TechTarget Looks Attractive Here, But The Story Has To Hold

But broader IT spending trends need to hold up, and there are some potential near-term speed bumps in terms of execution.

After collapsing in the second half, TTGT has rallied in 2019 - and still looks potentially attractive at $16.

TechTarget (TTGT) has been on quite the roller-coaster ride over the last 18 months:

source: finviz.com

There have been two broad factors driving the big move. Sentiment seems to have moved too far - in both directions. Toward the end of the 2017-2018 rally, the market did seem to overreact to TechTarget's growth. I personally sold my shares at $14 in late 2017 - and wrote in June 2018 that something close to perfection already looked priced in. The 60%+ fall from July highs to December lows appears due at least in part to the fact that the July valuations (near 30x EBITDA at one point) simply were unsustainable. A broad decline in small-cap tech that started last summer contributed as well - and a decline that similarly went too far added to the pressure on TTGT in November and December.

But TechTarget also earned some of the upside in 1H 2018, and some of the downside in the second half. The company's IT Deal Alert product posted exceptional growth through the first two quarters of 2018, with "purchase intent" data driving a shift in the company's entire business model. With incremental EBITDA margins at 50-60%, it's not surprising bullish investors were modeling substantial profit growth. Those investors, again, may have become too aggressive - TTGT fell double-digits even after a solid Q2 report in early August - but the company certainly gave them reasons for optimism.

Second-half 2018 results, however, weren't as impressive, particularly in a Q3 that disappointed both external and internal expectations. Even 2019 guidance delivered with this month's Q4 release, while strong, is a touch below where the company seemed to be pointing three months earlier.

With the dust settling somewhat, TTGT just shy of $16 still looks potentially attractive. 2019 guidance looks solid. Incremental margins remain impressive. And there's still an intriguing qualitative case here, along with a multi-year path toward growth.

But the 40%+ rally from December lows does undercut the case a bit. TTGT is back to pricing in consistent growth. IT customers have been fickle the past few years, raising a near-term risk. And TechTarget still has some work to do, particularly in terms of attracting - and keeping - smaller customers. I like TTGT here, but back near $16 it might take a cheaper price to make it compelling.

The Case for TTGT

The fundamental case for TTGT is that multiples are reasonable for the kind of growth TechTarget has posted - and is likely to post. The stock trades just above 12x the midpoint of 2019 EBITDA guidance, and at a low 20s multiple to normalized free cash flow. Both imply reasonable growth - but that's what TechTarget has posted over recent years. EBITDA grew a strong 38% in 2018, and is guided to a 19-22% increase in 2019, continuing a solid multi-year trend:

source: author from TechTarget press releases. 2019 figures at midpoint of guidance

Looking forward, incremental margins help the case for growth. The content on TechTarget's 100+ properties is essentially fixed-cost; higher revenue (whether through larger audiences or better monetization) thus drops to the EBIT and EBITDA lines at very high margins. TechTarget projects 50-60% incremental EBITDA margins - with some talk this year of the figure moving higher - and that range has held over the past few years.

With 2019 EBITDA margins overall guided to a bit over 27%, those incremental margins mean revenue doesn't have to grow that fast for earnings to rise. A relatively capital-light model helps the case as well. If TTGT can push revenue consistently higher, it should easily grow into the current valuation - and potentially then some.

The qualitative case, meanwhile, is that TechTarget's business model is in the middle of a significant shift. And that shift makes the company a much better, and much improved, marketing partner for its customers - and one that can capture a higher share of customer spend going forward. TechTarget used to be a media company that created content and sold advertising. That model is evolving.

TechTarget now is moving toward being a subscription-based business, with one-third of Q4 revenue coming from long-term (1 year-plus) contracts. It's becoming a data company, with IT Deal Alert nearly half of 2018 revenue. The ITDA offering stems from the fact that TechTarget's reach is so broad that it can actually tell by site visitation that specific teams at specific companies are researching certain projects. A new Inbound Converter add-on allows customers to combine their website traffic with TechTarget's purchase intent data, further fine-tuning marketing campaigns.

As management put it in the Q4 shareholder letter, "this is a very different business from our traditional business of selling marketing campaigns". And it's a much better business: IT Deal Alert revenue rose from $4 million in 2013 to $59 million in 2018. That traditional business - what TechTarget has called "Core" - has declined over the same period by about 18%. But the next opportunity comes from the fact that the two businesses actually are merging, to the point that TechTarget no longer will break out the two segments in 2019.

In this model, TechTarget becomes an integral part of the marketing process for its IT customers. Priority Engine drives ongoing purchase intent data. When those customers are looking to launch products, generate leads, or push a marketing campaign, they can use TechTarget's traditional offerings to do so. A new ROI Dashboard allows those customers to measure success, and combined with Inbound Converter and the purchase intent data provides substantially greater information about the customers themselves.

And all of these revenue streams are based on roughly the same cost of content for TechTarget - making incremental dollars hugely valuable. Net renewal rates are 100%+ for large customers: TechTarget is using the same content, plus some incremental R&D spend, to create more revenue (and more subscription revenue) each year.

It's this shift from basic marketing to data-driven selling that drives the case for TTGT here. It's why the stock cleared $30 this summer. It's why 12x+ EBITDA seems reasonable. That shift is in the "early innings", per TTGT CEO Mike Cotoia on the Q2 conference call. If it drives consistent revenue growth for the next few years - as it should - TTGT is undervalued.

