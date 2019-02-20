Precision Drilling Corporation Is Building A Stronger Base

Precision Drilling adds new revenue generating avenues

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. At the end of 2018, PDS had a fleet of 257 land rigs and 210 service rigs deployed globally. In the near-term, I do not expect PDS’s stock price to show positive momentum due to the upstream customers’ E&P capex budget constraints. However, with improving day rates on the more advanced rigs, PDS can be a good investment over the medium-to-long term.

In 2018, Precision Drilling upgraded 31 rigs in the U.S. It is also working on the completion of the rig upgrades in Kuwait. PDS’s leading-edge day rates have been improving. Although the company’s Canada operations remain under pressure due to the industry headwinds in that region, PDS has the flexibility to redeploy its rigs from Canada to the more profitable U.S. unconventional Basins. The other growth avenue for PDS would be its commercialization of technologies like PAC and DGS, which can add to its operating margin. PDS looks to improve its cash flows significantly in 2019, by which it can de-leverage its balance sheet. In the past year, Precision Drilling Corporation’s stock price has gone down by 28% and performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). OIH represents the oilfield equipment and services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing PDS’s Q4 2018 performance

PDS’s performance was quite impressive in the U.S. in Q4 2018. Although PDS’s contract drilling rig fleet decreased by ~8% in Q4 2018 over a year ago, the company was able to improve its pricing. The company’s aggregate revenues increased by 23% in Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017, while its adjusted earnings per share improved to $0.03 compared to a negative $0.08 per share a year ago. For PDS, revenue per utilization day increased by 16% in Q4 over a year ago, while operating costs increased by ~10% in the U.S. So its margin from operating rigs in the U.S. inflated. Its U.S. margins increased by ~$1,800 per day in Q4. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has again hit the choppy water, with the price coming down by ~11% in the past year. This means an increasing number of upstream operators will strive to get the most efficient rigs.

During 2018, the company completed 31 rig upgrades. This substantially expanded the company’s capability of the U.S. Super Triples. For PDS, the demand for pad walking Super Triples has surged in recent times. As a result, PDS has started redeploying a second Super Triple 1,500 from Canada to the U.S. It can redeploy three more such Canadian rigs for U.S. redeployment. The ST-1500 is an AC rig with a static hook load of 825,000 lbs. On top of that, PDS has 23 Super Triple 1,200 in Canada. These rigs, too, can be redeployed to the U.S. basins where the company enjoys higher utilization compared to the sales in Canada. The ST-1200 is an AC rig engineered to rig-up and down and static hook load of 500,000 lbs. The rig requires less time and equipment to move.

The average day rates for PDS’s international operations were ~$52,000, up approximately 3% from the prior year. The improvement in day rates resulted from fewer rig move days during the quarter.

PDS’s outlook on U.S. operations

Approximately two-thirds of PDS’s U.S. activity is under term contract. This provides steady visibility into PDS’s revenue generation capability in Q1. The company’s management believes that if the crude oil price stabilizes at the current level, or improves marginally, it can lead to a margin improvement for PDS’s U.S. operations. During Q4, PDS booked 11 term contracts. In FY2019 so far, PDS has booked term contracts for eight more rigs.

However, given the flattening of the U.S. rig count over the past quarter, PDS’s management is uncertain of any recovery in the crude oil price environment beyond Q2 2019. As the customers start formalizing their 2019 drilling plans, capital discipline will decide the budget allocation.

PDS’s outlook on Canada

PDS had 11 rigs under contract in Canada in Q4, which represents 16% of its average number of drilling rigs. In Q4, PDS recognized a $208 million goodwill impairment charge related to its Canadian contract drilling operations and the U.S. directional drilling operations. In the past year, PDS’s active rig count in Canada went through a sharp fall of ~30 rigs. In Q4, PDS’s revenue per utilization day from the Canadian operation decreased by 3%, while the operating costs increased by 11.6%. Hence, the margin per utilization day decreased in Canada. PDS is trying to streamline its operations in Canada by adopting cost reduction measures and lower capex spend. By limiting capex primarily on maintenance spend, PDS expects to generate positive free cash flow from Canada in FY2019.

In this context, investors may note a key indicator of PDS’s performance in Canada is the WTI-WCS differential. The spread represents the gap between West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for light sweet oil supplies to Cushing, Oklahoma, and Western Canadian Select, the benchmark for heavy sour oil supplies to Hardisty, Alberta. The WTI-WCS differential is around USD 10-15/barrel, which is a significant decrease over the spread in October 2018. Going forward, the WTI-WCS differential is expected to normalize at the current level, or may even rise from here for several reasons. The lower spread is typically positive for PDS’s margin. Despite the sharp fall in rig count in Canada, PDS’s margin fall will be limited due to better activity mix as a result of strong utilization from its Super Triples rigs in Canada.

