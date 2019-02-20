My Final AMD Article - I Was Wrong

While AMD's stock is meaningfully overvalued, it doesn't seem to matter to anyone.

Investment Thesis

When it came to AMD (AMD) I was vaguely right on the facts. It did end 2018 with mediocre growth and it did offer terrible guidance. It never did become free cash flow generative. The facts played out.

But the market ignored these facts. Consequently, while I was right, my timing was wrong. Which essentially means I was wrong. No matter how loudly I argued that AMD was overvalued, the stock continued to show my thinking was wrong. Therefore, this will be my final article on AMD on Seeking Alpha.

Background

I will assume that you will have read my take on AMD previously, so I won't rehash my voyage against the tape.

I had previously asserted that if AMD didn't hit $9 per share by Q1 2019 earnings results day that I would call it a day on AMD. Although this "growth" story delivered horrendous Q1 guidance, investors thoroughly welcomed this guidance.

AMD - The Growth Story

AMD has a huge and relentless cult following. Most of its shareholders are gamers. Others simply got caught up in the buzz. And what AMD succeeded in doing tremendously well was in ensuring that its story was focused on market share gains. Now, if you read a lot of stock market stories this will sound eerily similar to the banks' crusade going into 2008.

Source: author's calculations, press statements

Presented above we can see the facts. Although AMD squarely focuses its "story" market share gains, the truth of the matter is that its revenues are simply not aligned with that a of strong and rapidly-growing company.

Moving on, many shareholders exhaled a sigh of relief when this growth story "only" published Q1 2019 guidance that its revenue guide was down 24% YoY. The story immediately ran along these lines: That CEO Dr. Lisa Su was lowballing guidance to make it easy to deliver a strong beat in Q1 2019.

Now wasn't this the same story which investors were going with throughout the whole of 2018? Investors kept arguing that AMD would surely post high 20%s revenue growth in 2018. So much so that I started to use these estimates in my articles, even on the eve of AMD's Q4 2018 results. However, when it boiled down to it AMD only posted revenue growth of 23% for FY 2018.

Free Cash Flow Reality

For the full-year 2018, we continue to expect annual revenue growth of mid-20s percent and to be free cash flow positive AMD Q3 2018 earnings call

I lost track of how many times throughout 2018 CFO Devinder Kumar highlighted to investors that AMD would be free cash flow positive.

In fact, the comment above was made toward the end of October 2018, nearly a full 10 months into the year. However, when it came to it, AMD's free cash flow was negative $129 million. Worse than in 2017, and substantially worse than the positive $13 million AMD generated in 2016.

Hence, given AMD's inability to forecast its free cash flow from October 2018 to the full-year 2018, I can understand why Kumar has stopped giving free cash flow guidance for FY 2019.

Shorts Got Burned Out

Source: author's calculations; short interest

The graph above is vindication that bulls called the AMD story right. Over time, the shorts covered their positions by more than 40%. And the trend does not appear to be slowing down, despite the fact that AMD is struggling to get reality to match up to its illusion.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As you can see above, compared to its historical valuation, AMD's present valuation is fully hyper extended. Shareholder optimism is higher than it has been for a long time. Many shareholders have strong hopes for AMD's Ryzen, while others are expecting datacenter revenue to offer some positive upside surprises. I, on the other hand, argue that all these facets and a whole lot more already are priced into AMD's present valuation.

Thus, it's difficult to objectively make any sort of rational argument on how any informational edge has not already been priced in to AMD.

Final Words

In a recent blog of mine, I discuss Howard Marks' concept of investor capitulation. How there's a surrender by investors in throwing in the towel when the share price has fallen to the full trough and reaches an all-time low. Additionally, how there's a capitulation by investors "when previously prudent investors throw in the towel and buy."

It's with a little tear in my eye which I conclude this article. Not because I was wrong. Not at all, I have been wrong so many times when it came to investing. And as my track record shows, through the ups and the downs. I'm still doing OK. But because I'll miss AMD shareholders' passion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.