The Risks to TTGT

That broad story is quite attractive. But there are some concerns around the edges which, combined with a still-high valuation by small-cap tech standards, could give investors pause - and undercut the rally from December lows.

The first is the health of IT spending overall. Cotoia sounded optimistic on the Q4 conference call, citing public cloud, security, and AI among drivers for the overall market over the next few years. But demand has been choppy: Core revenue declined 29% (total) between 2015 and 2017. 2018 did see a rebound to 6% growth, but performance in that segment decelerated in the back half, with just a 1% increase in Q4. Given some help from first-year expense deduction this year, and very easy comparisons, it still looks like the overall trend in terms of traditional marketing spending is negative.

That trend was one of my chief worries with TTGT at the highs - and even at a lower price it still represents a headwind to near- to mid-term growth. As Cotoia himself pointed out on the Q3 call, the "spigots get turned on pretty quickly" when vendors turn optimistic and are looking to push product. They can be turned off quickly as well.

Admittedly, there have been some external impacts. 2016 and 2017 saw a number of mergers in the space which disrupted spending. In the second half, TechTarget has cited the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe as leading some customers to move more conservatively on the lead generation front. (TechTarget itself shouldn't be affected, as all of its users already have opted in.) Tariffs and the mid-term elections have been cited as well.

Looking to 2019, however, external concerns probably will persist. Tariff issues haven't been resolved. If U.S. midterms hit revenue in 2H 2019, the presidential election could start to weigh in the second half of this year and/or 2020. GDPR still is having an impact, per the Q4 call. Macro jitters could hit demand (or TTGT shares, as seen in the second half of 2018).

From a broad standpoint, TechTarget should grow by capturing more marketing dollars. But that increased share of spend will be amplified - or reduced - by the absolute size of that spend. And there are some factors in the near term that could lead customers to pullback - while from a long-term standpoint, some major IT vendors (particularly in areas like networking and storage) are showing little or no growth.

The final concern on that front is that TechTarget is becoming increasingly dependent on those large customers. After Q2, the company cited much higher churn among smaller, mostly VC-backed, customers. The company made some changes to focus on that cohort that Cotoia said on the Q2 call would lead to improvement "fairly quickly". Per the Q4 letter and call, there still is some work to do on that front, with Cotoia noting possible new products to target that group. Increasing penetration among that group - which appear to be over 1,000 of roughly 1,200 customers - provides another growth driver. Without that change, however, TTGT's growth relies on taking more dollars from customers that may not always have dollars lined up to spend.

Valuation

What makes TTGT intriguing - and what explains part of the volatility here - is that it's almost purely a revenue growth story. There are some modest levers to pull in terms of content spending or the size of the salesforce. But TechTarget's model doesn't allow for massive cost cuts or overhauls - and it doesn't seem to require (or benefit from) much in the way of incremental investments. If revenue rises, margins expand; if it falls, they contract. The type of revenue - whether a lead-gen campaign or a Priority Engine subscription - itself seems relatively immaterial.

What type of revenue growth is the market pricing in? We can get a rough idea through a sensitivity analysis using 50% incremental margins. That is on the low end of the company's expected range, admittedly. The midpoint of FY19 guidance does suggest a 51% figure, but a tougher first-half comparison and better-than-expected flowthrough in 2018 (64%) probably help. This model may be conservative, but it gives an idea of the compounded annual revenue growth (2020-24) needed to support varying levels of IRR:

Implied 5-Year Revenue CAGR Based on Annual Return, Out-Year Multiple

source: author using own calculations, based off midpoint of 2019 guidance. Assumes $60 million in net cash at end of period against current ~$10M, current share count of 28.5 million

From here, the market's expectations do look a bit light. 2018 revenue growth was 12%; 2019 is guided to right at 10%. Even a CAGR shy of 8% and 2 turns of EBITDA multiple compression from the current ~12x supports 10% annual returns. Keep multiples intact - or expand them - while driving high-single-digit growth and TTGT is a double. Even mid-single-digit growth makes TTGT a decent investment.

But "a bit light" isn't quite the same as compelling at this point. And there are some near-term speed bumps as well. Comparisons in Q1 and Q2 are much tougher. The pressure on small-caps last year went too far; the 2019 rally has moved awfully fast as well. And this is a business that basically stalled out from 2014 to 2017, with total revenue growth of 2% and EBITDA margin expansion of just 2%. I don't believe 2018 is an outlier - the data-driven story has real legs - but softer growth in the first half (for which TechTarget itself is guiding) could make it appear that way.

The bull case remains intact, and I do like the story. j2 Global (JCOM), which I've long argued is a logical suitor for TechTarget, seems to be recovering, which helps the M&A case. On its own, TechTarget likely can at worst post the type of growth to move the share price higher over the next few years. And with substantial M&A unlikely, shareholder returns should start to ramp over the next few years as well.

But TechTarget will need some help from end customers and the macro environment. For substantial upside, it will need a broad market still willing to pay ~25x net income and 13x+ EBITDA for a small-cap tech play. (It's been easy to forget over the past few years, but that market doesn't always exist.) I'd love to see a pullback: $12-13 means mid-single-digit revenue growth likely leads to double-digit annual returns in the stock. Right now, though, the stock is just expensive enough, and worries just large enough, to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.