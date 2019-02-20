A No Brainer: Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Is Exposed To The Downturn In Real Estate Valuations

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is highly exposed to the downturn in the value of property in Australia.

Background

Over the last several decades homeowners in the antipodes have enjoyed stellar increases in the values of their homes. On top of that, relatively low unemployment and good salaries have ensured that the inhabitants of Australia have enjoyed the good life.

Unfortunately, dark clouds are on the horizon in the shape of negative equity for recent home buyers and an imminent fall in the demand for Australia’s main exports; fossil fuels and mineral ores. This fall in demand will inevitably lead to a sharp decline in the value of the Australian dollar (AUD), an increase in unemployment and put a severe strain on Australian listed banks.

As traders it is incumbent upon us to protect ourselves from this eventual turmoil and indeed profit if at all possible. To this end, I give you the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:CMWAY) and the Australian dollar (AUM).

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia

By assets, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is Australia’s largest bank and the 43rd largest in the world. The institution also has numerous branches in New Zealand and is highly exposed to the property market there. It is beyond the scope of this article to cover the potential for fallout if the property market in New Zealand continues to head south.

Upon investigation of CBA, you can see a glorious unbroken upward trend in several indicators from 2013 to 2018, enough to put a wide grin on any investors face. Little wonder that CBA is a darling of many Asian ETF’s and investment funds. Net profit up from Mn A$ 7,618 to Mn A$ 9,329. Dividend per share rising steadily from A$ 3.64 to A$4.31, and, at today’s stock price of A$70.90, a yield of 6.07% can be had.

On top of the attractive yield, the share price has dipped from recent highs of around A$80.00, possibly luring foolhardy investors into buying this stock. Sad to say that a high dividend yield is often a harbinger of doom, consider the recent calamitous collapse of CenturyLink’s (CTL) share price over the last few months.

So, what’s not to like about CBA? Well, when the latest half year report is analyzed there are some signs which ought to make investors a little uncomfortable. To begin with, from the table below, there is a noticeable relentless increase in the arrears for home loans. This concern should be further amplified upon consideration of the increase in the provisions for bad debts.

Infographic highlighting the rise in arrears for home loans at CBA

Table showing the decline in net interest income

2016 2016 2017 2017 2018 2018 June Dec June Dec June Dec Net Interest Income 8,432 8,708 8,835 9,257 9,085 9,134 Loan Loss Provision 692 599 496 596 483 577 Percentage change in loan loss provision -13.44% -17.20% 20.16% -18.96% 19.46% Net Interest Income after Loan Loss Provision 7,740 8,109 8,339 8,661 8,602 8,557 Percentage change 4.77% 2.84% 3.86% -0.68% -0.52%

From the table it is apparent that during the course of 2018, there was a noticeable decline in the net interest income after deducting provisions for bad loans. It is my contention that this negative trend will accelerate in the near future. There is another unfortunate trend that investors need to mull over and that is the dividend cover, which has fallen from 1.28 in 2017 to 1.13 in 2018. Reviewing this decline in dividend cover, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that a dividend cut may be on the cards in the not too distant future if further provisions need to be made to cover bad debts. This would certainly lead to a rout of the share price.

The looming housing crisis

I have reproduced three charts which will illustrate the reasons why I believe that there is an emerging collapse in profits for Australian banks, CBA in particular.

In recent years, an enormous horde of rich foreigners have bought property in Australia and New Zealand. According to the Economist, since autumn 2014 $1.3trn of capital has flowed out of China. Some of that cash has found its way into residential property in New Zealand and Australia. This naturally had the effect of pushing prices up to unsustainable levels. The chart below illustrates the relative growth in the value of residential property in New Zealand and Australia.

The effect of these price hikes is highlighted in the diagram below. When one considers that the average salary in Australia is around A$80,000 per annum, you can well imagine the cost of borrowing for a typical working person.

To get a foothold on the housing ladder, numerous people have borrowed to the max and this has led to mortgage related stress, as exposed in the chart below.

A recent report from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) concerning data on household debt to income to June 18 revealed a new high. This high debt level helps to explain the fact that mortgage stress continues to rise and now more than 1,008,000 households are estimated to be now in mortgage stress. This equates to a stunning 30.7% of owner occupied borrowing households. A quote from the report reads, “We estimate that more than 61,000 households risk 30-day default in the next 12 months. We continue to see the impact of flat wages growth, rising living costs and higher real mortgage rates. Bank losses are likely to rise a little ahead”

Recently the RBA has announced a hold on interest rates whilst they monitor the risk of the current housing crisis. Obviously, this advanced notice of a suspension of interest hikes has had a negative effect on AUM. Reports note that housing prices have continued to fall with some commentators suggesting a further 5 percent decline before the end of 2019. This will naturally cause concern for the officials at RBA and have the effect of pressuring officials at RBA to maintain the current low interest rate.

