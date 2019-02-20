3 Semiconductor Ideas Conducive To Income Generation

While we find the overall structure of the broad line semiconductor space to be less than appealing, there are attractive operators within that. Let's examine the three top names.

Intel is an example of a firm diversifying away from the PC market, but it is also a good example of the need to innovate effectively and execute efficiently.

Image shown: Intel's boards for BMW 2021 series production with Aptiv. Source: Intel investor presentation

Introduction

The broad line semiconductor industry is characterized by intense competition, rapid technological change, and frequent product introductions. The number and variety of computing devices have expanded rapidly, creating a connected landscape between suppliers and competitors. New market segments have emerged rapidly (smartphones, tablets), and constituents must continuously innovate to maintain share as traditional PC demand faces pressure. Though some firms may gain advantages via the combination of their manufacturing/test facilities with their design teams, we think the structure of the group is poor.

Intel's (INTC) shift away from a PC-centric business is a prime example of the aforementioned necessary innovation, though the company has achieved its diversification in part via inorganic growth with the purchases of Altera and Mobileye. Its revenue mix is now nearly split 50/50 between PC-centric and data-centric businesses, but the well-publicized relative strengthening of rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) amid Intel's 10-nanometer chip launch delay has investors worried over the long-term sustainability of its dominant market share position. While we point to Intel as an example of a firm effectively diversifying away from the traditional PC market, it is also a good example of the need to innovate effectively and execute efficiently.

While we find the overall structure of the broad line semiconductor space to be less than appealing, there are a few operators within that are attractive. As with any dividend growth idea, we demand a robust free cash flow generation that is well in excess of annual cash dividend obligations. A strong balance sheet is also a significant positive as it relates to the long-term health of any company's dividend payment. Let's dig into three of the most intriguing dividend ideas within the group.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) - Dividend Yield: ~2.8%

Image Source: Cypress Semi investor presentation

Cypress Semiconductor delivers high-performance, mixed-signal, programmable solutions. It generates solutions for Memory (~41% of revenue), Microcontrollers (~34%), and Connectivity (~25%). Its revenue by end market is as follows: Consumer (~25%), Automotive (~36%), Enterprise (~19%), and Industrial (~20%). The Internet of Things is an expanding market opportunity (Cypress MCUs, connectivity, and power management will play a role) for all of the company's core end markets. Increasing automotive content per car is expected to continue help driving revenue growth.

Cypress Semiconductor is focused on segments growing faster than the overall market, including automotive, USB-C, and the IoT. The company reports having ~30% market share in USB-C, and it expects the USB-C market to hit nearly $1 billion by 2021. Concerns over the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) market remain, and Cypress expects its memory markets to decline at a 2-5% CAGR through 2021. Cypress' target financial model has some ambitious goals, including: long-term revenue growth of 7-9%, gross margin of 50% (was 46.8% in 2018), operating margin greater than 20% (was 22.8% in 2018), and debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 2.0x (1.03x at end of 2018).

Cypress Semiconductor is expecting free cash flow generation to accelerate in coming years, specifically, it anticipates the metric growing ~2.5x as fast as revenue through 2021. The low capital intensity of its business will help it achieve such expectations, as capex is expected to be ~3% of revenue. It also plans to maintain a focus on debt repayment in the near term.

Here's what we say about its dividend in the dividend report, and as for its valuation, we think shares are fairly valued based on our estimate of its intrinsic value (see image that follows):

