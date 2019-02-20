Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHA) CEO Kim Ann Mink on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Representatives

Kim Ann Mink - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Han Kieftenbeld - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Feuerbach - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Operator

Mark Feuerbach

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Innophos' fourth quarter and year end 2018 results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Kim Ann Mink, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this call management may make or reiterate forward-looking statements made in this morning's Press Release regarding financial performance and future events. We will attempt to identify these statements by use of words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates and other words that denote future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that would cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risks and other factors that's set forth in the Forward-Looking Statements section and in Item 1A Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements made in this conference call.

Also I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call management will discuss non-GAAP measures in talking about the company's performance. Our adjusted EBITDA financial measure excludes stock-based compensation, currency translation, severance, value chain transition expenses, Mexico natural gas imbalance and supply adjustment charges, fair value inventory adjustments and M&A-related costs.

Please refer to our press release, the appendix of today's presentation and our SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is February 20, 2019, and the presentation for this call can be found on our website at www.innophos.com in the Investor Relations Events section. Any forward-looking statements we may make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements.

During the call today, management will be reviewing our fourth quarter 2018 financial performance and 2019 outlook, after which we will open the call up for questions.

With that, please turn to slide four as I turn the call over to Dr. Kim Ann Mink.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Mark and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. 2018 was an important transition year for Innophos as we executed against our vision 2022 strategic roadmap by building the critical capabilities that will transform the growth profile of the company.

Significant strides were made in advancing the multi-faceted strategic value chain repositioning initiative, developing innovative solutions that better serve our customers and enhance our position in attractive food, health and nutrition end markets and capitalizing on our value selling commercial model.

On a full year basis we grew sales by 11%, GAAP net income by 61% and adjusted EBITDA by 4%, all consistent with our expectations going into the quarter. Now in Q4 sales of $193 million were flat compared with the prior-year and the stabilized base business and pricing power were partially offset by lower nutrition sales resulting from our previously announced decision to discontinue a portion of low-margin nutrition trading business.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $5 million or $0.24 per share, which was 143% ahead of Q4 2017, due primarily to tax reform changes in the prior year. Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $30 million was up 10% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% was up 143 basis points as higher input costs were fully offset by the benefits of selling price increases and lower operating expense. Further, by remaining disciplined with the management of our liquidity position we reduced our debt and realized net leverage of 2.2x.

Now by taking actions to proactively manage near-term market dynamics, while advancing our key initiatives under our strategic pillars, we are entering 2019 with good momentum. Our priorities this year are to execute against these initiatives in order to pursue our vision 2022 goals and deliver long term value for our customers and shareholders.

Please turn to slide five. Now before moving on to strategic highlight, I want to note that despite the headwinds we faced throughout 2018, we achieved year-over-year revenue and EBITDA grow and importantly sequential stability across key metrics. Notably 2018 revenue grew compared with 2017 as acquisitions and pricing actions in our base business more than offset operations related issues and the discontinuation of select, low margin, nutrition trading business in the second half of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was up on a full year basis and was also sequentially consistent throughout the year.

With that, I'd like to take a closer look at some of the key achievements in 2018 under our strategic pillars, so please turn to slide six. In operational excellence significant progress was made throughout the year in advancing our strategic value chain repositioning initiative with the completion of a major milestone. This included the signing of strategic PPA and MGA supply agreement and we seed up the negotiated $20 million payment to offset near term value chain specific transition charges, as well as the long lead time environmental and operational government permit.

We also advanced the multi-faceted CapEx investments to increase the self sufficiency of MGA supply from the Coatzacoalcos facility and switched the Geismar facility to the new multi-source supply structure. The transition of the multi-faceted supply chain is expected to continue through the first half of 2019 with the benefits of the lower cost structure being captured during the latter half of the year.

Now we do remain on track to deliver adjusted diluted EPS improvement of 10%, which represents an estimated annual run rate of $0.25 to $0.27 per share. Additionally in Q4 we completed our Phase II operational excellence program capturing a total of $5 million of savings in 2018 across raw material purchases, MRO parts and labor, and planning and logistics. This did fall short of the Phase II operational excellence savings target of $9 million due to the unprecedented increases in freight market rates.