A study showed that over 450,000 homes in Australia are falling into negative equity, which is almost 10% of the country’s property owners owing more upon the sale of their homes. The explanation for this precipitous slump is amply depicted in the diagram below. Clearly, this relentless fall is gathering pace.

Infographic of the quarterly decline in Australia’s home prices

Australian Dollar

By shorting a foreign stock, one is also by proxy shorting its currency. In this section of my article, I highlight further factors which may boost returns from a short position.

Recent forecasts by the IMF of declining growth in the Australian economy have to some extent been confirmed by the RBA and you can read a report here.

As anyone can observe, the IMF is forecasting an inexorable decline in GDP growth for Australia. For reasons I shall justify, I posit that there will be an even greater decline in GDP growth than that given by the IMF.

To begin with, let me give you some figures concerning the exports of Australia. During 2018, fully 58.1% of exports were mining related; mineral fuels 34.6% and ores 23.5%. In February of this year, there was a great deal of hoopla concerning the export figures for coal. It seems that coal was Australia’s largest export earner in 2018, with higher prices and export volumes supporting a record high A$66-billion in export revenue. However, in June 2018, coal was selling at $118 a tonne, whereas in January, the price had marched down to $98.56. This represents a 16.5% decline.

Where Australia’s coal goes

In addition to the sharp decline in the price per tonne from June’s highs, there has been a recent and I would argue permanent fall in coal exports to China. As you may ascertain from the diagram, a significant fall in exports of coal to China would have a negative effect on the Australian economy.

Data from the Gladstone Ports Corporation showed a total of 6.45 million mt of coal was exported from the Port of Gladstone in Queensland, Australia, in January, which was up 37% YoY and 4% month on month, as volumes to Japan surged. However, the January volume of coal exports to China was below the 2018 monthly average of 825,000 tonnes and well below the 1.08 million tonnes /month average in 2017.

So what’s the problem? Well, consider that Mongolia's coal exports hit an all-time high in 2018. It appears that the landlocked country exported a total of 36.5 million tons of coal in 2018. According to my research, the output of the main products of mining and extractive industries was up by 24.2 percent. In particular, the volume of raw coal production increased by a whopping 51.4 percent. I have spent some time in Mongolia and it was clear at that time that Mongolia has but one customer, China!

As I alluded to above, exports of iron ore from Mongolia to China are also on an upward trend, which will of course impact the Australian economy adversely.

Needless to say that other countries can replace China as a customer of Australia’s coal and iron ore, however, this new supply will certainly depress prices. Witness the effect the ample supply of oil and gas from the US shale industry has had on the price of these particular commodities. Was it a dream when oil prices were approaching $200 a barrel?

It is inevitable that a slump in the price of some of the commodities Australia exports will eventually lead to a fall in Australian employment, which will further erode property prices. This in turn will lead inexorably to a downtrend in both the Australian dollar and the share price of CBA.

Additional cause for anxiety has come to the attention of astute traders in recent weeks. From the article here, I was able to glean that Chinese authorities have placed restrictions on Australian coking coal and thermal coal. The effect this will have on Australia is unknown at this stage, however, I feel I can say with a modicum of certainty that it is not a positive development for either the AUM or CBA.

Summary

There are numerous news outlets describing the decline in Australia’s house prices. These reports certainly do not encourage new buyers into the market, obviously the reverse is true. The lack of buyers further accelerates the drop in prices which will lead to still fewer buyers willing to purchase a new home. As we have seen all too recently, this fall in prices will assuredly lead to difficulties for banks.

To compound the problem of falling house prices, the Australian economy is likely to experience some strain. This situation will I feel further reduce confidence in the housing market.

Without a doubt, shorting CBA is a no brainer.

Opportunity

At time of writing, the Australian Dollar is at around 0.7160, a bounce from recent lows and a 50% retracement from recent highs. Right now, CBA is trading off its lows at A$70.70 a share. I would suggest it is a reasonable entry price for a short position, either via puts or shortable stock.

May I reiterate, this does not in any way constitute financial advice.

