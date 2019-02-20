Gran Tierra Energy: Opportunity To Profit From An Independent E&P Oil Company With A Sustainable Business Model

Management team is fully aligned with shareholders, has an outstanding value creation track record and is supported by the Lundin family.

Investment Summary

When it comes to investing in the oil and gas upstream industry I concentrate on 1) All-in operating costs per barrel, 2) Capital structure and business model, 3) Management team and 4) Margin of safety. After deeply analyzing those four points, I concluded that Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) represents an outstanding opportunity for long-term investors. Although you will find a detailed review on each of these points in this article, let me briefly summarize each of them:

1. All-in operating costs per barrel: Brent has to go below US$ 32 per barrel to see Gran Tierra bleeding red ink in its operating cash flow.

2. Capital structure and business model: Its financial flexibility, strong liquidity position and self-funded business model result in a rarity, a sustainable business model in an industry that is highly dependent on the price of a commodity.

3. Management team: Highly experienced team with an outstanding track record creating value through different oil price environments.

4. Margin of safety: Conservative steady state (i.e. no production growth) suggests a potential upside of 48% considering the base case scenario.

In sum, Gran Tierra offers a low risk, high potential upside (48%) opportunity without considering any future growth.

A Brief Overview of the Company

Gran Tierra Energy is an independent international exploration and production company with onshore oil production focused in Colombia. The company’s core assets are located in the Middle Magdalena and the Putumayo basins. The Colombian properties represented 100% of its proved reserves as of December 31st, 2018. The core producing assets include the Acordionero, Costayaco and Moqueta Fields in Colombia, which collectively represented 82% of the company’s production.

As part of the repositioning of Gran Tierra, which began in 2015 after the installation of its new management team, the company changed its core focus to Colombia and the cost structure of its organization. Gran Tierra's goal was to create a sustainable business model by focusing on full-cycle returns and maintaining a strong balance sheet. As a result, the company’s current asset base is characterized by very low all-in operating costs and low decline rates.

The company believes that its existing portfolio in Colombia provides significant development inventory to continue to grow its production. Currently, its total reserves amount to 66 mmboe (1P), 142 mmboe (2P) and 204 mmboe (3P). The Group regularly seeks new initiatives to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiencies. For example, the Group has installed new gas-to-power facilities at the Costayaco and Moqueta. Over 90% of the Group's production is from assets which it operates and has a high degree of operatorship in its exploration assets. This provides Gran Tierra with significant control over the pace of development.

How They Market the Oil?

Gran Tierra sells its oil at Brent price adjusted for Vasconia crude, quality and transportation discounts. The company has numerous options to sell its oil through multiple pipelines and trucking routes or directly at wellhead. This provides GTE with ample takeaway capacity and guarantees no infrastructure bottlenecks. Each transportation route has varying effects on realized sales prices and transportation expenses. The company focuses on minimizing costs. Volumes transported (not sold at the wellhead) receive higher realized prices, but incur higher transportation expenses. Volumes sold at the wellhead have the opposite effect of lower realized prices, offset by lower transportation expenses. The company is currently transporting 30% by trucks, 15% through pipelines and 55% is sold at wellhead. However, the company changes this mix depending on current transportation costs in order to minimize costs.

Analyzing “The Most Important Thing”

I shamelessly stole the title “The Most Important Thing” from the great investor, Howard Marks, to remind you that “successful investing requires thoughtful attention to many separate aspects, all at the same time…none is dispensable”. As Howard Marks acknowledge in his book, in investing there is no just one thing but a bundle of different aspects to consider. When investing in the oil and gas upstream industry, the following are my “most important things”:

1. All-in operating costs per barrel: Most of the investment community and research analysts put the focus on “netbacks” to measure operating profitability of oil and gas upstream companies. Although there is no formal definition of the term, it usually refers to revenues from oil and gas sales less royalties, operating and transportation costs. You can think about it as the gross profit of the industry. However, companies define this non-GAAP term to his benefit, including or excluding some expenses depending on which definition makes the company look prettier. Instead, I prefer to calculate a more reliable figure called “all-in operating costs”. It is basically every single cost to be deducted from the oil reference price, including general and administrative expenses, before reaching cash flow available to fund capital expenditures, pay corporate taxes and service debt. Since it starts from the oil reference price it immediately provides the breakeven oil price to be profitable before any capex, corporate tax and debt cash outflow. This could remind you to an EBITDA threshold margin. If divided by the total number of barrels produced, we get “all-in operating costs per barrel” or “AIOC” per barrel. The realize oil price less AIOC per barrel is the cash that the company receives when it sales a barrel of oil and is the cash available to fund its business, pay corporate taxes and service debt. Notice that AIOC includes fixed and variable costs. There is no “pass-through” to the bottom line after meeting the AIOC threshold.

