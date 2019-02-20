Great Eagle: An Undervalued Hotel Operating Company

Investment Thesis

Great Eagle Holdings (OTCPK:GEAHF) is a Hong Kong based real estate company, primarily concerned with the ownership and operation of hotels. The enterprise currently looks extremely undervalued on the basis of assets and moderately undervalued based on cash flow. When considered in combination with the fact that the company has a durable and long-term oriented business model, I believe this is a very worthy investment opportunity.

A Portfolio Of Hotels

(Image Source: Langham Hotels International)

Great Eagle Holdings is the owner of Langham Hotels International, a luxury hotel operator. It holds a geographically diversified portfolio of hotels operated under the Langham brand, including the Langham Hotel in London (opened in 1865) and The Langham on Fifth Avenue, New York. Among its other properties are Canada's largest hotel, The Chelsea Hotel, in Toronto and the recently opened Cordis in central Shanghai.

The company is structured in such a way that the majority of the hotels it owns are viewed as part of Great Eagle Holdings' Hotels Division (consisting of 11 hotels) though three hotels are also included on the company's balance sheet as part of its 62.4%-owned subsidiary Langham Hospitality Investments (LHI). Confusingly, most of the hotels within the company's Hotels Division use the Langham brand name though are not owned by the Langham subsidiary.

A number of smaller hotels are also owned by the company but are included in the balance sheet as development projects as they have not yet been opened. Upon opening these will likely be assigned to the company's Hotels Division. In total, hotel operation through both LHI and the Hotels Division is responsible for around 62% of Great Eagle's revenue and 38% of operating income.

Other Businesses

Operating hotels is by far the largest source of the Group's annual revenues, though investors should certainly be aware of some of Great Eagle's other businesses, especially as Champion REIT is the group's largest source of operating profit.

Champion REIT

Great Eagle is responsible for overseeing the Champion REIT, which it spun-off from its other operations in 2006. From the REIT, Great Eagle receives a management fee as well as dividends from the shares it owns in the REIT. In 2017, 28% of the company's income derived from the REIT was from management fees and 72% was dividend income. The Champion REIT mainly owns office and commercial properties in Asia. The REIT accounts for 21% of the entire group's revenue and the income Great Eagle receives from Champion REIT represents around 52% of the group's entire operating income.

Rental Income

Great Eagle also directly owns a small number of separate investment properties (almost exclusively in Hong Kong) including an apartment complex and an office building. Approximately 7% of Great Eagle's operating income and 3.5% of the group's revenue is attributable to these investments.

Development Projects And Investments

A small portion of the Group's profits are derived from miscellaneous investments and development projects. Within this division it earns money from "property management and maintenance income, asset management fee income and dividend or distribution income from securities portfolio or other investments".

To clarify, within Great Eagle's development portfolio there are properties that will be used in the future by Great Eagle (hotels it is constructing, for example) from which it currently receives no income. The other side of the group's "Development Projects" division is made up of projects for which it is simply overseeing construction or development on behalf of other companies. In these cases, it receives maintenance fees for the sites which it simply manages rather than owns.

As stated, a number of these development projects are ultimately transferred to the group's Hotel Division or the Langham Hospitality Investments subsidiary. The most recently opened development in this category is the Eaton Hotel in Washington D.C., designed with affluent younger travellers in mind. Five out of seven of the company's large development projects (as at 30th June 2018) consisted of hotels which were being developed, ostensibly for the purpose of being used by Great Eagle in the future. As these hotels are all in strategic, customer-dense hotel markets such as San Francisco and Tokyo, these projects have the potential to greatly add to the group's income. My estimate (simply based on the number of rooms in each hotel and number of new hotels prospectively about to be added to the group's Hotels Division) is that these new hotels could increase Hotels Division income by up to 30%.

As part of the "Development Projects" division, the company also established a US real estate investment fund in 2014, which it holds a 49.97% interest in. Its investments include luxury condominiums in Malibu, California.

Strong Fundamentals

Great Eagle looks extremely undervalued on the basis of assets and moderately undervalued on the basis of earnings.

Great Eagle's P/E ratio does not reflect a valid impression of the company's earnings as the company includes the change in "fair value" on its investment properties within its profit and loss statement. As a result of this the company was able to add nearly $540 million USD to its statutory profit before tax during the six months ended 30th June 2018. This has yielded a current P/E ratio of just 2.99x, which clearly does not reflect the company's sustainable earnings level.

It's perhaps therefore better to use the P/CF ratio to determine the performance of the company in this area. This provides a ratio of 11.8x, which is still a modest valuation based on the amount of cash the company is receiving annually.

The company's P/B multiple is just 0.38x, meaning that its market price is lower than the value of the company's net assets. There is therefore a margin of safety generated by the low market price relative to the company's intrinsic value. Investors should also be reassured by the fact that Great Eagle's main assets are very literally made up of brick and mortar (you can't get much more tangible than that!). On the basis of assets, Great Eagle seems to be available at a bargain price.

It should also be noted that the company's balance sheet is very strong. Current assets, valued at $1.89 billion USD greatly exceed current liabilities at just $1.23 billion USD. The company also holds the equivalent nearly one billion USD in cash. Almost the entirety of the company's non-current assets are made up of the properties it owns. For this reason, the company's book value is quite sensitive to property prices around the world.