Now on to Commercial Excellence. Our commercial organization has continued to have success leverage our pricing power to offset input cost increases from inflation and higher freight expenses. We’ve made great progress in evolving our go-to-market, value selling model. We now have cross functional market segment teams in place that leverage our expertise across innovation, technology, marketing and sales, and a shift to a value based selling approach has enabled Innophos to more effectively understand the market and customers we serve. This has been key in supporting our efforts to capture price increases and in driving success with new product development initiative under the strategic growth pillar.

Now on to strategic growth, we remained focused on advancing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities that strengthen Innophos’s position as a value adding, higher margin ingredient solutions provider for high growth FHN market.

Now on the organic side, we do continue to deliver wins through our SPARC new product development program. These efforts leverage our acquired and legacy capabilities, as well as our cross functional commercial model. They also support our strategy to shift our portfolio mix over time to a greater level of higher margin, higher value, branded ingredients and formulated solutions.

So for example, during the fourth quarter we launched a new proprietary herbal blend for a well-known global consumer health company. This new product required specialized processing to deliver specific properties that support the launch of two new product forms; chewable and effervescent tablets under a well-known brand supporting the new health.

Our formulators also developed a custom blend of health promoting minerals and vitamins where children's chewable product launched in Asia by one of our global dietary supplement customers and finally, supporting the demand by today's active consumers for a nutrition derived from natural plant based sources, we launched a vegan mineral complex for a new dietary supplement for the sports nutrition market.

We also continue to actively evaluate M&A opportunities to drive inorganic growth that meet our disciplined and requisite corporate, strategic and financial criteria to strengthen our FHN platform. At this stage in our transformation, our three strategic pillars are deeply ingrained in the Innophos culture and highly interconnected.

So looking forward to 2019, our focus is on executing on the key initiatives across our strategic pillars, and by doing so, we are positioning Innophos to deliver improved profitability and realign our vision 2022 goals for sustainable top and bottom line growth.

So with that, I'll now turn the call over to Han. Han?

Han Kieftenbeld

Thank you Kim Ann and good morning everyone. Please turn to slide seven. Before I review the details of our Q4 financial performance, I would like to note key financial highlights for the quarter.

Q4 revenue of $193 million was in line with our guidance and the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA also in line with our guidance was up 10% year-over-year with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%, reflecting base business price increases that exceeded input cost increases.

We ended the year with a strong cash position, including $52 million of free cash flow generated in the quarter, which is triple the prior quarter as we received a $20 million nutrient payment and $23 million from the sale leaseback transaction.

Now let’s turn to slide eight to take a closer look at the quarter details. Sales of $193 million in the quarter were flat year-over-year as the 3% increase in the base business was offset by the discontinued portion of low margin nutrition trading business, which we communicated in Q3. Volumes were down 7%, while average selling prices were up 7%.

On a full year basis our sales improved by 11% versus 2017, reflecting the benefit of our acquisitions and proactive pricing programs that have offset input cost increases. Q4 gross margin was 15%, down 147 basis points from the prior year quarter due to the impacts from the value chain transition charges, higher energy costs and the write off of mining concessions in Mexico, and the action we decided to take as the mining rights acquired in 2009 do not align with our strategy. Excluding the impact from these cost increases, Q4 gross margin would have been 19% of sales. For the full year gross margin was impacted by the same factors.

Moving onto earnings on slide nine. Q4 net income of $5 million was 143% higher than the prior year due to tax reform provisions booked in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million was up 10% compared with last year, which included a Mexico plant maintenance outage. As shown on the adjusted EBITDA bridge, selling price increases offset lower volumes and higher input costs in Q4 and for the full year.