Why AIOC matters? It is a very useful number to understand what to expect about the company and its business model in a low oil price environment. In the case of GTE this number has been between US$ 26 – 34 per bbl since 2015, has averaged US$ 30 per bbl in the same period and is expected to be between US$ 29 – 31 in 2019. That means that the company was profitable in terms of operating cash flows, even after paying taxes, when the oil price reached its bottom in the first quarter of 2016. That is a huge advantage.

It Would Be Hard to See Gran Tierra Bleeding Red Ink: AIOC Per Barrel Between US$ 31 – 29

Gran Tierra’s assets are best in class in terms of all-in operating costs per barrel of oil. I analyzed its AIOC for the last 3 years on a quarterly basis. They table below shows the calculations:

What can be inferred from the table above? Basically that Brent has to go below US$ 32 per barrel to see Gran Tierra bleeding red ink in its operating cash flow. And do not believe this is common. Not even in the region. Gran Tierra’ assets are outstanding compared to the assets of other Colombian-based independent oil and gas exploration companies such as GeoPark (GPRK) and Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF), which have all-in costs of US$ 38 and US$ 41 respectively. However, we are using low operating costs companies in this comparison. But the oil market is a global one. Compared to the shale oil industry, which has all-in breakeven costs well above US$ 50 per barrel, we can have a sense of the quality of Gran Tierra’s assets.

However, these are past metrics. Of course, the investor of today does not profit from yesterday’s profitability. But if we analyze assets and management’s guidance for 2019, we will see that Gran Tierra is expected to maintain its all-in costs in a range between US$ 32 to US$ 29.

2. Capital structure and business model: Designing a strong and flexible balance sheet and a self-funded business model is key for a company that is highly dependent on the price of a commodity. Why it matters? Because there are two key factors that are out of control of an oil and gas upstream company: 1) Oil price and 2) Access to financial markets.

Oil price: It is clear that, unless fully hedged, upstream companies are dependent on oil prices to forecast their cash flow from operations. Given that it is not possible to forecast oil prices for the year to come and that the impact on operating results is huge, it is very difficult for companies to design a reliable business model.

Access to financial markets: As any other company in the world that requires capital to sustain its business, upstream companies need capital to fund its operations. Aside from self-funding business models, financial markets provide companies with capital for their businesses. However, those markets are 1) Not always open and 2) Not always offering capital at the same price. The former refers to the refinancing risk and the latter to the cost of capital. In summary, a business model that would rely on above-average oil prices and/or access to constantly cheap market financing is bound to fail.

These two factors are precisely what usually make value investors reluctant to invest in oil and gas since they focus on industries that are more dependent on the business itself rather than on macroeconomic factors. However, an upstream company owning assets with very low all-in operating costs, with a strong balance sheet and fully-funded through operating cash flows, would successfully navigate any oil price and market environment with practically no major impact in its business plan.

Gran Tierra has created a sustainable business model. We already talked about its profitability in a low oil price environment. As for its funding, over 90% of the company’s production is from assets which it operates providing GTE with significant control over the pace of development and the ability to increase or decrease the capital program at its discretion. Moreover, it does not rely on external financing to fund its capital program. Although the company has some debt, it was wisely used to acquire assets that are now self-funded even in a low oil price scenario.

3. Management team: When it comes to investing in oil and gas, it is better to spend time analyzing management teams than resources. There are two key aspects to analyze: 1) Track record on capital allocation and 2) Alignment with shareholders. The management team’s core task it to invest the funds available to obtain a return higher than the cost of capital. Although this statement is true for every single management team in the world, in the resources space is even more important because they are constantly allocating capital to produce, develop and explore new reserves and resources.

The core new management team joined in May 2015 and is composed by the following highly experienced professionals:

Gary Guidry (President and CEO): It has over 35 years of experience in the industry. Prior to Gran Tierra, was President & CEO of Caracal Energy, Orion Oil & Gas and Tanganyika Oil.