Some investors might be concerned that the market values of the hotels (and other properties) owned by Great Eagle are equal to less than their book value. I would firstly tackle this concern by highlighting that there is already a huge margin of error based on a price to book multiple of 0.38x. There is some flexibility in terms of valuation; even were every property to be overvalued by 20% on the balance sheet, the company would still look attractive from a price to book value perspective.

I would also address this concern by highlighting that Great Eagle is very focused on buying properties at fair prices. For example, as part of its Pak Shek Kok Residential Development Project, it was able to obtain the lowest price paid (on a per square foot basis) for a residential site in the prime Tolo Harbour area. In terms of its hotels, it has acquired properties in areas which have a long history of high rates of compounding in property value (such as central London and New York). This should more than make up for any potential overestimation in book value.

Investors should also note that the company has been able to steadily increase its revenues over the years.

Dividend

Great Eagle is shareholder-focused and has paid a dividend for a number of years. The current yield is around 2.17%.

Why Has Great Eagle Been Overlooked?

One reason Great Eagle might be so undervalued based on assets is because there are investor fears that there may be a property bubble in Hong Kong.

This reduction in valuation makes sense for companies that invest only in Hong Kong but the degree of Great Eagle's apparent undervaluation looks irrational, in my opinion. A reduction in book price is perhaps valid for other real estate companies who are focused on Hong Kong, but not to the extent that it has occurred with Great Eagle, with a more internationally diversified portfolio. The fact that the company trades at only 38% of its book value indicates there may have been an overreaction to the suggestion that there is a bubble in Hong Kong property.

It's probably useful to compare Great Eagle with some other property companies in Hong Kong:

Sun Hung Kai Properties is a similarly structured property investment company (though not focused on hotels). It's price to book ratio is only 0.71x and this taking into account the fact that the company invests almost exclusively in Hong Kong.

Henderson Land Development Company (HLDVF, OTCPK:HLDCY) is also similar to Great Eagle in that it is a Hong Kong based property development company of a similar size. It also trades at below its book value at a multiple of 0.65x. Its investments are primarily in Hong Kong, so the currently suppressed share price may be as a result of investor fears around overpriced Hong Kong real estate.

Overall, it makes sense for Hong Kong property companies to trade below the current stated value of their investments if there is potentially a bubble in Hong Kong property. However, investors seem to have ignored that much of Great Eagle's property is overseas and that it runs a very successful hotel group in the form of Langham Hotels International. More precisely, the entirety of the Champion REIT is Hong Kong-based, but only three out of a total of 14 of the group's owned hotels are located in that region (i.e. 80% of the Group's hotels are "international").

Risks To Thesis

As with all real estate companies globally, there is warranted concern that the Federal Reserve's balance sheet reduction measures may cause some problems:

The proposed relatively rapid shrinking of the balance sheet by the Federal Reserve and other central banks would put a brake on the asset bubble observed worldwide driven by quantitative easing measures previously launched. -Great Eagle Holdings Annual Report, 2017

Nonetheless, Great Eagle has a very strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to invest in new projects should asset prices be hit by an increase in interest rates and the Federal Reserve's balance sheet unwinding:

At the same time, with our strong balance sheet, as well as a strong recurring cash flow, these will enable us to comfortably add investments in markets where asset values are suppressed. -Great Eagle Holdings Interim Report, 2018

Naturally there are also a few risks specific to the company. As explained earlier, Great Eagle is exposed to the Hong Kong property market through the Champion REIT. The South China Morning Post recently reported that Hong Kong is the world's most overpriced housing market. If this is true and there is a significant decline in property prices in Hong Kong, this might affect the rents received by the Champion REIT and consequently Great Eagle's profits.

One other company specific risk is that the company is run almost entirely by the Lo family. They represent a large proportion of the shareholding and management team of the company (the Chairman alone directly owns around 7.5% of the shares in issue, ignoring his stake in the Family Trust and through business interests). While in the past, the Lo family have been effective custodians of the company, investors should certainly be aware that the future of the enterprise is largely in the hands of this one family.

Catalyst For A Fairer Price

Investors will surely be aware that many apparently undervalued companies such as Great Eagle do often persist in being undervalued for a considerable period. Fortunately for Great Eagle, there is one principal catalyst which I believe may lead to the market's recognition of Great Eagle's true value.

I would suggest that the prospective opening of a number of new hotels (including two in San Francisco) and the resulting increase in income this will generate for the Hotels Division are very likely to attract attention for Great Eagle from the market. Ultimately it's quite difficult to know where Great Eagle's market price is going over the short term, but investors can be reassured in the meantime by the company's return of value to shareholders through dividend payments (which are likely to increase as the company's profitable portfolio of hotels, other properties and investments expands).

Over the long-term, I think Great Eagle's true value is very likely to be reflected in its share price. As the father of value investing Benjamin Graham once explained, in the short run, the market is like a voting machine but in the long run, the market is much more like a weighing machine (reflecting the fair values of companies).

Conclusion

Great Eagle Holdings owns a diversified and profitable portfolio of hotels and other properties around the world which it intends to grow strategically over the next few decades. In spite of this, it is extremely undervalued based on both its assets and moderately undervalued based on its earnings.

As a result of this, I would personally endorse making a long-term investment in Great Eagle (over the next five years or more). This can be done on the US markets through the ADR (OTCPK:GEAHF) or alternatively on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK:41).