Moving onto slide 10 to review our performance by segment. FHN Q4 sales of $130 million represented 58% of total company sales and were down 2% overall, as the 5% increase from prices was offset by an 8% decrease in volumes, due largely to our decision to discontinue a portion of lower margin nutrition trading business.

On a full year basis the FHN segment represented 60% of the year’s sales, an increase from 55% in 2017. FHN Q4 adjusted EBITDA marginal of 15% was sequentially similar to the past two quarters, but 377 basis points below Q4 2017, due to continued increases in trade market rates and other input costs.

IS Q4 sales were up 1% as the 7% selling price increase was largely offset by a 5% volume decline. The IS Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% was significantly above the same quarter last year due to improved selling prices in 2018 and a favorable comparison from the maintenance outage effects in Q4 of 2017.

Other Q4 sales were $15 million, up 11% compared with the same period last year as higher co-product selling prices more than offset lower volumes. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% was up 90 basis points from Q4 2017.

Now turning to slide 11. In the fourth quarter net interest expense of $4 million was up $1 million due to higher average debt levels, along with higher market interest rates. The underlying effect of Q4 tax rate was 38%, higher than expected due to foreign exchange effects which have been taken out for adjusted diluted EPS. The Q4 rate normalized for these FX effects about 30%.

Capital expenditures of $13 million in the quarter were $3 million higher than the prior year, mostly due to the value chain reposition and manufacturing optimization initiatives. We paid $9 million in dividends during the quarter and maintained our annual dividend rate of $1.92 per share. Net debt was $280 million in Q4, down $1 million year-over-year as we remain disciplined with the management of our liquidity position. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.2x compared to 2.3x last year.

In December we proactively put an interest rate swap in place fixing LIBOR at 2.677%. This rate will be valid for three years on $150 million of our debt.

Now turning to slide 12. On a GAAP basis earnings per share of $0.24 was up 142% due to tax reform provisions taken in the prior year period. Q4 adjusted diluted EPS was $0.54, up $0.02 or $0.03 to 3% year-over-year as the high EBITDA contribution was largely offset by higher adjusted tax rates of 30% in the current year versus 17% in the prior year.

Moving to slide 13; Q4 cash from operations was $43 million and free cash flow was $52 million; three times the prior year quarter reflecting the receipt of the $20 million nutrient payment and $23 million from the sale leaseback transaction. Average working capital for the quarter and for the full year 2018 was 23% of sales.

Now turning to our revenue outlook on slide 14. Overall market conditions and the competitive landscape in 2019 are expected to be similar to 2018. Revenues are expected to be largely in line with 2018 revenue of $802 million and approximately equally split between H1 and H2. The underlying base business is expected to remain stable.

Positive year-over-year contributors to 2019 revenue are selling price increases with a particular focus on food health and nutrition, new product development wins and new business gains. These gains are expected to be offset by the discontinuation of lower margin average and nutrition trading business in 2018, lower co-product sales in the other segments due to efficiency improvements delivered from the strategic value chain initiative and indirect tariffs pressure from competition redirecting mostly technical grade product to international markets. We anticipate limited direct impact with our North American sales.

Now turning to our earnings outlook on slide 15. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 1% to 3% in 2019 from $125 million in 2018, with phasing in the range of 42% to 45% in H1 and 55% to 58% in H2. Positive year-over-year contributions to 2019 earnings are expected from selling price increases, margin contribution from business gains and new product development and the strategic value chain program, which is on track to realize adjusted diluted EPS improvement of 10% or $0.25 to $0.27 per share run rate by the end of 2019.

These gains are expected to be partly offset by input cost increases for raw materials and freight and higher costs related to Mexico energy supply shortages that are expected through H1 of 2019. The anticipated non-recurring portion is expected to be adjusted for non-GAAP purposes.

From a GAAP and cash perspective, the expectation is that costs will be higher during H1. The anticipated non-recurring portion is expected to be adjusted for non-GAAP reporting purposes such as value chain transition expenses and Mexico natural gas supply adjustment charges.