Ryan Ellson (Chief Financial Officer): Chartered accountant with over 17 years’ experience. Before joining Gran Tierra, he was Head of Finance at Glencore E&P Canada, and prior thereto was VP Finance at Caracal Energy.

Lawrence West (VP Exploration): More than 35 years of experience, most recently as VP Exploration at Caracal Energy, and prior held several management and executive positions focused in Western Canada.

Alan Johnson (VP Asset Management): He has over 20 years of experience, most recently as Head of Asset Management, Glencore E&P Canada, and prior thereto with Caracal Energy.

Glen Mah (VP Business Development): Professional Petroleum Geologist, has worked onshore and offshore projects in various petroleum basins in Americas, Africa, Middle East & Asia. He was the Chief Geologist with Tanganyika Oil Company.

What Do I Like from this Management Team?

They all have significant experience operating international oil and gas companies. The company’s senior management team has, on average, more than 25 years of experience in the industry, extensive experience operating in Latin America and in the exploration, production, marketing and management of oil and gas companies through different economic cycles.

They know each other well. The management team worked together at multiple previous successful ventures, including Caracal Energy, Orion Oil & Gas, and Tanganyika Oil Company. Each of these ventures resulted in the creation of significant value for shareholders, as I will detail below.

They have been managing Gran Tierra enough time to judge its track record. I will assess the management’s performance since they took control of Gran Tierra in mid-2015 and analyze: 1) Whether they met their targets or not and 2) Whether they have created value through this period or not.

A Look to the CEO’s Track Record Prior to Joining Gran Tierra

Let me analyze Gary Guidry’s track record in terms of a) Shareholders’ returns since the moment he joined to the moment he left and b) 2P reserves’ growth during the same time frame:

Caracal Energy: Mr. Guidry joined as CEO in July 2011. Since he took chair until he sold the company to Glencore in July 2014 for US$ 1.8 billion, the company achieved a +20% CAGR in share price and multiplied its reserves by almost four times. Mr. Ellson and Mr. Johnson worked with Mr. Guidry in that period.

Orion Oil: Gary joined as CEO in July 2009. Investors achieved a ~50% CAGR return before Mr. Guidry left in June 2011. In that period he managed to grow Orion’s reserves by 34%. Lawrence West worked with Mr. Guidry in that period.

Tanganyika Oil Company: Mr. Guidry joined Tanganyika Oil Company as President and CEO. He was appointed by Lukas H. Lundin, Chairman of the company. He joined in May 2005 and led the company from an early stage oil development project in Syria to a US$ 2 billion takeover by Sinopec International Petroleum in late 2008. The company achieved a +50% CAGR return for its shareholders in four years, multiplying its reserves by more than 8 times. Mr. Mah worked with Mr. Guidry in that period.

This is an outstanding track record. Mr. Guidry has managed to deliver impressive returns to its shareholders in each of the prior three companies he has headed. If we connect its track record in those three companies he would have delivered a +40% CAGR return to investors over an eight-year period. It is worth noting that he achieved those results in several geographies and in different oil price environments. In addition, he has been very active, with no spare time between projects.

By now, one can easily understand why the Lundin family, one of the most successful families in the resource space, appointed him has CEO in Tanganyika and why Mr. Guidry is currently part of the board of directors of two Lundin-owned companies, Africa Oil and ShaMaran Petroleum Corporation. Knowing that Mr. Guidry is highly regarded and trusted by the Lundin family is one of the best attributes an oil and gas executive can aspire to.

Share Price Is Flat Since 2015 When New Management Took Over…But What About Value Creation?

As the old saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words”. Below is GTE’s track record since 2015:

Since the new management team took over in May 2015, the company experienced a deep transformation. GTE has delivered on all key goals set in mid-2015 after management change. Its business strategy by that time was to: 1) Focus on Colombia (they spun out their Brazilian and Peruvian assets), 2) Consolidate Puntumayo (after four acquisitions GTE now has 16 blocks, 14 of which with a 100% working interest), 3) Diversify in Colombia (acquired Acordionero field, now producing ~22,200 boepd) and 4) Add visible reserves and production growth (2P reserves up 116% and production 65%).