PDS’s outlook on international business

By July 2019, PDS plans to complete and mobilize an ST-3000 rig in Kuwait. The new rig is expected to benefit from the scale effect as a result of PDS operating five more rigs in the country. Addition of a new rig may reduce the average fixed costs. In Saudi Arabia, PDS has finished negotiation for a long-term extension for two of the three rigs it operated there. This would translate into nine rigs operating in the Arabian Gulf region by early July 2019.

Technology differentiator

PDS’s Process Automation Control (or PAC) platform was designed to incorporate third-party technologies. The company added 10 PAC systems in 2018, taking the total count to 31. This is a big booster because an increasing number of operators are opting for more advanced AC rigs, rather than using legacy hydraulic powered rigs, for better efficiency. Apparently, with a higher mix of advanced rigs in the fleet, PDS will wield more pricing power in the market.

Also, not just the rig-based technology, PAC brings in the commercial potential and the use of data analytics. According to PDS’s measure, its PD-Analytics can track and analyze over 10,000 data channels in each rig. As a result of using data analytics, operating costs are expected to go down.

The technology commercialization has strong revenue generation potential. While the application of PAC is expected to improve EBITDA by $1,500 in each rig, the Directional Guidance Systems and use of high-speed downhole data can improve EBITDA by $1,000 and $2,500 on each rig.

PDS’s cash flow and capex plans

In FY2018, PDS generated $293 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which is more than 150% increase over the FY2017 CFO. Apart from the revenue growth in FY2018, PDS’s better working capital management led to the CFO improvement in FY2018.

In FY2018, PDS spent $114 million in capex, which was a 53% increase compared to FY2017. In FY2019, PDS expects $169 million in capex, which would be a 48% increase over FY2018. The majority of the FY2019 capex is supposed to be spent on rig upgrade and expansion, including the completion of the six rig upgrade in Kuwait. It will also spend on rig upgrades and technology enhancements of its Super Series rig fleet and the completion of the new-build drilling rig in the U.S.

In 2019, PDS aims to reduce debt by $100 million to $150 million from the free cash flow generation. Through cash flow improvement, PDS is expected to achieve its $400 million to $600 million of long-term debt reduction targets by 2021.

PDS’s liquidity and leverage

PDS’s cash and cash equivalents were $96.6 million on December 31, 2018. PDS does not have a dividend or share repurchase programs. PDS’s liquidity was $810 million as of December 31. In 2021, the company has $166 debt repayment due. The majority of PDS’s debt repayment obligation lies between 2023 and 2024 (~$751 million), unless the company works out a refinancing schedule. PDS’s leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) of 1x is higher than some of its competitors. Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) leverage is 0.11x and Paterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) leverage is 0.3x. However, Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage (1.37x) is higher than PDS’s. With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility) and free cash flows, PDS does not require additional external financing to meet its medium-term financial obligations.

What does PDS’s relative valuation say?

Precision Drilling Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.8x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates pulled from Thomson Reuters, PDS’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.3x. From FY2013 through FY2018, PDS’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.6x. So PDS is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

PDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression. This is because sell-side analysts expect PDS’s EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. PDS’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HP, NBR, and PTEN) average of 7.0x.

Analysts’ rating on PDS

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, sixteen sell-side analysts rated PDS a buy in February (includes strong buys), while three recommended a hold. One of the sell-side analysts rated PDS a sell. The analysts’ consensus target price for PDS is $3.4, which at PDS’s current price yields 30% returns.

What’s the take on PDS?

In 2018, Precision Drilling Corporation upgraded 31 rigs in the U.S., which expanded its Super Triples rig capability. The company has also invested a significant sum on the completion of the six rig upgrade in Kuwait. Although the company’s Canada operations remain under pressure due to the industry headwinds in that region, PDS has the flexibility to redeploy its rigs from Canada to the more profitable U.S. unconventional Basins. PDS’s leading-edge day rates have been improving. Also, the U.S. rig upgrades are backed by contracted cash flows, thus increasing its revenue visibility in 2019. The other growth avenue for PDS would be its commercialization of technologies like PAC and DGS, which can add to its operating margin.

The drilling environment in Canada has not been conducive for drilling at sufficient profit. However, since October 2018, the WTI-WCS spread has shrunk considerably, which can improve PDS’s margin in that region. Overall, PDS’s cash flows can improve significantly in 2019, by which it can de-leverage its balance sheet. Much of the expected improvement is hinged upon crude oil price staying around the current level and the WTI-WCS spread not deteriorating further. As the upstream customers keep their E&P capex budget limited, I do not expect PDS’s stock price to show positive momentum. However, with improving day rates on the more advanced rigs, PDS can be a good investment over the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.