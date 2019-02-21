Another Pair Of Preferred Stocks About To Rip Higher, Yield 9.8% From Costamare

CMRE-E is very mispriced relative to competitor Seaspan preferred G (SSW-G). CMRE-E would have to trade at $26.45 to have an equivalent yield; $3.90 higher from its current price of $22.65.

We believe that CMRE-D and CMRE-E will both almost certainly rally, potentially more than 10% in 6 weeks.

Recently, we published an article on a similar situation with 2 GasLog Partners preferred stocks. Both preferred stocks rallied around 10% in just 2 weeks as PFF finished selling.

They have been held down in price due to major selling by the large iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (symbol PFF).

This article focuses on the very strong likelihood of a quick and sharp move higher in the price of 2 Costamare preferred stocks CMRE-D and CMRE-E.

Co-produced with Preferred Stock Trader and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

Introduction

In our article today, we highlight a new opportunity in the preferred stock space, similar to our recent alerts for the Washington Prime Group (WPG) preferred stock (here) and GLOP preferred (here). This new opportunity is also the result of the large Preferred Stock ETF the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) having to re-balance its portfolio. PFF has been dumping its holdings of the preferred stocks of Costamare (CMRE), opening the door for a unique buying opportunity. We are recommending today 2 preferred stocks:

Costamare, Inc., 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CMRE.PD) - Yield 9.8% Costamare, Inc., 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CMRE.PE) - Yield 9.8%.

Note that the Costamare, Inc., 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CMRE.PC) - Yield 9.6% is also very attractive, but the upside potential is slightly less than the D and the E series.

Source: Company website

Briefly About Costamare

Costamare is in the business of leasing containerships. It is a family-controlled company with the Konstantakopoulos family owning a majority of the common shares. Like many shipping companies, CMRE is headquartered outside of the U.S., in this case in Monaco. CMRE is the second largest containership leasing company next to Seaspan (SSW). There will be more about Costamare later in other sections of this article.

Costamare Preferred Stocks

Costamare has 4 preferred stocks outstanding, the preferred series B (CMRE-B), series C (CMRE-C), series D (CMRE-D) and series E (CMRE-E). All 4 are cumulative, perpetual, fixed-rate preferred stocks that pay qualified dividends. Quarterly ex-dividends are on January 11th, April 11th, July 11th, and October 11th. Below are the metrics of each CMRE preferred stock plus a Seaspan preferred stock.

Costamare Preferred Stock Metrics

Source: Author

As can be seen from the above chart, CMRE-E is the superior preferred stock in relation to the other CMRE preferred stocks on both a current yield basis as well as having the longest time until it can be called. This is not surprising, given that CMRE-E is the issue that the large PFF ETF has been selling, clearing out of its total position. PFF's position in CMRE-E was around 560,000 shares on November 8th, 2018. Prior to that, CMRE-E only traded about 20,000 shares per day, so this is a large quantity of shares to unload when the stock does not trade with much volume.

Why is PFF changing the index it tracks? This new index seems to allocate more weight to "convertible preferred stocks" and "baby bonds", and therefore, PFF has to sell some of its non-convertible preferred stocks to make the switch.

Like many preferred stocks, CMRE-E was hit hard by the large sell-off in latter 2018 but has not rebounded to the extent that most other preferred stocks have. We believe this is due to the selling pressure coming from PFF. Now that this selling pressure is finished, we believe that CMRE-E will quickly move much higher in price and back in line with where it once traded relative to other preferred stocks.

As can be seen from the chart, CMRE-E currently has a very attractive qualified (tax advantaged) yield of 9.88%, which provides an after-tax yield that is equivalent to a bond or an "ordinary dividend" paying stock that yields 12.33% for those at the 32% marginal tax rate.

*Note: Sometimes, qualified dividend payers such as CMRE may need to categorize a portion, or all, of their dividends as "return of capital", and we cannot predict the categorization of 2019.

What is interesting from the chart is how the selling of CMRE-E has also held down the price of CMRE-D, almost to the same extent, yet CMRE-B seems to have been less affected. If CMRE-E simply traded at the same yield as CMRE-B, it would trade at $24.75, $2.10 per share higher than its current price. So, CMRE-E and CMRE-D are both extraordinarily mispriced relative to CMRE-B. There is no fundamental reason for CMRE-E/D to trade at such a discount to CMRE-B.