One could argue that the share price has remained flat since mid-2015. However, on a value per share perspective it is enlightening to analyze what holding a share entitled in 2015 versus holding a share in February 2019. A share of GTE today is worth 31% more in 2P NAV 10 per share and earns 116% more in operating cash flow. In addition, it has far more exploration upside, it is more diversified and has a 25% larger reserve life index. The share price could be flat, but I believe the value created would eventually be recognized. Actually, it is this dislocation what creates the opportunity.

A US$ 525 Million Acquisition Deserves a Zoom In

On August, 2016, GTE acquired PetroLatina Energy for US$ 525 mm. The acquisition added a new core area for GTE in the prolific Middle Magdalena Basin. Let me review the economics of the transaction to assess whether it created value for GTE’s shareholder or not:

If we sum up the purchase price and the capex invested to date, we reach a total investment of US$ 710 mm in the asset. Assuming a 75% of current 2P NAV discounted at 10% after tax as a measure of value we get to US$ 1,031 mm of value for the asset. This implies a 45% unlevered total return (16% CAGR) and a 63% levered return (22% CAGR) assuming the asset was financed ~70% equity and ~30% debt, which is actually close to reality. The transaction seems to be highly value accretive for GTE’s shareholders, not considering any potential growth and exploration upside nor diversification benefits.

Ryan Ellson (Chief Financial Officer), Q4 2017 Earnings Call:

A big part of our successful transformation at Gran Tierra was our strategic acquisition of PetroLatina in mid 2016. As you know we paid $525 million for PetroLatina whose major asset was in the Middle Magdalena Valley in the Acordionero oil field. At the time of acquisition there were some external doubts on the value that we paid. However, the results have been spectacular to date. A downturn allows the company to acquire top tier assets that normally wouldn’t be available or if available at substantially higher prices. We have tripled production from the PetroLatina assets, while generating positive free cash flow and the 2P NPV is three times what we paid for the assets.

What About “Skin in the Game”?

In terms of ownership, Mr. Guidry (President & CEO) holds a 0.65% stake in the company which at current share price level is worth ~US$ 6.5 mm. Mr. Ellson (Chief Financial Officer) has an equity stake worth ~US$ 0.5 mm. According to the latest proxy statement, as of March 12th, 2018, Gran Tierra’s executive officers and directors as a group owned 1.9% of the common stock which is currently worth ~US$ 20 mm. Insiders did not sell a single share during 2018. Actually, they bought over US$ 1 mm in GTE’s shares.

As for GTE’s executive compensation, the company has designed a program that is tied to performance and aligns the interests of its executive officers with those of the shareholders. The compensation philosophy is based on the following principles:

Hire and retain top caliber and highly capable executives.

Pay for performance: A significant portion of the annual compensation should be directly tied to the achievement of key operational and financial measures aligned with the company’s strategy.

Create stockholder alignment: A significant portion of compensation should be variable and equity-based.

Let me review how these principles are materialized in the current compensation program. Management team compensation depends on three primarily elements:

1. Base salary: A fixed modest base cash compensation.

2. Short-term incentive: It is tied to the successful achievement of key operational, financial, market and strategic goals that drive shareholders’ value. The weight of each goal is distributed as 40% operational, 30% financial, 10% market and 20% strategic. Each goal is measured with the following metrics:

Operational goals: Based on three metrics: 1) 2P reserves’ additions, 2) 2P finding & development costs per barrel and 3) Working interest production.

Financial goals: Based on three metrics: 1) General and administrative expenses per barrel, 2) Cash costs per barrel and 3) Funds flow from operations.

Market goal: Based on the increase of NAV per share.

Strategic goals: Based on company’s annual budget.

3. Long-term equity incentive program: Equity awards that vest based on the achievement of key operational goals. It is composed approximately of 80% PSUs (Performance Award Units) and 20% of stock options. PSUs are designed to create a link between executive compensation and increased shareholder value by rewarding management for achievement against the following key performance metrics over a three-year period:

Total shareholder return: Comparison of Gran Tierra’s TSR over a specified period of time to the returns of peer companies over the same period is an objective external measure of the company’s effectiveness in translating its results into shareholders’ returns.

Net asset value per share: It provides an indication of the value of the company’s reserves on a per share basis. Growth in NAV per share demonstrates the company’s ability to increase the underlying value of the company without diluting shareholders.

Strategy: It provides a link to the company’s success in meeting key milestones and achieving its strategic goals.

