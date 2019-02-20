HEXO: A Small Pot Stock With Potential For A Large Move

The company has facilities they can expand into and the company also has distribution deals with various provinces and may be able to capitalize on their market share.

HEXO (HEXO) is a smaller player within the legal adult-use cannabis sector in Canada. Their production capacity is expanding significantly, however. Given current levels of capacity, along with a 35% market share in the Province of Quebec, the company is poised to see significant revenue gains. If the company achieves its goals by year-end, a goal they are on target to achieve, its market valuation should be ~$1.9B. The current market cap of the company is ~$1.1B, a valuation of 72% below where it could be. Given the success of the deals the company has lined up along with the partnership with Molson, the stock could see a significant move higher once the company has achieved revenue goals and profitability.

Along with the rest of the industry, HEXO's stock has been trending back upwards after the October selloff. However, I still see this stock as being undervalued:

Valuing the potential revenue

According to the company's 2018 annual report, HEXO claims to have some 35% of the market share of cannabis in the Quebec province. That is a decent foothold in one of Canada's largest provinces. The population of Canada is 36.7M. Quebec has 8.34M, ~23% of the Canadian population. Some 15% of the population of Canada are cannabis consumers. Given linear mathematics, that means HEXO has some 435,000 customers in Quebec Province alone. HEXO states they have distribution and sales agreements with most of the major provinces in Canada already. So, expansion into other provinces is a matter of process.

Given that, their production facility is now capable of producing 108,000 kg. of cannabis annually. The current wholesale price of cannabis in Canada is $5.20. If the company achieved its sales goals for this year, they would have revenues of ~$550M. With a 17% margin on the revenues and a 20-times earnings multiple, the company will be worth $1.9B. As I stated, at the current stock price of $5.38, the market capitalization is $1.1B. I see this as a substantial mispricing of the stock based upon the near-term future of the company.

But, that is standard with a lot of the cannabis companies I evaluate. A lot of times the company's stocks are off by large numbers when it comes to rationally valuing these companies. Cannabis is still in its infancy and it is possible that until these companies mature more and begin to see their potential revenues, the stocks will be mispriced. I believe we may be some time away from price discovery of more accurate valuations. Given the potential of the mispricings, I have found that remaining consistent with the metrics that I use is the best approach.

But, with HEXO, there is even more to the story. The company has a 2 million sq. ft. facility they purchased that has the potential of adding an additional ~100,000 kg. of cannabis a year. HEXO will be able to start producing from this space in spring of 2019, just a couple of months from now. And, the company just recently added the necessary funding with a C$65M debt facility with the potential to increase that amount to C$135M, double the original amount.

Also, the company has no debt. For a start-up company, this is a strong position to be working from. Outside of the potential of actually borrowing on the $65M debt facility, the company will not have to service any major projects with debt while they grow within the industry, an industry that is likely to expand far more quickly than most are perceiving.

I have read a multitude of opinions regarding demand for cannabis in Canada. My opinion is that there will be larger supply issues faster than most see coming. The demographics of cannabis in Canada are quite similar to that of the state of Colorado; 14.8% of Canadians consume cannabis versus 16.5% in Colorado (I expect Canada's numbers to move higher now that it is legal and more readily available just like what happened in Colorado). Given a linear and similar trajectory of cannabis consumption in Canada comparative to Colorado, with 1M kg. of adult-use cannabis projected to be consumed in the first year of sales, Canada will then need an additional 45% the following year and another 35% the year after that. That is a compounded increase of 90% over the first two years. While most of the major players within the Canadian cannabis industry have their biggest projects coming online over the next several months, HEXO has the ability to expand into the remaining portion of their 2 million sq. ft. facility as demand dictates. That is some latitude for the company.

Cannabis is expected to disrupt several industries and have a value of $500 billion in revenue. The industries, tobacco, liquor and pharmaceuticals, are all expected to see declines in revenue because of cannabis. This is the beginning of the building up of revenue to achieve the level of $500B. HEXO is very likely to grab its share of the market. HEXO already has a name brand product line up that has garnered 35% of market share in Quebec. Now all they have to do is build on that brand and establish networks throughout Canada.

The company has been losing money over the past few years (down $18M off of $3.9M in revenue FY2018; down $9.8M off of $4.5M revenue Q1 2019). I expect losses with these companies as they expand into the adult-use phase of their business. My expectation is that as the companies ramp up production facilities, there will be economies of scale that will eventually bring profitability. HEXO printed SG&A expenses for the latest quarter of $16M. This is where economies of scale will need to improve as the company and the industry move into full legalization in the entire country of Canada.

This is also the beginning stages of the industry where economies of scale, costs, and profit margins are not at the forefront of company earnings. While some companies have positioned themselves to always be the lowest-cost producers, I've not seen anything from HEXO that states they are breaking new ground in this area of focus. Eventually, I believe that will change. Also, I think there will be a time when consolidation starts to happen within the industry. The smaller companies may very well get swallowed or sell themselves to larger counterparts.

Takeaway

I like the position of HEXO given their market share in Quebec along with the future demand expectations in Canada. The company already has the necessary grow space to produce the products they will need to provide for future demand. There will be significant revenue increases for cannabis growers throughout Canada. They will all see their fair share of revenue and growth. HEXO is one of those that I think is positioned to grow into the new cannabis scene. I believe that all of the components of a solid long-term investment are there with HEXO. I am watching this stock closely and will be adding in shares at more attractive levels if the market gives me the opportunity. For now, I am broadly invested in cannabis across the board and there is no real need for me to diversify further. But, the discounted price of this company is tempting to me... very, very tempting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HEXO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.