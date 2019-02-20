KIO: A Barbelled Bond And Loan Fund With Impressive Alpha

We like the fund as well due to its flexibility and comfort around allocating to both sub-sectors of high yield debt.

Recently we published our high yield sector update and had KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) as one of our fund picks on the basis of our three-legged stool set of metrics of valuation, yield and alpha. KIO is a fund that has been on our radar for some time, but we had not yet written it up in an article - so here goes.

KIO is a fund that invests across high yield debt. It's actually quite a difficult one to fit into our sector taxonomy, which splits high yield debt into limited duration, high yield and loans, because the fund invests across all three spaces. In its latest report the fund shows a higher allocation to loans than to high yield bonds as well as a sprinkling of preferred stock.

The fund began trading in 2013, and it currently has $480m of managed assets with a portfolio duration of 2.6. Top sector allocations of the fund are commercial services, metals and mining and healthcare with 90% of managed assets invested in the US.

Overall, we like the fund due to its historic ability to outperform the sector, its still decent valuations and apparent comfort and flexibility in allocating to both parts of the high-yield debt space which should come in handy as we approach the end of the leverage cycle.

Strategic View

KIO (in blue below) has three distinct performance periods, which we can see in the chart. Very early on, right after inception the fund drops about 10%, underperforming the sector by about this amount, most likely because of the usual premium fund issuance dynamic. After that and until about 2016 the fund's performance is uninspiring as it performs in line with the high-yield bond ETF benchmark JNK (in red). After that, however, the fund powers ahead, strongly beating the benchmark and outperforming nearly all sector funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

This is what the total return table looks like for the sector - KIO is sporting the best 3Y total return and second-best 5Y total return.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

This is one of our favorite charts as it crystallizes how KIO has done relative to the sector. It plots the fund's excess return on a 1Y rolling basis over the sector. It's a very impressive metric - the chart basically tells us that KIO has very rarely underperformed the sector on a 1Y basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Tactical View

Our tactical view is mostly informed by various valuation indicators. This is because you can buy the right fund but at the wrong time, i.e. when that fund is very expensive and offers less potential for outperformance.

The table below offers a snapshot of some of our metrics and is sorted by a subset of these metrics.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Our observations are:

The absolute discount at -7.3% is below the sector average, although in relative terms the discount is at the 73th percentile and a 0.5 Z-score, both of which are above the sector average, so the picture is a bit mixed here.

The relative discounts echo the short-term 14-day RSI indicator, which is quite high at 84, possibly pointing to a short-term overbought position of the fund.

The absolute yield of the fund is 2% above the sector average, while the yield percentile at 36% looks on the low side but compares favorably to a 26% sector average. This suggests that the fund's yield has held up a bit better than that of other funds. This is most likely explained by the combination of the fund's stable distribution rate as well as still-depressed price

In summary, the valuations are still decent if not stellar. In absolute terms the discount and yield are attractive, although in relative terms (i.e. relative to the fund's own history) the picture is somewhat less appealing.

Portfolio View

No sound investment portfolio consists of a single fund, so in this section we review how this fund could fit into a broader allocation.

The current 1Y price volatility of the fund matches the sector average while the NAV volatility is a bit below the sector average. There have been periods, however, when the fund price volatility has exceeded the sector average, particularly in 2018.

The fund's empirical NAV duration profile (which incorporate all drivers of the fund's price as a function of interest rate changes) has varied through its history, but the current duration is close to the high, although still well below that of other funds owing to the significant allocation to loans.

Benchmark JNK correlation is 10% below average so the fund behaves in a somewhat more idiosyncratic way. This is most likely an artifact of the fund being balanced between loans and bonds.

The fund's beta to JNK is relatively high at around 1 despite the loan position, which most likely speaks to the wider spread assets held by the fund relative to other funds in the sector.

The 1Y drawdown of the fund is quite high at -18% vs -13% for the sector average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

In summary, on a portfolio basis the fund does appear to be taking more risk relative to the sector. This explains the high beta and the high drawdown. At the moment its volatility is not excessive, but historically at times it has tended to move sharply higher above the sector average.

For yield-focused investors, our favorite metric is Yield-To-Risk, which is just the past past-1Y distribution rate divided by 1Y price volatility. KIO sits in the top third of funds on this metric. A point of caution is that while the fund has not cut its distribution, its NII has moved below its distribution in the latest report. This has happened before without the fund making distribution cuts, so a future cut is not a given.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

We are of two minds on the high loan allocation of the fund. In case of a turn in the market and significant stress in high yield debt, the loan holding of the fund should see higher recoveries, all else equal, which would protect the fund than if the same secured positions were held in unsecured bond form. On the other hand, the loan holding will not benefit from sharply lower interest rates, which we would expect in case of distress. This is a small point, however, and an artifact of the overall flexibility that the fund has taken advantage of to outperform the sector in a consistent manner.

Conclusion

The high yield sector has snapped back from its December sell-off owing both to a fall in interest rates as well as credit spreads. KIO is a fund that screened well on our last sector update, so this week we took the opportunity to dig a bit deeper. On balance the fund looks attractive to us, with impressive returns relative to the sector, suggesting its managers are able to generate alpha. Its valuations are still OK if not outright enticing, while its volatility and correlation profile suggests the fund takes a bit more risk than the sector average, so some care should be taken around portfolio construction. One chief feature that appeals to us is the fund's equal weighting to loans and bonds, which gives the fund maximum flexibility to rotate among these two sub-sectors of high-yield debt, something that could prove very valuable as we approach an end to the current leverage cycle.

Thanks for reading. In the coming weeks we plan to launch Systematic Income - our Marketplace service on this platform. In addition to detailed analytics of CEF funds and sectors, frequent tactical screens and ideas, we plan to publish and discuss regular updates and performance of systematic fund strategies. We hope you can join us.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.