Assurant: An Unique And Shareholder-Friendly Insurer, But It Is Fairly Valued

Overview and Thesis

In this article, I discuss Assurant, Inc. (AIZ), which is a little followed global provider of specialized insurance products. The company has 2.4% dividend yield that has increased for fourteen straight years. But the unique aspect of Assurant is the company's enormous share buybacks.

The company has characteristics that many dividend growth investors seek including a decent yield, a P/E ratio of roughly 11.5 that is less than the S&P 500's average, good FCF, a fairly conservative balance sheet, good capital position for an insurer, growing dividend, and share buybacks. Assurant is pursuing a strategic transformation to reduce risk and capital requirements by divesting non-core business lines and investing in core business lines. But with that said, the market has recognized Assurant's solid attributes and the stock is fairly valued at best. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock and will wait for a better entry point.

Assurant Is A Global Provider Of Specialized Insurance Products

Dividend Power's Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on consumer staples, large-cap industrials, or utility stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. However, that has changed over the past 10 years or so as tech stocks and certain financial services stocks also exhibit similar characteristics.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large-cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years

A dividend yield > 3%

A payout ratio of 65% or lower

P/E ratio < S&P 500's average

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2

Although I have criteria to follow, they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis, I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria. Assurant meets four of the five criteria since it has a dividend yield < 3%. However, I decided to analyze the company due to the company's shareholder-friendly management and unique position as a specialized insurer.

Assurant's Core Business Is Specialized Insurance Products To Manage Risk

Assurant reports four business segments, Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, Global Preneed, and Total Corporate and Other. The Global Housing segment provides homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance. Through its Global Lifestyle segment, Assurant offers insurance products and services for mobile, consumer electronics and appliances, and vehicles. Its Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. Total Corporate and Other includes holding company activities and is not an operating unit.

The largest contributor of operating income is the Global Lifestyle segment followed by the Global Housing Segment, then the Global Preneed segment. Assurant's advantage is derived from selling less competitive lines of insurance and the fact that the company has divested lines that are riskier to price and require more capital.

Assurant Is Now A Bigger Player In Vehicle and Mobile Device Protection Plans

Assurant's multi-year transformation has positioned the company for growth. The company's strategy is to reduce dependence on risk-based insurance products and move toward more capital-light insurance businesses. From this perspective, Assurant has exited non-core businesses and has invested in its core areas. Notably, the company has divested its health insurance and employee benefits business in 2016 and Global Housing's mortgage solutions business in 2018.

The company has also acquired core business lines. Past purchases include the $243M purchase of Lifestyle Services Group and CWI Group that administer insurance policies on mobile devices, which is a growing market. In housing, Assurant has acquired mortgage-related businesses that provide asset management servicing, appraisals, and broker price options.

But the major transformative acquisition is Assurant's recent $2.5B equity and cash purchase of The Warranty Group in May 2018. This purchase greatly increased the Global Lifestyle segment's scale and size in vehicle protection and extended service contracts around the world. From a strategic perspective, service contracts and vehicle protection plans are not as lucrative traditional risk-based insurance products as the margins are low, but they provide predictable revenue and cash flow streams. Furthermore, service contracts and protection plans do not have unpredictable and periodic catastrophic losses.

Importantly, the acquisition has expected cost synergies and is also expected to be accretive to operating income. The larger scale and global footprint will make Global Lifestyle a market leader in vehicle protection and extended service contracts but also accelerate growth in mobile device protection plans. The purchase is also driving financial results by increasing net earned premiums in 4Q2018 by $645M in the Global Lifestyle segment. The bottom line should increase over the next several quarters due to this acquisition at a double-digit rate. But if the company is successful in increasing operating efficiencies a greater amount than expected, then there may well be positive earnings surprises.

Assurant Remains Shareholder-Friendly In Returning Capital

Assurant has a long history of returning excess cash to shareholders through a growing dividend and share buybacks. In fact, the share count has dropped approximately by half since 2008 when it was roughly 117M to about 59M at end of 2018. In 4Q2018, Assurant paid $43M in dividends and bought back $49M in shares. Going forward, Assurant should continue with the aggressive share buyback program. The company announced an additional $600M in share repurchases in a new authorization last quarter and there was still an existing $139M in the prior authorization. If the company realizes greater cost or revenue synergies than expected from the acquisition, then I think that the share repurchase authorization will increase.

Management has also been committed to paying dividends, which has increased 14 straight years sometimes at a double-digit rate. In fact, the board raised the dividend by 7%, to $0.60 a share, in 4Q2018. I expect that this long-term trend will continue into the future and it is likely that Assurant could become a Dividend Aristocrat.

Valuation

Assurant paid a regular dividend of $2.28 per share in 2018. Since I conventionally focus on dividends and their growth, I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8% and assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 6-7% giving an estimated valuation range of $88-176. At the closing stock price on February 19, 2019, of $98.24, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 56% and 112% of estimated fair value. This wide range relative to the current stock price does not provide confidence in the dividend growth model. However, the payout ratio has increased consistently and is near 40%, but at the same time, the dividend growth has slowed close to 6% suggesting that the stock is overvalued based on this valuation model.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 6.0% 6.5% 7.0% 8.0% $88 $117 $176 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 112% 84% 56%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations, Gordon Growth Model

From the perspective of current P/E ratio and the adjusted 2018 EPS of $5.80, the company's current stock price is trading above fair value. Assuming a P/E ratio of 13.0, which is near the average over the past 10 years, gives an estimated fair valuation of $75. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 12.0 and 14.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $70 and $81. These values are somewhat lower than the range obtained from the dividend growth model. At the closing stock price on February 19, 2019, of $98.24, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 121% and 141% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 12.0 13.0 14.0 Estimated Value $70 $75 $81 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 141% 130% 121%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 12.0 and 14.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 5%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $93-109 suggesting that the stock is fairly valued to slightly overvalued. But at the current stock price, much of the projected gains are already priced into the stock.

Estimated 5-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 12.0 13.0 14.0 Estimated Value $93 $102 $109 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 105% 97% 90%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

Assurant has characteristics interesting to dividend growth investors including good FCF, good capital position for an insurer, growing dividend, and enormous share buybacks. The company has undergone a multi-year transformation making it a unique insurer in context of its operating businesses' focus. But at the current stock price, the company is fairly valued at best and much of the projected 5-year gains are already priced in. There was a buying opportunity during the broad market downturn at the end of 2018 and early 2019, but the stock is up close to 20% since then. Although I like the stock, I am not rushing to buy it at the moment and will wait for a better entry point.

