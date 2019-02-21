Is Silver About To Explode?

Brexit sent it over $21, and the issue is rearing its head again - USLV could be the perfect play.

The silver market is all about sentiment. Fundamental supply and demand analysis can be an excellent tool to find clues about the path of least resistance for the prices of many commodities. An understanding of production costs around the world can lead to assumptions about times when producers will trim output because of low market prices that lead to deficits when demand outstrips short-term supplies causing prices to move to the upside. On the other side of the coin, when prices rise to levels where producers pump their volume of output, prices tend to reach highs and turn lower.

In the silver market, these fundamentals are almost impossible to get a handle on as the metal's cost of production is an elusive concept. As a byproduct of copper, lead, zinc, gold, and many other ores, silver cost of production is often meaningless and an afterthought for miners who would sell the metal at any price or even give it away for a more attractive deal on their primary production.

For these reasons, and because the price of silver has a habit of periodically exploding to the upside or imploding to the downside, the silver market moves higher or lower on sentiment which is a potent force. Since mid-November, the price of silver has been making higher lows and higher highs with the most recent move to the upside taking the price to $16.20 on the final day of January.

Silver is a sneaky and snarky metal

The silver market can be devious. Silver is the kind of metal that sits hidden in the brush like a wild beast waiting for an opportunity to pounce. Silver loves to rise and fall to prices that are pain levels for longs and shorts to cause them to wave a white surrender flag and exit positions at what turns out to be higher or lows. The most recent example came in mid-November when the price looked like it was on its way to the December 2015 low and level of critical technical support at $13.635 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price drove more than a few week longs from the market in mid-November when it fell to only 22.5 cents above the late 2015 low. However, $13.86 proved to be a bottom for silver which recently peaked at $16.20 on January 31.

Silver is a sneaky and a snarky metal, and it appears that the market has begun to accumulate the precious metal, once again.

The market has been accumulating silver

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. Open interest tends to rise during active periods where markets are trending and fall during quiet times. In 2019, the metric has been increasing in the silver market which is a sign that market participants are accumulating silver.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the open interest in the silver market has increased from 176,159 contracts on the final trading day of 2018 to its current level at 220,822 contracts as of February 19 while the price of silver has worked its way higher. The increase of over 25% is a sign of accumulation and growing interest in the silver futures market. The all-time high in open interest was at 229,131 contracts in March 2018, so it is possible that the metric is climbing to a level where the market is becoming overcrowded on the long side which is a warning sign. At peaks in the metric, the market could run out of buyers if a significant trend does not materialize leading to a corrective move.

Gold says a lot higher for its cousin

Meanwhile, the price action in gold presents a compelling case for a move in the price of silver. Gold rose to a high at $1349.80 on the April futures contract on February 20. As the yellow metal approaches the 2018 high at $1365.40 and the 2016 peak at $1377.50, it could result in more excitement over the potential for a break to the upside in silver.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the yellow metal has posted gains over the past five consecutive months as it approaches upside resistance dating back to 2018 and 2016. A break above these levels would put the precious metal at its highest price since 2014.

Moreover, the silver-gold ratio is currently not far off its highest level in a quarter of a century. It presently costs over 83 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold. The long-term norm for the price relationship between gold and silver dating back to the 1970s is at around the 55:1 level. With gold at $1345, it implies a silver price at over $24.40 per ounce if the ratio were to return to its historical norm which means there is lots of room on the upside for the silver market.

While the critical technical levels for gold are not far above the current price, silver remains significantly below the technical resistance level that could lead to a break to the upside.

$17.35 is a breakout level

The silver market has been making lower highs and lower lows since 2016 when the price briefly rose to over $21 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays the bearish price pattern in the silver futures market. The first line of defense on the upside stands at the June 2018 high at $17.35 per ounce. Nearby March futures were trading at $16.10 on February 20 which is $1.25 or 7.8% below the resistance level on the upside.

It has been a long time since silver moved more than $1 during a trading session, but given the price action in gold, the potential for such a move is rising.

Brexit sent it over $21, and the issue is rearing its head again - USLV could be the perfect play

The last time silver hit a significant peak was back in July 2016 following the Brexit referendum. The volatility in markets following the UK's vote to exit the EU lifted the price of gold and silver to $1377.50 and $21.095 respectively. At $1345 on February 20 gold was only 2.4% below the 2016 peak, while silver was a whopping 31% below its 2016 high. The current environment in the precious metals market when it comes to the gold and silver prices compared to their critical levels on the upside could be the most compelling reason for an explosive rally in the sneaky and snarky silver market.

With the deadline on Brexit on March 29, the issue could have a significant impact on markets across all asset classes over the coming weeks. Moreover, silver tends to exhibit strength during March.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the price of silver tends to be strong during March over past years.

If silver is preparing for a vacuum to the upside, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product could turbocharge results in a market that is already incendiary. The fund summary for VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN (NASDAQ:USLV) states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

Source: Barchart

The most recent rally in the silver market took the price from a low at $15.445 on February 14 to a high at $16.12 on February 20 as the price of the metal appreciated by 4.4%. Over the same period, USLV moved from $72.87 to $82.28 or almost 13% which is around triple the price action in the silver market.

The leverage in USLV comes at a price which is time decay. The instrument's value tends to evaporate over time if the silver market does not continue its upward momentum. USLV often suffers from reverse splits that destroy the value of the ETN, so timing is a critical element of any investment or trading strategy that involves this tool.

With gold on the move, this could be the perfect time to turbocharge your portfolio with USLV. Timing is everything in markets, especially when it comes to leveraged ETNs like USLV.

