles, for games and for building management. A company video here shows the company's ideas for robotic help in the kitchen. They are researching in tandem with Carnegie Mellon University for such products. Their Xperia Agent virtual butler is another product gaining some traction. This is based on voice and gesture interplay.

My article in 2016 reported how the company had purchased California AI start-up Cogitai to ramp up its AI research. This may have been under-rated by the market. This month the two companies announced a breakthrough. They have released what is claimed to be the first commercial software for self-learning AI for robotics. This allows a robot to learn by itself from its experiences rather than the necessity of information input from humans.

Sony also has a tie-up with Line Corp in this regard. This is working on a new platform for communication experiences. Its vision has much in common with Amazon's Jeff Bezos who sees robotics and AI as the next big thing.

The company is a leading researcher and manufacturer into drones. As with robots, its strengths in cameras and sensors fit it perfectly for the drone industry. The potential commercial applications of drones are enormous. They include use with autonomous vehicles, delivery services, security surveillance, use by architects for 3D imaging, and the concepts of flying cars.

The company is already the leading player for image sensors in mobile phones with about half of the world market. Substantial revenue streams should come in 2020 and 2021 from 3D cameras for facial recognition, from multi sensor cameras and from augmented reality apps. There are unconfirmed market reports that Apple is enthusiastic about using Sony's time of flight 3D chip technology for future iPhone generations. It is expected that mass production of these 3D chips should begin late this summer.

Semiconductors is the main focus of Sony's capex for the next couple of years. It is an industry where it is not easy for competitors to emerge suddenly due to the high initial capex costs and the expertise required. In the short term this capex investment is hitting free cash flow from their semiconductor division. In the medium to long term this is the kind of investment that should make stockholders happy. It represents a strong current business and a very promising future business, like so much else with the company.

Q3 Reaction.

The concerns over global growth and its effect on tech companies was the main reason for the decline in the Sony stock price. I will not repeat the breakdowns section by section in this article. Analysts warned that macro factors could negatively impact demand for discretionary products. They also realised, though, that the company should get better returns from higher margins for games software and image sensors.

The company beat on EPS but fell short on revenue. Other observers have written of concern about the fall in sales of cameras and smartphones, but these are not major revenue growth generators for the company. They have also expressed concern about a slowdown in the growth of PS4 consoles. As I have pointed out, this is part of a general gradual switch from console gaming to online gaming.

The slide from the earnings release illustrates the range of symbiotic divisions and how they performed:

sony

There has been a huge sea-change within the company from the re-organization under previous CEO Kazuo Hirai. Now all divisions are profitable apart from the mobile phones unit. This division is maintained as part of the digital entertainment hub concept. This is further evidence of the strength of the glue that binds the company together. That glue has been made stronger by the improvement in the Pictures division. This provides much branding benefit across other divisions as for instance in the Spiderman franchise. The separate Financial Services division probably saw only a one-off decline as explained at the analyst call.

One further strength of the company in these days of U.S. protectionism is not often emphasised. That is it healthy geographical spread. Sales were generated in 2018 as follows:

Japan = 30.8%

USA = 21.5%

Europe = 21.6%

China = 7.9%

Rest of Asia Pacific = 12.0%

Other areas = 6.2%

Stock Price & Valuation

I have been recommending Sony for several years now. The graph below shows what a good stock to hold it has been:

charles schwab

Even with the recent fall in the stock price, investors have more than doubled their money. A few months ago they had tripled their money. There is no reason why those heady heights will not be scaled again quite soon. The stock price fall after the Q3 results makes this a good time to pick up more stock at a discounted price. The company's plans for a share buyback are also positive for the price. Sony has reverted to paying a small dividend as well.

Valuations are extraordinarily low as illustrated below:

charles schwab

These valuation metrics are not in sync with the company at all. They are on a par with traditional low growth consumer goods companies selling groceries or household goods. Sony is in much more exciting growth areas than that.

On a pure sum of parts calculation, as covered here, Sony is greatly undervalued.

Conclusion

Growth in its existing divisions and growth in new areas promise a rich return. The divisions have strong symbiotic strengths. As digital content, particularly in gaming and music, increases, so should profitability. This Internet of Things growth will come on the back of very low valuations. That makes Sony a strong Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL SNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.