Capital investments are expected to be in line with 2018 to finalize the value chain and manufacturing optimization program that commenced in 2018. Average working capital is estimated to remain in line with 2018. The company expects its effective tax rate to operate in the 28% to 32% range.

With that I’ll turn the call back over to Kim Ann.

Kim Ann Mink

Thanks Han. And before we open the call up for questions, please turn to slide 16 as I highlight a few key points.

Although we expect to take some headwinds in 2019, our base business remains stable and we are confident that we have the critical capabilities in place under our strategic pillars to deliver on our promise to generate sustainable value for our shareholders, our customers and our employees.

Now in 2018 we made exceptional progress with the complex strategic value chain initiative and as a result we are on track to meaningfully reduce our cost basis as we move through 2019. Through our commercial excellence work we’ve established deep customer relationships that are supported by a cross functional, go-to-market model and insights driven value proposition and the strong commercial foundation positions us to continue to proactively leverage our values selling approach.

We also have excellent momentum with the SPARC program and expect to accelerate our rate of new product introductions as we move through the year. And finally, our M&A pipeline remains active and we are committed to pursuing further inorganic growth initiatives that shift our position over time to value adding higher margin ingredient solutions provider. We look forward to keeping you updated as we execute on our plan and continue on the path to deliver our longer term vision 2022 goals.

So with that, we’ll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Larry Solow with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Larry Solow

Hi, good morning guys, thanks.

Kim Ann Mink

Hi Larry, how are you?

Han Kieftenbeld

Good morning.

Larry Solow

I’m doing great. Can you just maybe give Han or maybe Kim Ann, just a little more color on the sales outlook. It sounds like you know price increases are sort of offsetting the calling activity in your base business and then there is a little bit of stuff in the other, in the tolling business that's impacting you and maybe a little bit of impact form tariffs.

But just on the base business, novel ingredients on the other nutritional businesses, are they still growing sort of at that 6% to 8% rate you thought and then maybe phosphates are more flat to slightly up. I know you mentioned price increases, but those seem to be more just a reaction to the higher cost basis. So can you just give us a little more volume look and you know what's driving the revenue.

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, so Larry this is Han, good morning. So if we look just at the past quarter, you know then I’ll talk to you a little bit about the looking ahead. We obviously saw the impact and we mentioned it in the remarks that we just made from the low margin nutrition. If you actually look and you ask specifically about the acquisitions, we did see volume growth to the 2% to 3%, but if you actually take out that particular fact and the decision we made, we are closer to 6%. So actually, so that's in-line with you know where we expect it to be as you mentioned the range. So that’s just a little bit on the background or information.

Looking ahead, obviously you know from a year-over-year comps perspective, we will not have that piece of business, and you also mentioned indeed there was a piece in the other segment which is the co-product sales due to the efficiencies that we are going to realize in our Coatzacoalcos facility that we will no longer have.

So we are kind of starting off from a little lower base if you will, that’s a way to think about it and then we are growing back. We are growing back our revenue and that’s why we said in line with 2018, but make no mistake there was actually underlying growth in both the phosphates and the nutrition portfolio to actually get us back to that same level.

Kim Ann Mink

And Larry, if you strip all those factors out, the company would be showing growth at the top-line just over 3%.

Han Kieftenbeld

Yeah.

Larry Solow

It seems to me that the mix you know of your revenue is certainly getting better, obviously right. You're intentionally calling out some of the lower margin stuff, which I know you did for a couple of years and then you had to stop it an I guess this is in relation to Novel, more Novel, and then obviously some of stuff that's also dropping off is the tolling stuff which I imagine, at the end of the day, the bottom line profit is not driving much of a drop.

So I'm just trying to struggle a little bit with why the EBITDA number is sort of, is it just you know – because if we – when we look back last year your guidance for ‘18 was $140 million and we are now in ’19 and we are only guiding to you know under $130 million. So I’m just trying to sort of gap the two if you will.