Now, let me show you how this program translated into numbers for the two key executives over the last three years:

All in all, I believe there is a long-term strong alignment between management team and shareholders. First, because base salary is a modest amount and represents only ~20% of total compensation, which means 80% of total compensation depends on performance. Second, even achieving short-term strong performance results, management is compensated ~60% in equity and ~40% in cash. Third, performance is measured in a manner that rewards value creation and not sterile growth, using metrics such as net asset value per share and cost per barrel.

4. Margin of safety: Investing is all about this concept. The company could be a best-in-class industry player but the investment would be a disaster if bought at a price above its value. The key is not to reach an exact value for the company but to understand what could be a reasonable and conservative valuation in a normalized market environment. It is more about conservative valuation ranges than exact values. This is my equity valuation summary for the company:

My fair valuation of Gran Tierra’s share price is around US$ 3.6 per share, which implies a 48% upside to current share price. This could be seen as the margin of safety. A 48% upside, on average, considering no growth although the company is growing, is a very attractive potential investment return. I applied three different methodologies to value the company. Let me summarize the rationale and assumptions behind each of the methodologies applied:

2P NAV 2018: On January 30, 2019, Gran Tierra released its 2018 year-end estimated reserves as evaluated by the company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. To use this report as a base to valuation we should understand the assumptions behind the numbers.

Methodology: Net asset values provided are discounted cash flow values of future net revenue after the deduction of royalties, development costs, production costs, well abandonment costs and taxes but before any consideration of indirect costs such as administrative, overhead and other miscellaneous expenses.

Discount: I will apply a discount range of 10% to 15% to the future net revenue after tax.

Reserves: They provide net asset values for 1P, 2P and 3P reserves. I will use 2P as I believe it is a conservative approach to valuing reserves.

Oil price: They used the following Brent prices: 2019 (64.50); 2020 (67.90); 2021 (70.70); 2022 (73.70); 2023 (75.30); after 2023 oil prices grow 2% per year. I am fine with these estimates.

2P NAV values: The values of 2P reserves discounted at 15% and 10% are US$ 1,718 mm and US$ 2,037 mm respectively. To these numbers we have to deduct net debt to arrive to the equity value as per below:

Normalized free cash flow 19E: Although I know it is not theoretically correct to value a resource company by applying a multiple to its free cash flow, I believe it is very useful to have a sense of how much the company generates in free cash flow and compare it to its enterprise value. GTE is growing and thus its free cash flow is affected by huge capital expenditures. However, we have management’s guidance of the so-called “maintenance capex” to sustain 2018’s production. This capex is ~US$ 100 mm. If we assume Brent oil prices between US$ 60-70 per barrel, use management’s guidance range for 2019’s AIOC, deduct taxes and maintenance capex, we arrive at “normalized free cash flow”.

The company would generate between US$ 168 mm and US$ 257 mm in normalize free cash flow. This implies a 13% to 20% enterprise value yield. Assuming the base case, the company would accumulate in less than six years an amount of free cash flow sufficient cover its whole enterprise value. For a company with little debt, growing and with a reserve life index of more than 10 years it is a very good yield. Assuming a conservative normalized yield between 13% to 11% the company would offer an average upside of 49%.

Operating cash flow 19E: If we want to consider a more realistic approach in terms of cash flows, we should use operating cash flow. It is basically the same number used in prior methodology but after interest expense before any capex and considering 2019’s production. This multiple is very common in the industry and often called “debt-adjusted cash flow”. Assuming the same oil price range and applying a widely used industry multiple between 4.5x to 5.5x we reach an average upside of 36%.

Just two final comments on valuation. First, the above valuation does not consider any growth although there is reasonable evidence to expect a fair amount of growth in the coming years. The management team has a proven track record on value creation from both organic and inorganic strategies. Actually, management’s key objective is to grow net asset value per share by 3-5 times within 5 years. I see growth as an additional source of margin of safety or potential upside, that is, as free optionality. Second, we are not considering the market value of GTE’s equity investment in PetroTal, which is currently worth US$ 40 mm in the market.

Why is the Market not Fully Reflecting its Value?

Although we cannot precisely know the answer to this question, we can recognize some facts that contribute to the mispricing of the company:

It is a US$ 1 billion market cap company: That means it is a small cap and that is still under the radar for the vast majority of institutional investors and funds.