CMRE-E Versus SSW-G

CMRE and SSW have the same business model, leasing containerships on long-term leases, and they also have very similar balance sheet leverage. At CMRE, liabilities plus preferred stock equal 67% of assets, while SSW's liabilities and preferred stock equal 76% of assets, so CMRE would seem to be the less leveraged company. However, I should point out that when using enterprise value rather than assets, the 2 companies are very similar with SSW having a slight edge.

Given the great similarities between these 2 companies, it seems inappropriate that CMRE-E should trade at such a discount to SSW-G. If CMRE-E traded at the same current stripped yield as SSW-G, it would trade at $26.45, a full $3.90 higher than its current trading price of $22.65. One might make a case that SSW preferred stocks should trade at some premium to CMRE, but we find this disparity to be absurd and believe this gap will close with CMRE-E moving higher. In the next section, we discuss the catalyst which will drive CMRE-E/D higher, getting them back to a proper relationship with other preferred stocks.

Why the Action on the GasLog Partners Preferred A (GLOP-A) and Preferred B (GLOP-B) Shares Are Predictive of the Coming Price Action in CMRE-D and CMRE-E?

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a liquid natural gas shipping company that also has a preferred stock: The Preferred A (GLOP.PA). We recently recommended the preferred stocks of GLOP in an article right here on Seeking Alpha (to read click here).

1 Year Price Chart - CMRE-E versus GLOP-A

Source: Yahoo Finance

As can be seen from the above 1-year price chart, CMRE-E and GLOP-A are very correlated in their price action, even over one year's time. It is surprising to us how often shipping stocks move as a group, given that they operate in different sectors which may have very different fundamentals, but it happens. When CMRE-E and GLOP-A move apart on the graph, they seem to always come back together.

1 Month Price Chart - CMRE-E versus GLOP-A

Source: Yahoo Finance

You can see from the 1-month price chart above that GLOP-A has outperformed CMRE-E by 8.1% over the last month. We believe this outperformance has to do with PFF having finished its sale of all GLOP preferred stock during the month, while PFF has just now finished selling off its position in CMRE-E. With this selling pressure removed from CMRE-E, we expect a reversion to the mean and expect CMRE-E to rally back to its normal relationship with GLOP-A, which would mean an 8% move higher.

The chart below shows how GLOP-A rallied $22.50 to $24.80 (10%) in just 2 weeks once the selling pressure was removed from GLOP-A, and we expect something similar from CMRE-E. Note the massive selling on the first Thursday of 400,000 shares, which was primarily due to PFF selling most of its GLOP-A inventory. This marked the start of the huge rally and is virtually identical to what happened on Friday, February 15th, with CMRE-E.

2 Week GLOP-A Chart (January 31st to February 13th)

Source: Etrade

1 Day Chart of CMRE-E (Friday, February 15th)

Source: Etrade

On Friday, February 15th, CMRE-E traded a massive 444,600 shares. In the past, it was common for CMRE-E to trade less than 15,000 shares in a day, so this volume is truly extraordinary. PFF had about 200,000 shares left to sell entering this day, and we can confirm that PFF has now sold all of its shares of CMRE-E. PFF probably finished selling sometime in the middle of the day, and some sharp buyers already started buying later in the afternoon. This midday point from Friday looks exactly like the day that started the huge GLOP-A rally.

6 Month CMRE-E Price Chart

Source: Etrade

As can be seen from the above chart, CMRE-E traded down from $26 to its current $22.65, or $3.35 per share. Looking at the same 6-month chart for the highly correlated GLOP-A below, we can see that it is only down about $1.50. Thus, we believe that CMRE-E should now make up this $1.85 difference by moving that much higher in price.

6 Month GLOP-A Price Chart

Source: Etrade

Safety

The Konstantakopoulos family actually took a $7.5 million stake in CMRE-E when it IPO'd, so the managers actually have an interest in their preferred stocks.

