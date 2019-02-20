AMD's Stock May Jump On Higher GPU Prices

AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) stock may be about to surge higher over the coming weeks. Recent betting in the options market suggests the stock could rise by around 10% by the middle of April, while the technical chart indicates the stock could rise even higher.

The bullish optimism may be coming from signs that the GPU channel for AMD may be finally clearing out. A recent check on the website camelcamelcamel.com suggests that prices for some of AMD's GPUs have stabilized and, in some cases, have increased from their December lows. It would, at the very least, indicate that the supply chain may be thinning out.

What I Got Wrong Last Time

The last time I wrote on AMD on January 8, I incorrectly thought the stock was ready to drop to around $16. At the time, the stock was struggling to get above $21. However, the stock eventually broke out and went on to rise to nearly $25 following results. However, I did note at the time there was a chance that if the stock did rise above $21, it could go on to $25.75. Not the outcome I had expected but knew was possible.

Charts Are Now Turning More Bullish

Now, the technical chart is suggesting that the stock continues to rise in the coming weeks. The chart shows a bullish flag formation, indicating that the stock will continue to increase. Additionally, the RSI continues to trend higher and is very close to breaking a downtrend which has been in place since peaking at overbought levels in September. Should the stock continue to break out as the pattern suggests, the shares could go on to rise to $28.60, a jump of 18% from its price of roughly $24.20 on February 20.

Bullish Betting

The options for expiration on April 18 also suggest that the stock continues to climb. The $24 calls saw their open interest rise by about 8,000 contracts on February 20. According to data from Trade Alert, those calls were bought due to the trades being complete on the ASK side. For the buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to at least $26.

The wager is sizable and is worth about $1.6 million, based on the value of the call at roughly $2 per contract.

(Source: Trade Alert)

Rising GPU Prices

The optimism for the stock may be coming from the fact that prices for some of AMD's GPUs have stabilized or started climbing. For example, the cost of an ASUS Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB has seen its price rise from below $600 in September to $650 currently.

(Source: camelcamelcamel.com)

Even more surprising, the price of an ASUS Radeon RX 560 16CU 2GB has risen in price from roughly $220 in November to over $255 today. The rising costs of GPUs may suggest that the supply channel is beginning to thin out for these units, and that is positive for AMD's future revenue.

(Source: camelcamelcamel.com)

Analysts Seeing The Improvements?

Some of this optimism may even be spilling over into analysts' estimates. Just in recent days, there has been a minor uptick in consensus revenue estimates for 2019 rising to $6.85 billion from $6.838 billion. It is a slight increase for sure, but this has been the first significant uptick in those estimates since the beginning of 2019.

Data by YCharts

What Now?

For now, there at least seem to be some valid reasons why some investors and traders may be getting more bullish on AMD. It would seem, at the very least, based on the current setup in the chart and options betting that the stock could be set to continue to climb over the next several weeks as bullish momentum moves into the equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.