Analysts cover the stock, but research is not meaningful: Although the company is currently followed by 9 analysts it is noticeable the little influence of the sell-side since the average target price implies a return of 109%. One explanation could be the that the coverage is not very active and is done by second-tier research houses.

Assets in Colombia, headquarters in Calgary and traded in New York, Toronto and London: Its main asset base is in Colombia. Latin American countries are not international investor’s dreamed place to deploy capital. Its headquarters are located in Calgary, Canada, which contributes to the geographical dislocation. On additional geographical dislocation, is the fact that the company is traded in New York, Toronto and London.

Risks: What If…Don’t Say It, Recession.

Although hundreds of pundits, investment banks and independent research houses will announce the year of the next recession, none has ever demonstrated the ability to accurately predict the next crisis. But if one thing is sure according to history is that it eventually will come. What if we go back to 2016? Well in that year, Brent price collapsed a 70% from its 2014 highs with Brent averaging US$ 44 per barrel. We have to go back to 2004 to see a year with that oil price level. In the case of having another “2016”, Gran Tierra would generate ~US$ 190 mm in cash flow available to fund capex, pay taxes and service debt obligations. But if this happens, more than half of the industry would be suffering big losses while Gran Tierra would be generating between 12% to 14% of its current enterprise value in operating cash flow.

And in that event is where the self-funded and low all-in operating costs business model shines. Let’s stress Grant Tierra’s business model to see how it would navigate a potential 2-year period recession assuming two main macroeconomic consequences: 1) No credit nor refinancing availability other than already arranged by contract and 2) Brent oil price at US$ 50 per barrel which was the average for the worst 2-year period since the last crisis.

Let me briefly explain each of the components of the above sources and uses analysis:

(+) Current cash on hand 2018 EoP: I am assuming that the company would have the same cash on hand at the end of 2018 than at the third quarter of 2018. This is a conservative assumption because the company would generate ~US$ 7 mm in FCF after capex, tax and interest payments. This figure assumes that the company meets the self-funded capital program of US$ 330 mm guided in November 2018. But I would not consider those US$ 7 mm since they are not meaningful and keeps the analysis conservative.

(+) Cash flow from operations 2019-20: This is the operating cash flow that the company would generate in the 2019-20 period assuming: 1) Brent price at US$ 50 per bbl and 2) Production remains flat and equals production in 2018. The amount per year would be US$ 189 mm. This compares to the US$ 340 mm that the company would generate in 2018. Bear in mind that the company normally hedges a small portion of its production and the cash flow calculated does not include the potential benefits from hedging.

(+) Available credit facility: It is a revolving credit facility supported by the present value of Gran Tierra’s oil reserves. The borrowing base is currently US$ 300 mm and no amount has been drawn to date on this facility.

(-) Capex program 2019-20: Following management’s guidance we are assuming US$ 200 mm, US$ 100 mm per year of capex to sustain 2018’s production.

(-) Working capital 2019-20: It represents the operating capital to be employed to operate the business.

(-) Debt service 2019-20: It is the sum of all interest payments from debt securities. Gran Tierra has US$ 115 mm principal amount of 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2021 and US$ 300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due 2025 outstanding.

(-) Debt obligation 2021: This is the US$ 115 mm convertible senior bond. In the sources and uses analysis we are assuming that this bond would not be converted since its conversion price is at US$ 3.21 per share. In a downturn the share price would probably be lower than the conversion price and thus the bond would mature and not be converted.

What can it be inferred from this analysis? Firstly, that the business is a very strong financial position to navigate a potential recession with depressed oil prices. Sources exceed uses by US$ 515 mm. Even if we assume that the company has no access to the revolving credit facility and that we pay down the convertible notes maturing in 2021, the company would still have US$ 100 mm in excess liquidity. Secondly, it reflects the benefits of a well-designed self-funded business model with a strong balance sheet and capital structure. For a company that is highly dependent on the price of a commodity this must be the way to approach the business because it eliminates both the dependence on capital markets (refinancing risk or equity dilution) and the dependence on above-average oil prices. The key takeaway is basically that a recession would not put the company’s business model economic viability at risk.

Potential Catalysts

Gran Tierra will hold its full-year 2018 results on February 27th, 2019. This could help investor’s to analyze total value delivered by the company in the last year and to understand what to expect from the company in the next year.

Gary Guidry (President & CEO) at BNN Bloomberg:

That's what drives our team. It is not production, it is not reserves. It is net asset value per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.