Analysts expect much improved earnings going forward for CMRE, with $0.75 per share expected in 2020. Given that their common dividend is $0.40, this provides a very solid 1.875 times coverage of the common dividend, so the preferred dividend is quite safe.

When shipping was having a terrible time in 2015 and early 2016, CMRE issued more common shares to improve the liquidity at significantly lower prices than it traded at 1 year earlier. Knowing that this company is proactive when business is poor, and that it is willing to issue equity at low prices rather than suspending the preferred dividends is very comforting from a preferred stock perspective.

The company issues a lot of common stock, which is very friendly for protecting preferred stockholders. From 2015 to 2018, the share count of CMRE has steadily increased from 75 million to 112 million.

A fellow SA author, J Mintzmyer, just recently wrote a bullish article on CMRE common stock that you can check out, noting the strong counterparties to which CMRE leases its ships.

As can be seen from the chart below, CMRE has seen shipping rates fluctuate wildly over the years, from as high as 570 to as low as 34, but because of its long-term leasing model, its income has been quite steady without ever showing a loss.

Source: Latest CMRE Annual Report

Fair Value

Based on where the highly correlated GLOP-A is now selling, and where SSW preferreds are now selling, we are putting the following fair values:

$25.25 on CMRE-E (or higher by 11.5%). That is 75 cents below the price it was trading at 6 months ago despite the recent bullish earnings report that was just reported. This is $2.60 per share higher than its current price of $22.65. At $25.25, CMRE-E would still be much cheaper than the Seaspan preferred stocks, so we think our fair value estimate is relatively conservative. CMRE-E tends to trade 25 cents below GLOP-A, so given our fair value of GLOP-A of $25.50, this is in line with that relationship. Our fair value price for CMRE-D is $25.00 (also higher by 11.3%).

Over the recent couple of weeks, with PFF having finished selling their GLOP-A shares, GLOP-A has had a massive rally to $24.78 from $22.50. Now that PFF has finished its selling of CMRE-E, we believe that CMRE-E has the potential to rally to $24.50 over the next 2 or 3 weeks if it follows the pattern of GLOP-A (which historically it has). A $1.85 move over 2 or 3 weeks provides a huge short-term return, in the ballpark of what one might earn over a whole year from most preferred stocks.

Summary/Conclusion

A recent article of ours on GLOP-A and GLOP-B, calling for a huge rally in these shares once PFF selling finished, was a great success, especially to HDO subscribers who saw it first. It rallied 10% in just 2 weeks. We believe we are about to see similar action in the price of CMRE-D and CMRE-E due to the same catalyst - an end to PFF selling. We expect that CMRE-E can move from $22.65 to $25.25 (11.5% higher) within the next 2 to 3 weeks, and that CMRE-D will also move higher by 11.3%. We also discussed the large mispricing or undervaluation of CMRE-D/E versus CMRE-B and the huge discount that CMRE-E/D sell for versus SSW preferred stocks, with SSW being a very similar company to CMRE (same business, business model and balance sheet). If CMRE-E was priced to yield the same as SSW-G, it would sell for $3.90 higher than it does right now. And lastly, we talked about the reasons we consider CMRE preferred stocks to be safe. 1) management ownership of CMRE-E preferred stock, 2) a long-term leasing model which has allowed CMRE to be profitable regardless of where spot shipping rates go, 3) strong counterparties, 4) analysts calling for a large earnings increase going forward for CMRE, 5) High dividend coverage for both the common and preferred stocks (the common dividends are covered by 1.87 times), 6) the regular issuance of common stock over the years providing protection for the preferred stock, and 7) the company's willingness to sell stock when times are hard rather than suspend preferred stock dividends, even when the common stock price has moved much lower.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: Our investors, members of High Dividend Opportunities, get a first look on all of our preferred stock picks. About High Dividend Opportunities: We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. This is a Top-Rated service, ranked #1. Your subscription includes a model portfolio of high-dividend stocks and bonds currently yielding over 9%. Join the Largest Community of Income Investors and start generating high-dividends TODAY. Sign up HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE.PE, CMRE.PD, CMRE.PC, WPG.PH, WPG.PI, GLOP.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.