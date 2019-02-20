Omega Healthcare Investors: Buy The Drop?

Omega Healthcare Investors pays a healthy dividend and shares have become more affordable on the drop.

Omega Healthcare Investors' share price has dropped lately, improving the value proposition for this healthcare REIT.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.'s (OHI) share price has dropped off in February on the back of profit-taking, potentially offering income investors another entry window into the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors benefits from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures in the industry. The company has a promising healthcare portfolio and covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. Shares are more moderately valued and are no longer overbought. Should investors use the opportunity and gobble up a few shares for their high-yield portfolios?

Just last month I penned an article on the healthcare REIT titled "Omega Healthcare Investors: Don't Make The Mistake And Chase The Stock Price" in which I recommended investors to wait for a drop before scooping up a couple of shares for their portfolios. The reason: Omega Healthcare Investors' shares were likely overvalued and overbought.

Omega Healthcare Investors' share price has dropped off in February after a really strong start to the year, which is good news for investors that are looking for a more moderately priced dividend stream. According to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, Omega Healthcare Investors is no longer overbought (RSI: 37.77).

Source: StockCharts

Omega Healthcare Investors - Portfolio Overview And Business Drivers

Omega Healthcare Investors is a large player in the senior-skilled nursing industry. The healthcare real estate investment trust has an equity value in excess of $7.0 billion and is one of the largest healthcare investors in the country. At the end of the December quarter, Omega Healthcare Investors' real estate portfolio included 924 properties, the majority of which were skilled nursing and transitional care facilities.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors Q4-2018 Earnings Supplement

Like other healthcare REITs, Omega Healthcare Investors benefits from an aging U.S. society. Demographic reality implies growing demand and higher utilization rates for REITs with senior-focused healthcare facilities going forward.

The more people rely on skilled nursing and living assistance in old age, the better for Omega Healthcare Investors. The fundamentals in the sector are attractive, for sure.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors has better-than-industry occupancy rates, and has had such rates for quite some time.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Distribution Coverage And Potential For Dividend Hike

Omega Healthcare Investors could be on track to hike its dividend payout in 2019.

The healthcare REIT froze its quarterly dividend payout @$0.66/share a year ago on the back of operator troubles. That said, though, Omega Healthcare Investors has since repositioned its portfolio and transitioned facilities from troubled operators to healthy ones. The REIT has also been able to maintain rather good distribution coverage throughout 2018 which in my estimation could foreshadow a dividend hike in 2019.

Omega Healthcare Investors' adjusted FFO-payout ratio has averaged just 78 percent in the last twelve quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Omega Healthcare Investors' valuation has become more affordable thanks to the share price drop this month.

Management has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $3.00-$3.12/share in 2019. Since shares currently change hands for $36.07, an investment in OHI effectively costs income investors ~11.8x 2019e AFFO.

My Strategy

As much as I like the drop in price (and increase in yield), I am not yet ready to buy OHI again. I am prepared to pay ~10x 2019e AFFO for Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend stream in order to improve my margin of safety. This puts my potential entry window into the low $30s. The drop is nonetheless a good opportunity for income investors with a higher risk tolerance to establish a small starter position in OHI and grow the position in case the stock price continues to slide.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Omega Healthcare Investors is vulnerable to a major downturn in the healthcare market as well as increasing costs and deteriorating financial health of its operator base. Weak operators suggest cash flow troubles which in turn could increase pressure on the REIT's distribution. Going forward, income investors have to carefully monitor the REIT's financial performance, operator health, and distribution coverage.

Your Takeaway

Omega Healthcare Investors is a promising healthcare REIT for income investors, long term. The REIT has a decent portfolio, the fundamentals in the industry are intact (aging U.S. population, rising costs), and Omega Healthcare Investors outearns its dividend with AFFO. In addition, a dividend hike could be in the cards for 2019 after the REIT froze its payout a year ago. The valuation and risk/reward have improved on the drop, too, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.