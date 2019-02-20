Jack In The Box: An Element Of Surprise To A Steep Discount

Trading with a discount of c.23% in relation to peers, the future upside potential ofJACK’s forward PE depends on a possible M&A deal or healthy same-store sales growth.

Not being the best among peers, JACK’s financial metrics, such as operating margin and net debt to EBITDA ratio, are expected to deteriorate further as a result.

Calls from dissatisfied franchisees followed, demanding the removal of CEO, higher expenditure for franchisee support and more transparency over the marketing.

Being among the top five QSR brands for burgers, JACK has recorded the worst sales performance for FY18.

Investment Thesis

Placed among top five restaurant chains in the US QSR industry for burgers, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in terms of market share trails larger players such as McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) and the Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN).

Compared to peers, JACK has recorded the worst sales performance for the latest financial year, which was followed by calls from franchisees to remove the company CEO and increase the support given to them. Meanwhile, more than USD1 bn of debt repayment is scheduled to take place in FY20E, pressuring the company’s already perilous cash flow position.

Against this backdrop, its moderately high operating margin and fairly reasonable net debt to EBITDA ratio are expected to deteriorate. Trading with the lowest dividend yield and highest price to cash flow ratio among peers, forward PE of JACK is adequately discounted in relation to the average forward PE of its peers.

Operating in an industry where consolidation is gathering pace, a sudden announcement of an M&A deal involving JACK could drive up its share price as the company has already put itself up for sale.

Source: The author; Data from QSRmagazine.com

JACK records worst sales performance in FY18

While c.51% of JACK’s company-owned restaurants were re-franchised or closed in FY18 (cf. c.46% in FY17), sales from owned-outlets opened for more than a year (same-store sales) grew at only 0.6% (cf. 1.3% decline in FY17). The result was a c.37.4% YoY decline in company-generated sales in FY18 (cf. 9.3% YoY decline in FY17), the worst sales performance among peers.

With only c.20.7% of YoY decline, the total revenue though was less impacted as only c.6% of total system-wide outlets were company-operated as of FY18. The rest were operated by franchises which generated c.48.5% of total revenue by way of franchise royalties, fees, and rentals etc.

Revenue from franchises partially offsets total sales decline

Despite same-store sales of franchises growing at only 0.1% YoY in FY18 (cf. 0.9% growth in FY17), revenue the company received from them expanded by c.10.6% YoY in FY18 (cf. c.2.2% growth in FY17). In addition to the increasing number of franchises, the higher royalty rates in FY18, averaging between 5 – 10% of gross sales of franchises (cf. 2.5% - 10.0% in FY17) also contributed to the growth.

In FY19E, JACK plans to open 25 – 30 new restaurants system-wide with the majority owned by franchisees - an aggressive plan as it has only opened 12 new outlets in FY18. Meanwhile, the discontent among JACK’s franchisees - who, in October 2018, even called for the removal of the CEO over the company’s financial restructuring - makes the target even more unrealistic.

Despite franchise-focused expansion, franchisee support wanes

JACK’s current CEO, Leonard A. Comma, took office in January 2014. From then, the operating margin of the company has improved from c.12.8% in FY15 to c.26.6% in FY18 as he implemented an asset-light business model, shedding the company-owned outlets while giving priority to franchise-based expansion.

Source: The author; Data from company financials of JACK

Notably, the margin from franchise operations has increased to c.59.7% in FY18 (cf. c.51.5% in FY15). However, at c.26.4% in FY18 the gross margins of company-owned outlets have stayed far below that (cf. 20.4% in FY15). With franchise support and other costs making up only c.2.7% of total revenue from franchises (cf. c.4.1% in FY15), franchisees have called for more operational support from the company.

Contribution to marketing fund unchanged, but advertising expense declines

Despite marketing fees made by franchisees remaining at 5% of their gross sales right throughout, advertising expenses as a percentage of system-wide sales have declined to c.0.8% in FY18 from c.1.2% in FY15. Accrued liability, created when contributions exceed the marketing fund expense, declined by c.25.5% and c.20.8% YoY in FY17 and FY18 respectively.

