A Brexit Deal Will Come At The Eleventh Hour

In June 2016 a majority of the citizens of the United Kingdom voted for their government to tell the leadership of the European Union in Brussels and Frankfurt to, as the British would say, "sod off." While the vote was close, there was no question that the will of the people told their leadership to divorce from the EU and exit the union, post haste.

We are now coming up on three years past the date of the fateful referendum, and the British government has yet to carry out the will of the people. The British Parliament and EU remain at an impasse with only weeks to go before the deadline on March 29 for a hard Brexit when the UK's membership in the Union will automatically expire without provisions for the departure when it comes to a myriad of issues. The UK can divorce from Europe, but the nation cannot move to another location. Therefore, the terms for separation are of paramount importance.

I believe that the terms for a divorce will come at the eleventh hour, perhaps at 11:59 and 59 seconds, but they will arrive, and the UK government will satisfy its responsibilities under the 2016 vote. I further think that the final deal will lead to a recovery in the British pound.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound product (FXB) reflects the price action in the pound-dollar foreign exchange relationship and could rally once the British and Europeans sort out all of the nonsense surrounding Brexit.

Last week the Parliament said "bring it on"

The only battle that British Prime Minister Theresa May has won over the past weeks has been the vote to hold onto her thankless job as the leader negotiating with the EU over the terms of Brexit.

After rejecting her plan for the divorce that the EU had approved by an overwhelming margin, the Parliament sent the Prime Minister back into the lion's den in Brussels to try to work out a better deal with the Union's leadership. The EU had told both the leader of the UK and the MPs that they would stand firm on the plan they had already approved. Last week, to buy more time to work on modifications to the proposal, Parliament sent the Prime Minister another message when they voted not to extend the deadline from March 29. The Parliament, in a game of high-stakes chicken with the European Union, told them to bring it on when it comes to a hard Brexit which could trigger a period of economic and political chaos.

The EU does not want to set a precedent, but a hard Brexit is too high a price

Brexit is more than a divorce from the UK for the leadership of the European Union. The leadership must consider the other members that could follow the UK's example in the coming years when they do not agree with the political dictates from Brussels and economic plans from Frankfurt. Giving in on the demands of the British would set a precedent from both legal and negotiating perspectives.

With the deadline a little over one month away and the UK Parliament unwilling to extend the period, the EU is now in a position where they must decide if the price of precedent is worth the problems of a hard exit by the British from the Union. While the MPs in London are taking a hard line, the EU continues to sit with their arms folded rejecting any new demands or modifications. However, as the clock continues to tick, both sides will become increasingly nervous as a hard exit suits neither party.

Volatility in the pound will increase

The price action in the British pound has been signaling that a final deal on Brexit is bullish for the UK currency while a hard Brexit is bearish.

As the chart of the pound versus the US dollar currency relationship highlights, the British currency rose to a peak at $1.4413 against the dollar last April on a combination of dollar weakness and optimism that the UK and EU were well on their way to a final plan acceptable to both Brussels and London.

At the same time, the pound rose to $1.1526 against the euro. However, no agreement at this late date has sent the pound lower against the dollar and a little lower against the euro currency in a sign that a hard Brexit would inflict further selling on the British currency.

Over the coming weeks, we are likely to see an increase in volatility in the pound versus all currencies as the negotiating becomes hot and heavy because a hard exit is a worst-case scenario for both sides at the negotiating table.

Fade the news and look for buying opportunities

Bad news from London or Brussels that increases the chances of no deal on Brexit and no extension of the deadline at the end of March will likely send the value of the pound lower. Last week, the British currency dropped to under $1.28 against the dollar for the first time since mid-January following the no extension vote from the UK Parliament. However, news that some backdoor deals could cause more MPs to support an agreement lifted the pound back over the $1.30 level. I will be looking to buy the pound against the dollar on bad news and take profits on good news over the coming days and weeks. I do not think the sides will come up with a magical remedy and agreement until the very end of March at the deadline, so it is likely that the trading ranges in the pound-dollar and pound-euro exchange rates will widen over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, I will be more aggressive when it comes to buying the pound than selling the British currency as I believe the parties will eventually agree to fulfill the will of the British people under a scenario where Europe can still site massive roadblocks to any other member considering the same path as the UK.

FXB should be a winner after the final deal gets done

The most direct route for a position in the British pound against the other currencies of the world is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the futures market. However, for those who do not trade cash, forward or futures in the currencies, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound product provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

With $133.97 million in net assets and over 56,000 shares changing hands each day, FXB is a liquid product for those looking to buy the British pound against the US dollar. The tool does a reasonable job tracking the price action in the currency relationship. The pound moved from $1.2540 on December 12 to a high at $1.3252 on January 25 or 5.7% higher.

Over the same period, FXB appreciated from $121.10 to a high at $128.14 or 5.8%. One of the drawbacks of FXB versus the currency markets in the futures, forward, or cash markets is that the shares only trade during hours when the US stock market is open for business. Lots of volatility in the currency markets occurs during the European trading hours when there is no liquidity in the FXB product.

My bet is that we will see a deal on Brexit, but it will come at the very stroke of midnight on the final day to avoid chaos in European markets. The coming weeks could be a volatile time for the British pound which I believe will move higher in the aftermath of a deal that closes a book that started way back in June 2016 with the referendum that shocked the world.

