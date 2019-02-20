Uniti And Windstream - It's For The Best

I own the shares of Uniti and yet I take comfort in the trial decision.

I knew it was a sale and leaseback and I warned it was a sale and leaseback but I didn't sell my shares (Doh!).

There have been five articles published on Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) since Friday. I am not here to add to the chorus of folks saying "I told you so," "get out now" or comment (too much) on the journey to date. I am also not here to opine on whether Windstream (WIN) files for bankruptcy (odds are high), the master lease with Uniti is affirmed (probably, with modification) or if Uniti will cut the dividend as a result (high odds and modification say this is likely if and when everything else comes to pass - in other words, not quite a straight line). I am here to take an unpopular opinion and explain why I believe it is so.

Don't you hate when you were right, but foolish enough to keep a position?

I do.

So, Windstream lost its case against Aurelius - pending appeal, of course. I thought the Aurelius letter was on point to both the company and its investors, with no shortage of gloating. Because I find it to be somewhat compelling, I reproduce it here in its entirety (emphasis mine):

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurelius Capital Management, LP, today issued the following statement in response to the statement issued by Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) on February 15: "There's no uncertainty here in my mind in terms of the outcome. … Obviously, we are going to win." – Anthony Thomas, Windstream CEO, September 14, 2018[1] "As I have shared my view many times previously and will share here once again, the only uncertainty regarding this proceeding is when the decision will be issued." – Anthony Thomas, November 8, 2018[2] "We still feel very, very good about our case, our position. We feel very confident in our positions and prevailing." – Robert E. Gunderman, Windstream CFO, December 5, 2018[3] "[M]y view here is unchanged. The only uncertainty we have around this litigation is timing." – Anthony Thomas, January 8, 2019[4] "[T]he Court concludes that [Windstream] Services' financial maneuvers – and many of its arguments here – are too cute by half." – Judge Jesse M. Furman, February 15, 2019[5] Aurelius is gratified by the decision of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. That decision found (among other things) that Windstream's legacy 6-3/8% notes due 2023 have been accelerated and that the new 6-3/8% notes due 2023 purportedly issued in November 2017 do not constitute "Additional Notes" under the indenture governing the legacy notes. Windstream's professed "surprise" at Judge Furman's well reasoned decision, issued after a multi-day trial and several volumes of exhibits and briefing, has only the modest virtue of consistency to commend it. We take no pleasure in Windstream's resulting financial predicament. Windstream could easily have averted it – first by not playing fast and loose with its noteholders in 2015, hoping nobody would hold the company to account, and second by settling. Instead, Windstream wasted an exorbitant amount – more than would have been needed to settle with us at the time – on an ineffective exchange offer and then on litigation. In our view, a management and a board with an extreme and unwarranted assessment of Windstream's legal case chose to bet the company. The company lost. According to its statement last Friday, Windstream now intends to appeal. This is welcome news for our fund, as it will require Windstream to post a surety bond exceeding $300 million. That surety bond will pay in full the notes our fund owns when Windstream loses the appeal. We are happy to take the surety company's credit over Windstream's. To noteholders who chose to play the company's game even after it had broken its promise, we wish you luck with your exchange notes. Between their dubious status and their OID risk in bankruptcy, we suspect you will need it.

Ouch, salty.

I look back at my writing on the subject and I am forced to wonder - why the H E double hockey sticks did I hold the position? I mean, I was virtually rooting against the darn company.

I stated on July 23, 2018:

Here's the thing (in my opinion) - the sleight of hand in the sale and leaseback (through an intermediate holdco instead of services) does not make it any less of a sale and leaseback. It is a maneuver designed to get around the covenant - services still pays the bill. As a bond guy, covenant games are anathema to me. As someone who is long both Uniti (UNIT) and WIN (WIN being my true beta position and much smaller than UNIT), I would like to see WIN prevail, but as an investor, I don't want to see it prevail. Quite the quandary. Yes, Uniti's lease is strong, and the assets are essential to WIN in order to continue to operate as a viable business, but in bankruptcy, all bets are off. Rejecting the lease wounds both enterprises. Modifying the lease could be in the best interest of both parties as it allows both to remain viable. A lot of folks bought into this seeing it as the same as CorEnergy's (CORR) lease with two bankrupt lessees. This is not the same. Those were necessary assets that were also a very small part of the debtors' expenses and obligations. The UNIT lease is a massive part of WIN's obligations and as a result, it creates a more contentious situation in a bankruptcy proceeding. Bottom Line: There should be greater resolution to this issue during the course of this week and as details emerge from court, volatility could increase as odds are adjusted. I am long UNIT, but not increasing my position until there is further clarity on the issue. I am tempted to sell out of the position to put a floor in the position as I do not see it jumping a huge amount on the outcome and the position could always be repurchased. There is no such thing as a slam dunk, and if there were, it isn't in this name.

If only I wasn't just tempted to sell the name and actually sold the name. If something is getting smelly, don't eat it, throw it out.

