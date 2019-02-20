Watch Palladium Closely: Achilles' Heel Of The Paper Metals Markets (Video)

"Watch Palladium closely!" warns SBTV's guest Craig Hemke, who is the publisher of the popular TF Metals Report. Craig sees risks in the palladium market that could unravel the paper metals market. We also discuss his outlook for gold and silver in 2019.

Discussed in this interview:

01:10 Review of gold and silver price performance in 2018

06:10 Stronger or weaker dollar is beneficial for the economy?

08:45 2019 gold and silver price gains to mirror 2010?

14:38 Expectations of QE announcement by Fed in 2019?

19:33 COMEX scam: Exchanged For Physicals (EFP)

25:41 Watch palladium closely: Achilles' heel for paper metals market

28:30 Central banks' record gold buying

30:18 Speculating on gold and silver prices in the short term

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.