Han Kieftenbeld

Yeah, so if you look at this year’s jump off line, obviously sort of $125 million, we see obviously some margin impact from albeit small, from the business that we talked about in terms of that being discontinued, if you take that into consideration. The other factors are obviously, there is continued input costs and freight market rate increases that we factor in this outlook.

The other thing that is there, you know we talked about the Mexico Energy component, that is still you know sizable. It was in Q4 and we see that for now at least based on the best information we have, we see that for the first half of 2019, probably we're seeing to take stock as we learn more about that. But those are factors Larry on the downside that we see.

Now on a positive side, we see wins from NPD, so new product development. We see gains – business gains particularly in our nutrition portfolio, you know to make up for some of the discontinued business and then thirdly, we’ll continue to focus on value selling and the selling increases. Those are the three factors that we see to more than offset some of the downside that I just mentioned.

Kim Ann Mink

So Larry, to sort of summarize all, you know we are really providing what we believe is a realistic view of the year, given the fact that that we're aware of. We are really focused on controlling the factors that we can control, things like NPD, things like pricing, but closely monitoring those that we can't and those of those if you kind of think of the three buckets that are impacting us from an earning standpoint fees, Mexico Energy, the continuing increase in freight charges and those indirect impacts from tariff if you think about those three buckets.

So again base business, stable. We are seeing actually increase, but if you take away the – you know when you take away the headwinds, but those headwinds are real.

Larry Solow

No, that's fair enough. Just on the value chain initiative and I know you’re guidance, you have certainly more backend loaded, but do you start getting some of that benefit in ’19. I mean is there anywhere sort to say of that $0.20 to $0.25 you achieved X percent in ‘19 and you know the rest in ’20. It sounds like majority is in ’20, but is there a piece in ‘19 that you actually realize?

Han Kieftenbeld

Yes, there is Larry. So the way we are looking at it right now and obviously, we are going through this transition still in the first half of ’19, you know making sure that everything is lined up in terms of our storage, our supply chain with the new supply mix if you will.

What we expect is to see an effect and that’s what we factored in for this outlook right now, is for the second half, okay. So if you look at that number and you look at the $0.25 to $0.27, we factored in the second half component of that.

Now the one thing that we’ve mentioned before is always that you know we hold approximately a quarter worth of inventory. So that basically means that as we get to realize those benefits, it pretty much takes an average of three months the actually roll through you know the system if you will from the balance sheet into the P&L. But just to be crisp on the answer, the answer is that we factored in half of – for the second half of that benefit that we’ve talked about.

Kim Ann Mink

And Larry, one last item I would be add is just to put it into context, its taking the first half of the year to really optimize the new supply structure and hence the reason why the benefits saw more back end loaded.

Larry Solow

Okay, fair enough. And just how about lastly, I realize acquisitions are not an exact science. I imagine the queue is still very full, but just you know globally, can you give us sort of an update. I know you guys had targeted sort of I guess almost getting EBITDA to double with the sort of rate we are at today, and that by 2022 is that you know maybe a little bit pushed out now or is it you know – any thoughts on that.

Kim Ann Mink

Yeah, no I can start here. Our pipeline remains very active and as we’ve spoken about in the past, we are looking at target acquisitions that are really going to build on the Novel, and NutraGenesis acquisition, really strengthening that FHN platform. I can say we continue to be actively perusing our M&A agenda and evaluate opportunities, but we are disciplined and we look at our financial and strategic fit criteria.

With regard to our vision 2022, we are on track. We do remain on track to hit that $1.25 billion, which as we’ve discussed and as we’ve rolled out our vision 2022, $475 million of that would come from M&A.

So we do remain on track. That was actually when we put that vision 2022 out. That was actually looking at getting our first trench if you will of new acquisitions in the 2018 time frame and we actually bought those in 2017. So we still remain confident about that direction.

Larry Solow

Great! Okay, excellent. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Miss. Mink for any closing remarks.

Kim Ann Mink

Sure, thank you Michelle. I want to thank everyone for joining us today, and we look forward to keeping you updated on progress throughout 2019. Thanks again, and have a great day!

