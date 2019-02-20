U.S. Silica Reports New Ways To Game Frac Sand Pricing

In addition, more mine idlings are expected, which will further balance the supply and demand equation for frac sand.

The company also highlighted a new trend of inferior local 40/70 mesh that could be replaced by higher quality NW 40/70, helping bring supply and demand into balance quicker.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) reported solid fourth quarter earnings despite swinging to a loss, which was mainly due to one-time impairment expenses. Of course, volumes and pricing suffered, particularly as it relates to Northern White, as inadequate takeaway capacity and lower oil prices slowed E&P's pace of completions.

In-basin pricing for local sand was stronger, however, and SLCA even pointed to a new trend of disappointing local 40/70 completion results, not the widely-publicized 100 mesh performance that has actually held up well against scrutiny, that could threaten the viability of local sand, and perhaps even cause Northern White 40/70 pricing to increase.

So, needless to say, struggling Northern White frac sand producers whose reserves are more skewed to the 40/70 grade type could be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. More importantly, inferior local 40/70 could likely have to be idled, letting the currently displaced 40/70 NW reclaim its original place, causing supply and demand between NW and local sand to become more balanced.

Industrial volumes continue to stay robust, are tracking U.S. GDP, and SLCA's last mile market penetration is now reaching over 25%. Clearly, last mile is a gamechanger for frac sand companies like SLCA because of the value they provide.

But for the purposes of this article, I would like to keep the focus on pricing. Even though last mile is changing the contract structures of frac sand companies, and is even making them less reliant on pricing, investors still can't seem to avoid fearing the worst in that poor NW frac sand pricing will crash SLCA's stock.

SLCA helped assuage some of these fears, and gave a few new metrics to gauge frac sand pricing by, which should help investors get their minds around where pricing is headed, which is higher. I appreciate the color SLCA's management gave on the call, and am more reassured that pricing will recover. As a result, I remain long frac sand players.

SLCA Offers New Ways To Guage Frac Sand Pricing

I have presented numerous scenarios on frac sand pricing and, in all cases, I still see relatively strong pricing over the longer term.

The reasons for my optimism stem from three factors:

1.) Robust frac sand demand that's approaching over 200 million tons per year due to new basins opening, pad drilling, and new slick water fracking completion techniques (which uses less gels and can therefore push more sand downhole).

2.) Last mile capabilities that SLCA now controls about 25% of the market with, which add strong value and act as a key component of contract negotiations.

3.) The idling of additional tons that is most likely to come, which will rebalance supply and demand (barring a sudden spike in oil prices).

In fact, SLCA mentioned that 15 million to 20 million tons have already been idled that are never coming back, and 10 million to 20 million were idled temporarily that would reopen or close depending on the pace of completion activity (takeaway capacity is needed).

Another 10 million to 15 million tons will eventually have to be shuttered, according to SLCA, if certain higher cost miners cannot hold out long enough for events like higher oil prices, or additional takeaway capacity to come.

Additionally, SLCA said that a new trend is developing in that 40/70 local brown sand is coming up short of expectations.

This could mean that the inferior 40/70 local sand will have to be idled, and more displaced 40/70 Northern White will have to step in to fill the void, bringing further balance to the supply and demand equation.

Another Way To Think Of Supply And Demand

But a new metric was thrown out by SLCA on their conference call to help investors game Northern White usage rates.

Basically it states in a straightforward manner that the direction oil prices head has a direct correlation to the rate at which Northern White mines are used. So, at $50 oil, 50% of Northern White mines will be used, and at $70 oil, 70% of NW mines are used.

I suspect this correlation is due to the fact that when oil prices fall to the $50s, for example, then newer basins with higher breakevens or inferior acreage are not viable, and see less completion activity.

I would also imagine that the pace at which completions occur, even in the more prolific basins with lower breakevens, would also slow at $50 oil, especially for some of the smaller E&Ps.

Risks

SLCA's balance sheet is not a risk. The company has only around $1 billion in debt, and has cash on hand for flexibility.

Earnings did suffer due to one-time impairments. Additionally, fourth quarter revenues were only $357.4 million (a sequential decline of 16%). But earnings should be back on track once new takeaway capacity comes online in 2019 and 2020.

Ultimately, completions could remain delayed if pipelines do not come soon enough, and this poses the greatest risk to frac sand companies at the moment.

Conclusion

SLCA reported a slower quarter sequentially, but issues like a lack of takeaway capacity that's threatening completion activity remain transitory.

The company did, however, provide investors with new ways on how to view frac sand pricing, particularly as it relates to oil price linkage with NW sand usage and inferior 40/70 local sand supply that could need to be replaced, which investors should appreciate greatly.

Regardless of those above caveats, I continue to believe frac sand pricing will be healthy over the longer term, albeit, in the short term pricing will remain depressed until new takeaway capacity comes to the rescue.

I have said in times past that as an investor, I am not worried about lower pricing, though. Due to SLCA's ability to offer a last mile service (and the best one at that), value is forced on customers, and overall contract prices, therefore, have to remain strong.

As a result, I continue to stay long frac sand players like SLCA for the value they provide to the shale industry, and see contract prices remaining healthy from last mile services alone, even though pricing should strengthen as supply and demand comes into balance into 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.