Tele2: Organic Growth Could Slow With Departure From Kazakhstan

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Swedish mobile and fixed-line telecommunications provider Tele2 AB (OTCPK:TLTZF) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be fairly solid as the company reported 24.7% revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. A closer look at these results shows that this is indeed the case as Tele2 made significant progress integrating the operations of Com Hem into its own as well as continued to grow its operations in Croatia. As is always the case, though, there were some things in this report that were not so good. Thus, an analysis of the company's results is in order.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Tele2's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Tele2 reported total revenue of SEK 7.122 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 24.64% increase over the SEK 5.714 billion that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating profit of SEK 950 million during the period. This represents a 34.94% increase over the SEK 704 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

Tele2 served a put option notification to Kazakhtelecom to initiate the divestment of its business in Kazakhstan.

The company received unconditional approval from the European Commission regarding its acquisition of a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands. This deal was consummated on January 2, 2019.

Tele2 reported a net loss of SEK 399 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares quite unfavorably to the SEK 461 million profit that it had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that the first thing that an investor reviewing these results is likely to notice is that Tele2 managed to deliver quite impressive revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. The primary reason for this was a merger with fellow Nordic telecommunications company Com Hem, which I discussed in my last article on Tele2. We can clearly see that by looking at Tele2's performance in isolation - the company only posted 3% top-line growth on an organic basis. This was primarily driven by an increase in equipment sales in Sweden and Lithuania. The growth in service revenue, which is the recurring revenue upon which telecommunications companies rely, only grew at 1% year over year on an organic basis. Thus, we can clearly see that Tele2's revenue growth performance was nowhere near as good as the headline numbers would appear to indicate. In addition, investors should certainly not expect the company's revenues to continue to grow at the pace that we saw in the fourth quarter.

In my previous article on Tele2 (linked above), I discussed how the company's Kazakhstan operation was the most rapidly growing one that it possessed. This does make some sense as emerging markets will usually deliver better growth than developed markets because they do not have every citizen already possessing smartphones and other mobile technology. Therefore, companies operating in these nations are able to deliver growth solely by signing up customers that had no previous service. This is much easier than relying on price hikes or taking customers from other companies, which are more difficult and expensive tasks.

Thus, it comes as something of a surprise that Tele2 has decided to sell off its operation in Kazakhstan as mentioned in the highlights. This decision becomes even more of a surprise when we consider that this unit of the business delivered 20% year-over-year service revenue growth and 65% organic EBITDA growth:

Source: Tele2

The company did not provide a reason for the sale of the unit, although it did say that it intends to focus its geographical footprint. This is a similar justification to what Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) provided for selling off all of its operations outside of the Nordic and Baltic region. In Tele2's case, the company appears to be entertaining a larger footprint as it is acquiring a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands and will be retaining its operations in Germany and Croatia. Thus, it appears that, for now, the company wishes to be a European-only communications provider. This would certainly explain its disposal of this unit as Kazakhstan is located in Asia.

It will certainly be much harder for the company to deliver strong growth without this market, given that the majority of its revenues come from Sweden, which is a very mature market. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Tele2 had total Swedish derived revenues of SEK 5.869 billion, which represents 82.40% of the company's total. This represents only a 1% year-over-year growth rate on an organic basis. The company saw even lower adjusted EBITDA growth over the period, as this was completely flat at SEK 1.718 billion over the course of the year. With that said though, Tele2 does expect the merger with Com Hem to improve this somewhat as it has identified SEK 900 million worth of cost synergies that can be addressed to boost its bottom line. It has also identified SEK 450 million in revenue synergies.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Tele2 reported that Fixed Broadband was its fastest growing segment in the Swedish consumer market. This appears to run counter to the thesis that we have heard from some other companies that consumers are switching over the wireless-only solutions. Nonetheless, the company reports that this unit saw revenues grow 10% year over year. With that said, it did see fixed-line telephony services lose 27,000 customers, so it appears that consumers are abandoning having old-school telephone service in their homes. We see this too in the United States in which many people have been switching from traditional phone lines to VoIP or mobile-only solutions.

With the departure of Tele2 from Kazakhstan, the company's Croatian operations are likely to be its main source of organic growth. With that said, though, this market does not have the same growth potential that Kazakhstan had. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Tele2 produced total revenues of SEK 518 million, which is a 12.12% increase over the SEK 462 million that it had in the year-ago quarter. The desirable service revenue category saw much higher growth though, at 14% year over year. This was driven by a 7% increase in the number of customers that the firm had as its unlimited services package along with an accompanying hardware bundle proved popular among Croatian customers. This is a trend that needs to be continued in order for Tele2 to continue to generate much in the way of organic growth.

In conclusion, Tele2 is generally performing well in its highly competitive slow-growth industry. The company's high revenue growth during the quarter was due to a one-time acquisition that will not be repeated over the coming quarters. Thus, investors should not expect to see similar growth rates going forward. In addition, the sale of the company's Kazakhstan unit will likely have an adverse effect on growth. It will, therefore, be depending on its Croatian operations and possibly acquisitions to drive future growth. Overall, though, Tele2 is a relatively solid telecommunications firm and could add some diversity to an otherwise high-growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.