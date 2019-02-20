One of my favorite skits from Chappelle’s Show was “when keeping it real goes wrong.” In this article, I am going to cover: When chasing yield goes wrong and how to chase yield the right way.

There are two high-yield stocks that have been in the news recently, which show why chasing yield is risky. Those two companies are CenturyLink (CTL) and Uniti Group (UNIT). It is not just those two companies. Other popular companies that cut their during dividend the past year were CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), General Electric (GE) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and the list goes on. If you look at the comments streams on these companies, many are filled or were filled with comments about those companies being a source of income. That is fine, however with a higher yield comes higher risk.

Three methods to avoid big losers

If you own individual stocks, especially within the high-yield space, you run the risk of having some big losers. The following three methods can help in weeding out potential big losers from your portfolio or keep you from getting into big losers in the first place. If you are looking at a company that has large short interest, a very high yield and dividend sustainability is a question, run away! We are in one of the strongest economies in years and there are many less risky choices available than these types of ultra high-yield stocks.

Look at short interest

One simple test too weed out high-yield stocks is to avoid stocks that have high short interest. A large short interest on a high-yield stock should be a warning sign for investors because if there are many investors willing to short a stock paying a large dividend, something bad could be around the corner. This is not always the case, but as is shown in the chart below, stocks that are heavily shorted tend to underperform the market. In the recent examples of CenturyLink and Uniti Group, they have short interest of 11.20% and 8.50% respectively. Simply put, if a large number of investors are willing to short a company and have to pay the 10%+ dividend, warning bells should go off for potential investors.

Financial Times

Big yield, big underperformance

The chart below shows two things, the first is ultra high-yield dividend stocks as represented by SDIV have underperformed the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. When you get involved with ultra high-yield stocks, the data shows you should expect to underperform the market in terms of stock price performance.

For those investors wanting to speculate on companies with very high yields of companies like CenturyLink and Uniti Group, take note of the chart below because it shows that even though SDIV underperforms the market, it has outperformed both CenturyLink and Uniti Group. This is a perfect example of how spreading risk among a group of risky stocks can provide superior performance to owning individual stocks.

Yahoo Finance

Dividend stress test

The final item to consider when looking at ultra high-yield stocks is to conduct your own due diligence on dividend sustainability. Testing the dividend using your own methods for what would happen in an adverse scenario can help in avoiding stocks with the potential to cut their dividend. Investors should do something like this and not solely rely on the commentary from the company they are invested in or considering investing in. For example, the comments section of a recent article on CenturyLink by Michael Boyd is filled with comments about how the company said the dividend was fine.

We are pleased with the improvement in our payout ratio compared to last year and remain comfortable with the dividend. ~CTL Q3 conference call Jeff Storey CEO (November 8th 2018)

Alternative high-yield choice: ETFs

Given the large declines investors have seen in these stocks and others, it makes sense for income investors seeking high yields to cast a wider net when looking for income. Specifically, I found three ETFs that generate high income, but they come with fewer risks than owning an individual high yield stock. The performance of these funds lags in comparison to the S&P 500 (SPY) or the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which is the largest dividend ETF. As I noted above, many here on Seeking Alpha care less about performance and are instead solely looking for income.

ETF #1: Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

SDIV is the highest-yielding ETF that I will be covering with a current yield of 8.18%. SDIV is globally focused on finding the highest-yielding companies and the portfolio of those companies is equally weighted. In addition, as is noted below, the index provider screens those companies to try to make sure that only companies with stable dividends are included. This is difficult given the high-risk nature that comes with investing in ultra high-yield stocks.

The Solactive Global SuperDividend® Index tracks the performance of 100 equally weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world. The index provider applies certain dividend stability filters. ~SDIV fact sheet

ETFdb.com

ETF #2: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)

If you want a purely U.S. based high yield dividend ETF, DIV provides a 6.08% dividend yield. DIV is different from SDIV because it only focuses on stocks that are U.S. listed and provides a wider amount of diversification that SDIV. In addition, when selecting components for the index, the index provider uses a volatility screen to include those companies that have lower relative volatility.

The Indxx SuperDividend® U.S. Low Volatility Index tracks the performance of 50 equally weighted common stocks, MLPs and REITs that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the United States, as defined by INDXX, LLC. The components of the Indxx SuperDividend® U.S. Low Volatility Index will have also paid dividends consistently over the last two years. The Indxx SuperDividend® U.S. Low Volatility Index is comprised of securities that INDXX, LLC determines to have lower relative volatility than the market. ~DIV fact sheet

ETFdb.com

ETF #3: First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index ETF (MDIV)

MDIV is different from the first two ETFs I covered, because MDIV takes a multi-asset approach to high income. Currently, MDIV has a dividend yield of 6.12% and it casts the widest net in the search for income. MDIV selects stocks from a wide variety of sources that are U.S. listed as well as included preferred stocks and high yield bonds. Because of its multi-asset focus, MDIV comes with lower volatility than SDIV or DIV, while still maintaining a high level of income.

200-day volatility SDIV 14.97% DIV 12.64% MDIV 10.88%

Table data from ETFdb.com

The index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index designed to provide exposure to multiple asset segments, each selected to result in a consistent and high yield for the index. The index is comprised of securities classified as equities (20%), real estate investment trusts (REITs) (20%), preferred securities (20%), master limited partnerships (MLPs) (20%) and a high yield corporate debt ETF (20%). Each segment has its own set of eligibility criteria. Every security in the index is U.S.-listed and meets stringent eligibility criteria based on liquidity, size, volatility and yield. ~MDIV Overview

MDIV Overview

ETF performance comparison

In the comment streams here on Seeking Alpha, I have witnessed a great debate. On one side, you have those investors who like a lower yield with higher capital appreciation vs. the other side who is satisfied with a high yield with little to no capital appreciation. The following chart with a comparison between SPY, VIG and the three ETFs I covered in this article perfectly shows this dichotomy.

Yahoo Finance

Closing thoughts

In closing, for those investors considering ultra high-yield stocks, the data shows that if they have high short interest, a big yield and a questionable dividend, investors should run from those situations. If someone is really set on owning ultra high-yield stocks, I believe investors need to test look at short interest and run their own dividend sustainability test to help reduce the risk of owning a high-yield stock that could cut the dividend. If someone is looking for income but wants to spread the risk, investors can consider using ETFs, which help reduce single stock risk, but still help maintain income generation.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.