Source: The author; Data from company financials of JACK

Following a sharp decline in same-store sales and the departure of the company’s Chief Marketing Officer in September 2018, it’s not unexpected for JACK’s franchisees to have concerns on the marketing department. For JACK to move ahead with its strategic objectives, the importance of having an amicable franchisor-franchisee relationship is paramount as the company itself points out in its latest 10K.

If more concessions are given to revolting franchisees by way of higher advertising expense, more franchisee support and no reduction in SG&A allocation, the company’s margins are likely to narrow. Under such a scenario, the adjusted EBITDA which has declined c.7.2% YoY in FY18 could contract further in FY19E though management in their most optimistic outlook expects a 2.2% YoY expansion.

Debt ratios to worsen with over USD1 bn debt repayment due in FY20E

Even with the proceeds from the sale of Qdoba in March 2018 amounting to USD299 mn, JACK’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period have gradually declined over the years, reaching USD7.8 mn in FY17 and USD2.8 mn in FY18.

As a result, with re-franchising and restaurant remodeling partly funded from debt, JACK’s net debt to EBITDA ratio has increased to c.3.7x in FY18 from c.2.4x in FY15. With 600 mature restaurants getting either a full remodel or a drive-thru enhancement over the next three years, remodeling is expected to gather pace with additional straining of the balance sheet expected. Meanwhile, refinancing of more than USD1 bn of principal debt repayments scheduled to take place in FY20E could further deteriorate the net debt to EBITDA ratio.

Source: The author; Data from company financials of JACK

Poor financials among peers

Even though JACK announced on December 17, 2018, that it was exploring financing alternatives including a sale, its share price has declined by c.1.3% since then. JACK’s precarious financial situation is partly to blame.

Source: finviz.com

Despite the best gross profit margin among peers, JACK’s revenue growth for the latest financial year is the worst among its peers. While its dividend yield and price to cash flow ratio trail those of peers, as shown in the table below, the company’s operating margin, net debt to EBITDA and dividend payout ratios are not among best in the industry. With sizable debt repayments due, financial leverage is likely to worsen, further restricting the operational flexibility of the company.

Sources: The author; Data from company financials of JACK and WEN; Earnings Releases of MCD and QSR and forward PE ratios from Seeking Alpha

JACK Trades at 23% of discount to peers

FY19E consensus EPS estimate for the company stands at USD4.29. However, over the last two years the company has missed the EPS estimates in 63% of the time. The company’s forward EPS at c.18.8x trades at a c.22.6% discount to the average forward PE ratio of c.24.3x among peers.

On the back of the above reasons, I believe the stock is fairly valued even though the following two scenarios could counter a share price decline.

Overhauling of marketing could drive sales growth

JACK is currently in search of a new Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment could bring in more effective marketing to stop the recent slide in system-wide sales, a cause for the recent share price decline.

An acquisition target in an industry where M&As abound

Operating in the highly competitive restaurant industry where industry consolidation is commonplace, JACK, which last December announced its intention to be acquired, could be a potential acquisition target. In 2018, Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) announced its intention for further growth through acquisitions while Sonic Corp (NASDAQ: SONC) was acquired by Inspire Brands for USD2.3 bn late in the year. Any future M&A deal involving JACK could cause a sudden hike in its share price.

Conclusion

Operating in an industry characterized by intense competition, JACK is facing issues ranging from dissatisfied franchisees, high debt repayments and a leaderless marketing function. Additionally, in terms of price to cash flow ratio and dividend yield, JACK trails peers. Meanwhile, its moderately high operating margin and net debt/ EBITDA ratio are expected to deteriorate in the future.

Therefore, with a c.23% discount to the average forward PE of peers, I believe JACK is fairly valued. However, a sudden share price increase following a possible M&A deal or favorable same-store sales growth resulting from a marketing overhaul cannot be completely dismissed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.