Key Strengths Cypress Semi's recent acquisition of Spansion has created a global leader in MCUs and SRAMs with ~$2 billion in revenue. The firm is expecting additional growth from its recent acquisition of Broadcom's Wireless IoT business, as it further exposes it to attractive macro trends in connectivity. Cypress has impressive market share in the USB-C market, and it is exposed to high-growth markets in the way of connectivity and MCU/PSoC, among others. We're keeping a close eye on its performance in memory, where it expects market declines at a (2%-5%) CAGR through 2021, especially after its acquisition of Spansion. Expectations for free cash flow to accelerate in coming years and a lower debt position have helped its Dividend Cushion. Potential Weaknesses Cypress Semi's business is facing multiple challenges. The firm is struggling to correct revenue trends in its SRAM business, but the addition of Spansion has inorganically helped its efforts. Its addition of ~$700 million in debt to finance the acquisition of Broadcom's Wireless IoT business impacted its Dividend Cushion ratio, but the company plans to use excess cash flow to pay down debt, which will impact its capacity for dividend increases in the near term. We're not fond of the outlook in its memory markets, but other high-growth areas should help offset this weakness as the company targets revenue growth of 7%-9% over the long haul. Execution risk is prevalent, but we think Cypress' dividend prospects are looking up.

Image shown: Cypress Semiconductor is currently trading at ~$16 per share, which is just above our fair value estimate for shares. We aren't attracted to shares at current levels, but we wouldn't consider them overvalued.

Intel - Dividend Yield: ~2.5%

Image shown: Intel's revenue mix continues to shift towards its data-centric businesses. Source: Intel fourth quarter presentation

Intel designs and manufactures advanced integrated digital technology platforms, which are used in PCs, servers, tablets, smartphones, automobiles, automated factory systems, and medical devices. The company bought Altera in a near-$17 billion deal that has enabled it to compete in new classes of products in its high-growth Data Center and Internet of Things segments, but competition is fierce. Intel's purchase of Mobileye positions it as a leader in the provision of end-to-end solutions in the automated driving market, expanding the reach of its virtuous cycle of growth. Annual cost synergies of $175 million are being targeted by 2019, but its balance sheet has been weakened. We love what the deal brings in terms of broadening Intel's TAM.

These two deals play a major role in Intel's long-term strategy as it continues to shift its portfolio from PC-centric to data-centric, and its revenue mix was 52/48 PC/data in 2018 compared to 72/28 in 2012. Intel's delayed launch of its 10-nm chips came at an inopportune time as rivals such as AMD are gaining steam, and it expects the launch to take place in time for the 2019 holiday season.

Regardless of any potentially transient weakness, Intel believes it has a virtuous cycle of growth as we move into 'the next Industrial Revolution,' or the Internet of Things. Intel's products speed up the connectivity of devices to data centers and the cloud while enabling larger amounts of storage at a lower cost. As more devices are equipped with such technology, demand for the same technology should increase on the data center end, and vice versa.

Management expects to deliver ~$4.60 in non-GAAP earnings per share and $16 billion in free cash flow in 2019. We continue to like the long-term opportunity at Intel, and its robust free cash flow generation drives its dividend strength.

Here's what we say about its dividend in the dividend report, and as for its valuation, we think there could be upside based on our fair value estimate range (see image that follows):

Key Strengths We're huge fans of Intel's dividend growth prospects, and we include it in the Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio. The firm bought Altera in a near-$17 billion deal, which enabled it to compete in new classes of products in its high-growth Data Center and Internet of Things segments, but competition is heating up. These two segments will be areas of focus for the company moving forward, and it expects to continue to allocate additional resources to the divisions as it cuts spending in the areas of software, PC, and phones/tablets. The acquisition of Mobileye further supports the portfolio transformation away from such technology. The firm's robust free cash flow generation will continue to be the basis of its dividend strength. Potential Weaknesses After considering the typical operational risks of a company in such a competitive and rapidly-evolving industry, perhaps the largest threat to material future dividend growth for Intel is its weakened balance sheet. As of the end of 2018, the firm's total debt load stood at ~$26.4 billion, higher than its total cash investments and marketable securities of ~$11.7 billion. We're not fond of $15+ billion in cash having left the balance sheet in the Mobileye deal, but we have confidence in Intel's free cash flow generation to maintain the health of the payout, a notion supported by strong free cash flow guidance for 2019 of $16 billion (was ~$14.3 billion in 2018). Integration and execution risks are present, and it has been aggressively buying back stock.

