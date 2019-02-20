AMD: Blockchain Rebound

A blockchain tailwind would provide another path for achieving my 2020 targets of $10 billion revenues and $1.50 EPS.

Over the last few years, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has ridden the blockchain roller coaster. The company never sought out crypto mining revenues, but their GPUs were used by miners to generate digital coins until the business collapsed in early 2018 along with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies.

The CEO still sees a future in blockchain processing requirements leading to a solid revenue stream providing upside to 2019/2020 numbers utilized in my bullish investment thesis.

Bitcoin Rebound

Along with the stock market crash at the end of 2018, Bitcoin plunged to nearly $3,000. The cryptocurrency is now approaching $4,000 following a strong start to 2019, placing Bitcoin above the 100-day moving average for the first time in 127 days.

The positive for AMD is that Bitcoin appears headed higher, potentially boosting cyrpto mining demand. A rebound would provide a tailwind for GPU sales toward the end of the year just as inventory levels normalize.

According to CoinDesk, crypto mining hardware giant Bitmain lost $500 million in Q3 after generating substantial profits in the first half of the year. The company has laid off staff and closed offices due to the crypto slump.

Bitmain is a prime example of how the crypto mining industry downturn has caused GPU suppliers Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD to take large revenue hits. Not only did these miners snap up large amounts of GPUs to boost revenues in 2017 and the start of 2018, but also they dumped the GPU cards on the market to crush demand for new GPUs with readily-available secondhand supply.

The question now is whether crypto mining GPU demand actually rebounds from basically zero to provide a tailwind for the industry. Remember that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang famously proclaimed to MarketWatch in August 2017 that the crypto industry was here to stay:

Crypto is here to stay, and the market will grow to be quite large. It’s not likely to go away any time soon. There will be more currencies to come, they will come from different nations…We stay very close to the market, and understand the dynamics very well.

AMD CEO Lisa Su took a more conservative approach to avoid the mining craze. During the peak cyrpto craze, AMD and Intel (INTC) were estimated to have lost GPU market share to Nvidia.

For this reason, AMD has seen the stock rally more in this last year and hold up far better than the large loss of Nvidia. AMD was correctly focused on taking long-term market share in the server and PC sectors while avoiding the cryptocurrency craze as much as possible with a focus more on blockchain processing needs.

Blockchain Impact

Going back to the revenue impact of the crypto mining bubble going bust in 2018, AMD predicted that blockchain GPU sales boosted revenues by about $160 million at the peak in first quarter 2018. Quarterly blockchain sales as estimated by AMD:

Q4'18 - 0%

Q3'18 - 0%

Q2'18 - 6%

Q1'18 - 10%

Q4'17 - 10%

Q3'17 - 8% (high single digit)

The company has the following quarterly revenues including the 2017 amounts adjusted for updated accounting standards.

Source: AMD Q4'18 presentation

AMD had the following net revenues excluding blockchain:

Q4'18: $1.42B - $0 = $1.42B

Q3'18: $1.65B - $0 = $1.65B

Q2'18: $1.76B - $106M = $1.65B

Q1'18: $1.65B - $165M = $1.50B

Q4'17: $1.34B - $134M = $1.21B

Q3'17: $1.58B - $126M = $1.46B

With revenue forecasts of $1.26 billion in Q1 and $1.59 billion in Q2, AMD is still set to see non-blockchain revenue decline. The company forecast the 2019 revenue growth rate at high single-digit growth that's likely understated due to data center server revenues underestimated in the forecast, but that's a different discussion.

Analysts forecast revenues at $6.8 billion for only 5% growth while an 8% growth rate generates revenue of $7 billion. Using the non-blockchain revenues of $6.22 billion, the forecasted revenue growth is actually closer to 13%. The core business is growing at a solid clip and a prime reason the stock has rallied back to $24.

The potential upside comes from a blockchain rebound by 2020. Without the wild crypto mining demand, the blockchain business could return to the $100 million quarterly clip. The additional $400 million in annual revenues would add nicely to existing forecasts for 2020 revenues of $8.2 billion.

Again, using the correct numbers get AMD to $8.4 billion on the 20% forecasted growth rate as Epyc server demand should surpass the double-digit market share in 2020. Some solid blockchain revenues alone would boost analyst estimates closer to $9.0 billion.

CEO Lisa Su made the following comments regarding crypto and blockchain to The Street following the Q4'18 results:

Markets can be volatile, and from that standpoint, the crypto focus introduced a bit of noise into our system. But, hey, I believe blockchain is an important capability going forward, and if you go back and look at our financial analyst day presentation in 2017, if you look at the long-term goals that we laid out then, that's still the same.

Clearly, Lisa Su agrees with our assessment that blockchain revenue becomes a tailwind by 2019 or 2020. In such a scenario, my previous estimates of revenues reaching $10 billion by 2020 have another path to achieve the goal.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the core revenue growth of AMD remains solid. Clearing out the GPU inventory in Q1 will lead to a strong rebound in growth in the second half leading to non-blockchain revenues growing 13% this year.

The stock traded in the teens for several months so now isn't the time to chase AMD at $24. Use further market weakness from a failed China trade deal or a Fed rate hike as the next opportunity to own the stock.

