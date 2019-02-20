What Does Dividend Mean?

To screen for lucrative dividend investments, investors can use simple metrics, including the dividend yield, dividend payout ratio, and the dividend growth rate.

Dividends represent a distribution of a company’s earnings to its shareholders. Companies pay dividends for a variety of reasons, but generally, it is a means to reward shareholders with a portion of the profits. Dividend payments reflect positively about the company’s profitability and help maintain investor’s trust. Commonly, companies will reinvest a portion of the profits in growth and allocate any surplus towards dividends payments to shareholders. The payments usually take the form of cash or additional shares in the company and are decided by the company’s board of directors, though they must be approved by shareholders.

Why Do Dividends Matter?

Dividend paying stocks have historically produced massively higher total returns than other non-dividend paying growth stocks:

source

On top of earning higher total returns over time; there is also a certain pleasure in receiving regular cash payments to your brokerage account without having to lift a finger. Most dividend-paying companies make payments on a quarterly basis, or four times in a year.

How Do Dividends Work?

When researching a company, it is important to recognize when they pay dividends. Dividend payments follow a chronological order of events (or dates) that are important to determine who qualifies for dividend payments. You should be aware of the following terms:

Dividend Announcement Date: Dividends are announced by the company’s broad of directors. The board determines the amount and when it is to be paid to shareholders of record.

Dividend Record Date: On the record date, the company reviews which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend payment. Shareholders who hold a particular stock on this date will receive a dividend payment. Therefore, it is an important “cut-off” date for investors.

Ex-dividend Date: The date on which the dividend eligibility expires is called the ex-dividend date. The ex-dividend date for stocks is typically two business days prior to the record date. If an investor buys a stock before the ex-dividend date, then they will receive the dividend payment. If they purchase the stock on or after the ex-dividend date, then they are not entitled to receive the dividend.

Payment Date: The company issues the payments of the dividends to the shareholder’s accounts.

What Companies Pay Dividends?

Large and established companies with predictable profits are often the best dividend payers. The most popular industry sectors for maintaining regular dividend payment records include: REITs, MLPs, basic materials, oil and gas, banks, healthcare and utilities.

On the other hand, start-ups and other high-growth companies, such as those in the technology or biotech sectors, will rarely pay regular dividends. This is because they may not be profitable and/or may prefer to reinvest in future growth to expand business operations. For instance, a biotech company in the early stages of development may need to invest its capital in research and development and may not have sufficient funds to issue dividends.

The most successful dividend-paying companies are often referred to as “Dividend Aristocrats”. To become one, companies must have managed to raise their dividend for at least 25 years in a row. They have historically been some of the very best performers of the entire market with 12% average annual returns in the past 10 years; compared to just 9% for the S&P 500 (SPY) index:

source

The reason for this outperformance is quite straightforward. Dividend aristocrats tend to enjoy superior fundamentals in combination with:

Predictable and consistent pricing power Lower earnings volatility Strong market positioning Competitive advantage Moated business model

Notable and well-known dividend aristocrats include Coca-Cola (KO), J&J (JNJ), Colgate (CL), and PepsiCo (PEP), to name a few. These are all excellent businesses with high margins, valuable brands, and sustainable competitive advantages - allowing them to keep on paying and hiking their dividends very consistently.

How To Invest In Dividend Paying Companies?

Investors looking for dividend investment opportunities have a lot of options. In order to compare different investments based on their dividend, investors can use simple metrics for an initial screening. The three most popular metrics include:

Dividend yield: The ratio of a company's annual dividend compared to its share price. It is commonly expressed as a percentage to measure the level of the dividend. Dividend Yield = (Dividend per share / Share price) x 100

Dividend Payout ratio: The ratio of a company’s annual dividend compared to its annual earnings. This ratio is also commonly expressed as a percentage to measure the safety of the dividend. Payout Ratio = (Dividends per Share / Earnings per Share) x 100

Dividend Growth Rate: The rate at which the dividend is increased annually. The growth rate is expressed as an annualized percentage rate of growth. Dividend Growth = (New Dividend - Old Dividend) / Old Dividend x 100

The three above metrics should be evaluated together and not in isolation. As an example, a high dividend yield may seem attractive, but if it comes with a dangerously high payout ratio, the company may be overpaying shareholders and destroying the company’s value along the way. Similarly, a high-yielding company may not be as appealing as a lower yielding company if the latter is enjoying a much greater dividend growth rate. Therefore, it is important to find a good balance between dividend yield, payout ratio and growth rate.

Companies that are consistently able to grow their dividend are particularly popular because they have historically outperformed most other dividend-paying companies. If you were to compare a stock with a flat 10% dividend yield with one that pays only 5% but grows at 5% every year, it would take only 15 years for the lower yielding company to catch up and start generating greater income than the flat 10%:

Source: Author’s work

One notable example of a popular dividend growth stock on Seeking Alpha is Realty Income (O), a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a 25-year long track record of dividend increases with no interruption.

source

Currently, Realty Income pays a close to 4% dividend yield, has a safe 82% payout ratio, and is anticipated to keep growing its dividend at ~4% per year. Realty Income is one example of a successful dividend paying REIT among many others. If you think REITs are the right investment vehicle for you, you should read up more on the most recent REIT opportunities presented on Seeking Alpha here, or here for general dividend investment ideas.

If you are a serious REIT Investor, consider joining High Yield Landlord - Seeking Alpha's #1 ranked real estate investment newsletter. We provide a comprehensive service dedicated to uncovering high yielding stocks of undervalued real estate companies. Subscription includes: Access to a real-money portfolio funded with $55,000 currently yielding ~8%. Timely BUY & SELL alerts sent to your email for simple portfolio emulation. A wealth of market intelligence on REIT opportunities. If you are looking for the newest and most profitable real estate opportunities, you have come to the right place. For more info, click HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.