Image shown: Intel is currently trading at ~$51 per share. We think shares are fairly valued at this juncture but still have upside potential based on our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Texas Instruments (TXN) - Dividend Yield: ~2.9%

Image Source: ajmexico

Texas Instruments designs and makes semiconductors and sells them to electronics designers and manufacturers all over the world. It has four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless, and Other. The firm is a market leader with the broadest portfolio in analog and embedded combined, but it still has room to grow. Demand for Texas Instruments' personal electronics products has been somewhat volatile recently, but automotive and industrial demand has kept overall demand for its products relatively stable. We love its focus on long-term free cash flow growth, however.

TI boasts a diverse product portfolio, but it faces intense competition from a long list of rivals: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Freescale Semiconductor, Intersil Corp., and NXP Semiconductor, among others. Pricing pressure will continue across much of its product line-up, but we're confident the company can navigate the landscape effectively, as it has done so effectively for the past 80+ years.

Texas Instruments' capital allocation strategy is to grow, generate, and return cash to shareholders over the long term. Organic growth remains the priority for use of capital, and automotive and industrial R&D spending has led the way in recent years. Expanding cost advantaged 300mm Analog production will continue to be a focus. Looking ahead, Texas Instruments expects top-line growth to be driven by Analog and Embedded, which it claims are the most attractive markets in the semiconductor industry thanks in part to chip cost being ~40% lower on 300mm. This is a key factor in its free cash flow generating initiatives.

Here's what we say about its dividend in the dividend report, and as for its valuation, we think shares are fairly valued and may offer very little upside potential based on our fair value estimate range (see image that follows):

Key Strengths Texas Instruments' capital-light business model is the underlying driver of its dividend strength, as it results in strong free cash flow generation, which enables it to maintain a healthy balance sheet. The firm is a leader in the markets it serves but still has room to grow, and its rich 80+ year history speaks to its sustainability. We like its diverse product portfolio, which mitigates cyclicality to a degree and helps it combat the intense competitive environment in which it operates. Average annual free cash flow generation of ~$4.9 billion from 2016-2018 was nearly double annual run rate cash dividend obligations of ~$2.6 billion. Management is shareholder friendly, as evidenced by sizable dividend hikes in each of the past few years. Potential Weaknesses While a core part of Texas Instruments' capital allocation strategy is to grow the amount of cash it returns to shareholders, organic growth remains the priority for the use of capital, and automotive and industrial R&D spending has led the way at the company in recent years. Other uses of capital can also threaten the pace of dividend expansion, specifically share repurchases, which averaged ~$3.3 billion in the past three years (2016-2018) and peaked at $5.1 billion in 2018. Considering our opinion of the firm's valuation in that time span, we feel this may not have been the most prudent use of capital. Nevertheless, we fully expect ongoing increases in Texas Instruments' healthy payout.

Image shown: Texas Instruments is currently trading at ~$107 per share, which is in the upper half of our fair value range. We're not tempted by shares trading near the upper bound of our fair value range.

Conclusion

Our favorite idea from this group combines a reasonable valuation outlook with a strong dividend cushion ratio, not to mention a solid dividend yield. Shares of Intel are trading in the lower half of our fair value range, and it boasts a dividend cushion ratio of 2.4, which pairs nicely with its ~2.5% dividend yield.

The company is expecting only modest growth in 2019, but the combination of continued strength in its data-centric businesses, which generally target massive and rapidly-growing markets, coupled with the eventual launch of its 10-nanometer chip prior to the 2019 holiday season should help it return to more noteworthy top-line growth in 2020 and beyond.

We think the sell-off following Intel's fourth quarter report was overdone, even after considering the weakness anticipated in its PC-centric business in the year. Free cash flow is expected to advance ~12% in 2019 over 2018 levels, and this robust free cash flow generation drives our expectations for it to continue delivering a growing dividend moving forward.

