Teck Resources: A 10% Free Cash Flow Yield And Excellent Exposure To Copper, Coal, And Zinc Prices

Teck generates plenty of free cash flow which will go a long way towards funding its expansion plans of which Quebrada Blanca 2 (copper) will help shape the company's future.

Introduction

Despite being one of the giants among the commodity producers, Teck Resources (TECK) usually doesn't get much attention here on Seeking Alpha as there have been just a handful of articles in the past few years. After my Q3 update, it became clear Teck would be a 'victim' of the volatility on the commodity markets in Q4, and especially, its energy division didn't perform too well.

Data by YCharts

That being said, Teck remains an interesting option to gain exposure to several of the world's most important commodities. Teck reports its financial results in Canadian Dollar, and I will use the CAD as base case currency throughout this article, unless indicated otherwise.

An acceptable financial performance despite low copper prices

Teck's financial performance is obviously always correlated to the well-being of the world economy and the demand for the raw materials (coking coal, zinc, and copper) it's producing. As most mining companies are 'price takers', they are always subject to certain factors and influences that are out of their control.

Source: Teck Q4 release

Looking at the zinc division, the received zinc price was substantially lower than the price received in Q4 2017, and lower than the average price in 2018 although the $1.30 per pound of zinc in 2018 is relatively consistent with the $1.33 per pound in FY 2017. The lower price, in combination with a slightly lower production rate, reduced the gross profit before depreciation and amortization by approximately 7.5% to C$1.09B. The production was slightly lower due to the maintenance activities at the Trail smelter where the zinc roasters and lead circuits were undergoing some work, but this was partly compensated by a higher zinc and lead production from the Red Dog mine in Alaska where the Q4 zinc production increased by approximately 13%.

In the copper segment, Teck once again flexed its muscles by taking advantage of the high copper price throughout the year, in combination with a 2% higher copper production rate. Unfortunately, the company had to deal with a relatively low copper price in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a gross profit of just C$138M compared to C$739M in the first nine months of the year.

Source: Teck Q4 press release

Teck expects its copper production to increase once again this year, as the company is guiding for a total production of 290,000-310,000 tonnes (the midpoint of this guidance would indicate a 3% production increase, mainly due to the expected grade increase at the Highland Valley Copper mine). Teck expects to keep its production level stable at this rate until 2021, when Quebrada Blanca 2 should be brought into production. The board of directors has now sanctioned the development of the US$4.74B project after selling a 30% indirect interest in Quebrada Blanca for US$1.2B followed by a small US$50M milestone payment upon QB meeting its throughput target of 154,000 tonnes per day before the end of 2025.

I was also very interested in seeing how the coal prices were behaving in the fourth quarter, as Teck's annual sales of 26 million tonnes of coal could have a huge impact on the top and bottom lines as every US$10 change in the coal price has an impact of almost C$350M on its revenue (which is published in Canadian Dollar).

Source: Teck Q4 press release

I'm glad to see the coal price remained relatively stable (it actually increased a little bit to US$191/tonne in Q4, which brought the full-year average price to US$187/tonne). Good enough for Teck Resources, which was able to increase the gross profit (before depreciation and amortization) by 1%, despite a 2% lower coal production rate.

So, Teck Resources appeared to be humming along nicely in its three main divisions, but its energy division with the Canadian oil sands project wasn't doing that great as the bitumen price collapsed in the fourth quarter, resulting in a single-digit price in Canadian Dollar for its bitumen. This resulted in a negative operating netback in excess of C$27 per barrel in Q4 and C$11 per barrel throughout the year.

Fortunately, the Canadian oil prices appear to have picked up some steam into Q1, and Teck's energy business unit should start to perform much better in the first quarter, so I'm looking forward to see if Teck was able to get closer to its breakeven point.

Teck is still generating a massive amount of free cash flow

Teck's full-year revenue came in at C$12.56B, resulting in a gross profit of C$4.62B, a 2.5% increase compared to FY 2017, despite a 20% decrease in gross profit in the final quarter of last year. Indeed, Q4 2018 wasn't that great as Teck was unable to mitigate the impact from the higher operating expenses, as its operating profit decreased by in excess of 33%. The bottom line shows a net income of C$433M attributable to the Teck shareholders, which is the equivalent of C$0.75 per share (note, in the table below, Teck is providing its adjusted earnings rather than the reported results).

Source: Teck Q4 presentation

On a full-year basis, the net income increased to C$3.15B (from C$2.49B) due to a non-recurring item: the Waneta Dam sale. This also means the full-year EPS of C$5.41 per share does not provide any insight on the normalized situation.

Fortunately, Teck has filtered this sale out of its cash flow statements, which appear to be providing a more realistic view on how the company has been performing in 2018.

Source: Teck Q4 financials

Teck reported an operating cash flow of C$4.44B, which increases to C$4.47B after adjusting the result for changes in Teck's working capital situation. We also still need to deduct the C$407M in interest payments, C$40M paid to non-controlling interests, as well as making sure the additional C$585M in deferred taxes is included in the calculation. A company can indeed defer taxes, but they will remain due and will eventually be collected.

After completing these adjustments, Teck's adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$3.44B. The total capex bill remained high at almost C$3B, but this also included substantial payments to complete certain expansion activities.

According to a schedule provided by Teck, only C$645M of the C$1.9B in capex was interpreted to be sustaining capex. This means the total investment in sustaining capex and the capitalized stripping was 'just' C$1.35B, resulting in an adjusted sustaining free cash flow of just over C$2B for Teck. Not bad at all, but the company does expect to see a higher capex bill in 2019 as it's guiding for a sustaining capex of C$1.02B and a (lower) capitalized stripping cost of C$630M for a combined C$1.65B. That's indeed approximately 25% higher than in FY 2018, but it should remain manageable for Teck, given its strong operating cash flows. Even in the weak fourth quarter, its adjusted operating cash flow was almost C$700M, which is encouraging.

Investment thesis

Teck's focus on coal, zinc, and copper means the company's financial results will be directly correlated to the performance of the world economy, but it looks like the company has been able to fine-tune its existing operations, which allows it to take on the multi-billion-dollar Quebrada Blanca 2 expansion without jeopardizing its balance sheet.

Due to the higher level of sustaining capex, Teck shareholders should expect the free cash flow result to drop to US$1.25-1.35B, and the midpoint of my expectations would result in a free cash flow result of US$2.25 per share on a sustaining basis.

This doesn't mean you'll see Teck adding in excess of a billion in cash to its balance sheet; the sustaining free cash flow will be fully used to fund the optimization plans as well as the ongoing capital requirements for Quebrada Blanca 2. As long as Teck doesn't take any unnecessary risks (like developing the Frontier Energy project), I remain confident in the future of this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.