On October 15, 2017, I stated:

There is an old saying: If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. In my opinion, a breach is a breach and the length of time since the breach is somewhat irrelevant as I saw no "statute of limitations" on a breach in the indenture. Essentially, the US Bank response employs the duck argument. Their argument is further supported by the claim that management stated the structure was for administrative ease (possibly code for "dealing with those pesky covenants we agreed to"). This is why investors have to be patient, and leg into higher risk positions. There is always potential volatility and downside when there is litigation involved, and this situation is complex. I continue to believe that in the event of a WIN bankruptcy, the lease will be affirmed, but unlike the recent Correnergy situation, the significant cost of the lease (and the fact UNIT assets are carried on the books of WIN due to the nature of the spin) makes a renegotiation of the price - or attempt to renegotiate the price - a higher probability.

I got the situation right and the position ALL WRONG. As of this writing, my UNIT positions are down between 9-14% (on a price basis, total return will be less horrible (-2% to +1.5%) but still ugly. I dumped Windstream around $4ish (at a bit of a loss, but the position was small due to the outsized risk).

As an investor in UNIT, I must be upset by the verdict, right?

Oddly enough, no, I am not.

Honestly, I believe the outcome of the trial is right, I believe the outcome of the trial is fair and I believe the outcome of the trial is good.

Why?

As I stated on July 23, 2018:

the sleight of hand in the sale and leaseback (through an intermediate holdco instead of services) does not make it any less of a sale and leaseback. It is a maneuver designed to get around the covenant - services still pays the bill. As a bond guy, covenant games are anathema to me.

The judge in the verdict said it best:

Doing so here, the Court concludes that Services’ financial maneuvers — and many of its arguments here — are too cute by half. That is, the 2015 Transaction qualifies as a Sale and Leaseback Transaction because, in substance, the Transferor Subsidiaries sold the Transferred Assets and then, either directly or indirectly, leased them back; making Holdings the sole signatory on the Master Lease did not change those facts. In sum, the Transferor Subsidiaries’ use and enjoyment of the Transferred Assets walks like a lease and talks like a lease. That is because it is a lease.

Quack, quack.

Investors must be able to place their faith in laws, they are often what separates developed markets from emerging markets and analysis from unsupported optimism. Debt investors have a contract with an issuing company that states the terms of the agreement and bondholders SHOULD expect the company to live up to those terms. It is a contract. Contract law applies. Without these laws, you have nothing. Without these laws, we have decided that hope IS a strategy. At that point, we are no longer investors, we are gamblers.

Similarly, equity investors want firms to live up to their bond contracts, because that is what keeps companies for taking on massive leverage in order to increase returns to the equity holder (LBO retail is a great example - how has that been working out?).

I recall from business school (summary from Wharton School, which I did NOT attend) the Modigliani and Miller (M&M) propositions, which state:

The value of the firm is independent of the percentage of debt or equity in its capital structure (value). The cost of equity capital is increasing in the percentage of debt in the capital structure (WACC).

The first statement says that the choice of capital structure is irrelevant for maximizing the value of the firm. The value of the firm is determined by the left-hand side of the balance sheet (the assets) rather than the right-hand side (the capital structure).

The second statement says that the expected return of equity is directly proportional to the increase in leverage (debt/equity). The expected return of equity is compensated by the benefit of cheaper debt finance, and, therefore the Weighted Average Cost of Capital remains unchanged.

Now add "tradeoff" into the equation. Static Tradeoff states that if you factor in the costs of financial distress, there is an optimal structure such that WACC is minimized and VALUE is maximized. This occurs when the marginal benefit of debt = marginal cost of financial distress. So 100% debt is not optimal, because financial distress costs increase as your Debt level increases - and eventually, the benefit of the tax shield will be offset by the financial distress costs.

Here's the rub: Companies will often pass the point where the marginal benefit of debt = marginal cost of financial distress in order to increase returns to the owners of the company - the shareholders. Shareholders, in theory, have unlimited upside and want to increase the probability of greater upside. Bondholders, however, have very limited upside and therefore want to protect themselves from downside. This is the role covenants play; they are designed to curb the enthusiasm of shareholders and the management that (theoretically) serves them. Covenants (in bonds or bank debt) help protect management from themselves. I know you were wondering where I was going with that.

This is why, often unbeknownst to shareholders, the markets require covenants and compliance with covenants (that and this silly little thing called common law, which is the foundation of most society and financial markets).

Windstream violated the covenant (created a sale and leaseback obligation, playing into M&M by monetizing the assets and creating a financial obligation - debt by any other name...), Uniti was born of the violation and Windstream shareholders are now paying the price.

While no one likes to see folks lose money on their investments, I believe that it was necessary in order to help restore order to the market (the rule of law). It should help prevent companies from stripping assets away from bondholders in order to create near-term financial flexibility. While painful to some, it is a necessary verdict in order to keep companies from disregarding their contracts and getting "too cute by half."

That Aurelius will profit from a CDS position (although they never acknowledged it), is largely irrelevant. That they didn't commence action until two years after the fact is also irrelevant (as the original bondholders either didn't care or didn't want to upset the apple cart). Make no mistake, Aurelius is not the white-hatted cowboy coming into town to save it from bad things out of an altruistic desire for good. They came to the table to make money - the good is merely a by-product.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, CORR, CORR.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.